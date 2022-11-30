Suicide Squad Apparently Spotted On Xbox Store

A recent tweet from a user named Aggiornamenti Lumia has shown off that something has been placed on the Xbox Store, or at least put there in preparation for release. While the game has yet to truly be announced, many people are thinking it’s Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League.

The game, which has been quiet over the past year since it was announced to be delayed back in March, is slated to be coming out in the spring of 2023. The new game on the Store might be the Suicide Squad game, though it’s technically under the codename MetCat for now.

Considering the Game Awards are in a week, if Kill the Justice League is getting a trailer before its 2023 release, this is the perfect time to do so. the Game Awards is often used by developers to promote new or upcoming games via new trailers, and since the game has had several trailers before now, it’s logical that it would get a new one at one of the biggest gaming events of the year.

While we don’t know for sure if the game is actually the Suicide Squad game, in the “gallery” portion is the word “Disposables”, with a definition of the word in the description. Since the entire point of the Suicide Squad is to have disposable supervillains to take on impossible missions the Justice League can’t be bothered with, the definition fits them.

The plot of “Kill the Justice League” is that the Suicide Squad is being sent into Metropolis, under siege by Brainiac, who has brainwashed multiple members of the Justice League. In order to save the world, the Suicide Squad must kill its greatest heroes.

Of course, this all depends on whether or not MetCat is actually a code name for Suicide Squad, but if we do end up getting a trailer for it when the Game Awards happen on December 8, we’ll have known ahead of time.