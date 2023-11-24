How To Get All Melody Bay Songs In Super Mario RPG

The Melody Bay Songs is a fun minigame in Super Mario RPG that requires you to have basic song or note knowledge. In this game, you need to play three songs for the Todeofsky by jumping on the tadpoles.

All of these follow the tune given by the tadpole nearby in the form of notes. You don’t have to worry, as I will cover complete details about solving the Melody Bay Tadpole music puzzles.

How to solve all Melody Bay Tadpole Music Puzzles

Before anything else, you need to understand what each note stands for. Only then you’ll be able to use their placement to form the right tune required for the challenge. Starting from the line nearest to the land, here’s how the notes go. Ignore the first line that is by the land and start from the next one. In that way, there are four lines.

Notes Placement Number Mi Between the first and second line 1 Re On the second line 2 Do Between the second and third line 3 Ti On the third line 4 La Between the third and fourth line 5 So On the fourth line 6 Fa Between the fourth and the line by the land 7

Melody Bay Song #1 – Frog Sage’s Suite no.18

As soon as you arrive in Tadpole Pond, you’ll find a concrete stone. Step on it, and a tadpole will arrive to give you a tune to follow. The tune is So, La, Mi, Re, Do, Re, Do, Re. As you continue on the path, you’ll end up in an area with a pond and lines acting as note lines.

First, go up and talk to a Toad named Toadofsky. Then, take on the task and go to the next step. According to the tune given before, the placement of the tadpole is:

So = 6

La = 5

Mi = 1

Re = 2

Do = 3

Re = 2

Do = 3

Re = 2

You can check the positions given in the table above. Jump on each tadpole using the B button. Here’s how the pattern for this Melody Bay Song in Super Mario RPG will look like.

Once done, you’ll get the Alto Card as a reward. This card allows you to buy Frogleg Cola, an 80 HP healing item. Both cost 42 coins.

Melody Bay Song #2 – Mole Mountain Blues

The second Melody Bay Song minigame in Super Mario RPG can be found in the Moleville. Once you complete the whole storyline part of the mines, free the people and get the star for defeating Punchinello.

After this, go to the map and go back to Tadpole Pond. Get the solution from some miners in mines once it is cleared. If you don’t want to, here’s the solution,

Mi = 1

Do = 3

So = 6

Do = 3

Re = 2

La = 5

Ti = 4

Do = 3

Jump in the correct order following the picture reference below.

After this tune, you’ll get the Tenor Card. The items you can get from this card are Finless Cola, a 150 HP healing item that affects the whole team.

Melody Bay Song #3 – Monstro Town Melody

Lastly, you need to end the Monstro Town and get the hint from there. Use the first door under the arch and go to the second floor. Talk to the star on the cupboard, and it will tell you the tune. Unfortunately, this tune is more challenging to decipher as you can only hear the deciphered notes, not the actual references. To make it easier, check the list below and replicate it for the next song.

La = 5

Ti = 4

Do = 3

So = 6

Re = 2

So = 6

Do = 3

Re = 2

Here’s the image to show how the tune will be.

For the last one, you get the Soprano Card. You can buy Croaka Cola for 200 coins, and it restores the health of a full party.

Where can you buy items using the Melody Cards?

To buy the extra items using the cards, you need to go to the Juice Bar in Super Mario RPG. This shop is present in Tadpole Pond on the left-most side of the area. Go to the edge and talk to the tadpole. It will offer you specific items found only in this area.