Konami Secures Suikoden Trademark Ahead of TGS 2022

As you may already know, Konami will be attending Tokyo Game Show 2022 and they have already announced their games lineup. Apart from already announced games, Konami have shared that they have an unannounced title to reveal at TGS.

Since this tease, fans have been wondering what the new game could be. Konami has revealed that the new unannounced title will be from the “loved” series so it’s not going to be a new IP. Konami has a lot of IPs however, there have been talks about the return of Metal Gear Solid and Silent Hill series. In fact, there are a lot of rumors already surrounding the return of Silent Hill. Fans have also been longing for a Castlevania game.

As things stand, it could be anything however, a recent trademark renewal could hint what “loved” series we can expect to be announced during TGS 2022. Konami has recently renewed Suikoden trademark in different territories. Since Yuki Kaji will also be a special guest during Konami’s Tokyo Game Show presentation, it adds more weight to the speculation that the developer/publisher could be announcing something related to Suikoden.

Suikoden is quite an old franchise of Konami and the last game in the series we received was Gensō Suikoden: Tsumugareshi Hyakunen no Toki which was released back in 2012 for Nintendo DS. Eiyuden Chronicle, a Kickstarter hit from the creator of Suikoden could have motivated Konami to bring the franchise back.

So a Suikoden return is a feasibility as well and if it is in fact a Suikoden game, fans of the franchise would definitely be quite happy. Success of Eiyuden Chronicle is a strong indication that there is still quite a lot of demand for Suikoden. Probably, a remastered collection might do as well.

Yuki Kaji is scheduled to appear on September 16 during Tokyo Game Show so keep your eyes peeled for that. Obviously, for the time being it all still is speculative and it could be some other game they might announce so we will have to wait for the official announcement.