Super Mario RPG Hidden Treasure Chest Locations Guide

In the Super Mario RPG, there are 39 Hidden Treasure Chests to find out. These chests are located at several locations and are revealed upon interaction, and you can do it by having the Signal Ring. So, to learn about all locations and where you can get the Signal Ring, read the guide below.

Mushroom Kingdom Location 1

The very hidden treasure chest lies in the item shop in Super Mario RPG. Go down the stairs, and you will meet an NPC. By talking to it, you will get to learn about finding the chests, and it will also provide you with Signal Ring.

Mushroom Kingdom Location 2

The second one is also in the same location. As the NPC character starts to walk, jump on it and wait till it reaches the right corner. Then jump to reveal the treasure.

Mushroom Kingdom Location 3

Upon reaching the castle, you meet Toad. Jump over its head and wait until it gets near the large door. Then, leap into the area above the door and again jump to get the third chest.

Bandit’s Way

Jump over the spinning flower and then make another jump on the right to reveal this hidden treasure chest in Super Mario RPG. You can check out the image to see the exact location.

Rose Town Location 1

Get inside the item shop, and make your way to the upper side of the shelf. Then, after reaching the corner, make a leap to reveal the hidden chest.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Rose Town Location 2

Exit the previous item shop and then leap over the character’s head, walking outside to reach the hill. Head inside the house, go upstairs and jump over the bed until the hidden treasure chest appears in Super Mario RPG.

Forest Maze Location 1

By staying at the first section of Forest Maze, move on to the left side, and here, you get to find another treasure box.

Forest Maze Location 2

In this area, keep jumping on the left side of the trunk to make the hidden box visible.

Forest Maze Location 3

Then, you reach another section, where there are three trunks. Go inside the one on the right and arrive at an underground area. You land on a spring, move down to the ground, and then start jumping in a location near the spring, and then the box will appear.

Forest Maze Location 4

Move outside with the help of the spring, then jump inside the second trunk in the left row. Make your way to the northern side of the spring, which also seems like a corner of a rocky structure. There you will find another hidden treasure chest in Super Mario RPG.

Forest Maze Location 5

Head back to the outside area and walk towards the trunk at the end. Then, walk towards the other corner to get the chest, as shown in the picture.

Forest Maze Location 6

The last Forest Maze hidden treasure chest is located on the right of the save point in Super Mario RPG.

Pipe Vault Location 1

Move through the second pipe, jump on the yellow platform, head to the second block, and leap there.

Pipe Vault Location 2

The second hidden treasure chest will be right next to the first one; make a jump to reveal it.

Yo’ster Isle

Jump on the left side of the save box to get the chest.

Booster Pass Location 1

Make your way to the last ledge on the left, and upon jumping on the green plant, the box will become visible.

Booster Pass Location 2

Then, move to the right and go on the higher surface, which you can look at in the image to get the next box at the same location.

Booster Tower Location 1

Climb the stairs to reach the upper side and begin to jump while staying near the corner.

Booster Tower Location 2

In the next section, just move to the left side to the end.

Booster Tower Location 3

In this room, where you get the same box, go to the right area, and you will reveal another hidden treasure chest in Super Mario RPG.

Booster Tower Location 4

Then, before leaving, start going up through the large yellow platforms. There will be a box; make a jump over it, and by doing so, you will get one more chest.

Marrymore

Talk with the hotel management and get a room to stay and spend the night. Then, wake up in the morning and jump over the shelf to find the hidden treasure.

Sunken Ship

Go inside the room on the right, and then Mario meets his mirror self. Jump over the mirror, Mario, and get the desired item.

Land’s End Location 1

Launch yourself with the canon to reach the yellow floating platform and then jump.

Land’s End Location 2

Again, place the floating platform between the ledges and use the canon to land on it. Then, place another platform and get back to the canon. Once again, launch yourself towards the second platform to reach the higher ledge, and you will get the box there.

Land’s End Location 3

Move to the right from the save point location and then jump on the second flower.

Land’s End Temple Location 1

There is a cave below the Sky Bridge; go inside and continue moving. From the board of the third arrow, go straight and then to the left and jump.

Land’s End Temple Location 2

Jump over the first floating box to get the treasure chest.

Land’s End Temple Location 3

Then, while in the same area, head down the stairs to get the second hidden treasure chest in Super Mario RPG.

Monstro Town

Make a leap while standing in an area between the flowery bush and the wall to reveal the hidden treasure box.

Bean Valley Location 1

Get near the red hills on the left and jump there at this location.

Bean Valley Location 2

Go down the first pipe and walk towards the other end of the underground area.

Bean Valley Location 3

Then again, go down through the pipe, which appears to be the first on the right row. Make a jump over the broader surface on the right side of the spring, and, standing some distance from the yellow stairs, make another leap.

Nimbus Land

Enter the item shop and head to the boxes at the end. Jump over them to get the chest.

Nimbus Castle Location 1

Head down the stairs, and you will find the box on the right side.

Nimbus Castle Location 2

The other treasure box lies in the same area as the exact location in the image.

Nimbus Castle Location 3

At this location, you can see the floating box on the right and jump over it to reveal another chest.

Nimbus Castle Location 4

Head to the left side of this area where the cage is placed to find the next box.

Smithy Factory

After this, you reach the save point. Look for a chest on the left of the save box.