Steelrising Citizen Story Locations Guide

While exploring all of the eight locations in Steelrising, you will occasionally hear citizens talking about the revolution behind windows and doors.

Speaking with these citizens will either tell you about them and their families or unlock a little side quest for bonus rewards.

These are called Citizen Stories in Steelrising and can be treated as another collectible since there are 18 stories in total to find across Paris.

Finding all Citizen Stories will also unlock the Friend of the People trophy/achievement if you are looking for a 100 percent completion playthrough.

Steelrising Citizen Story Locations

The following are where you can find all of the Citizen Stories in the game. When you hear someone talking, just approach the cockaded windows or doors to start speaking with them.

Note that you must reach and complete all Citizen Story locations before entering Versailles. You will not be able to return from that point.

Les Invalides

Location #1

Take a right from the point where you see a fence made up of wood after heading up from the Vestal. There’s a water bottle by the side of a well that you need to pick up and then carry on straight until you get to a locked door.

Get up on the hill on left after turning back around. There’s no need to get in through the wall with an opening, rather turn right from there.

Get to the same locked door you were in before. Now unlock the door and turn around to get to a house with a cockade. Start a conversation with a woman there and she’ll ask for your water bottle.

Location #2

After getting to the square that is on fire, there’s a slope behind the Musketeer enemy that you need to climb and then climb to a new area.

Keep going straight until you come across a well in front of which is a house where you’ll get to see a cockade. Eliminate the Automats there to start the conversation with him.

Speak to him until he utters the last dialogue “Allez-vous-en! (Go away!)”.

La Cite

Location #1

Take a left turn from the vestal that you see after the “Île de la Cité” cutscene where you’ll find a window with a survivor whom you can exhaust dialogues with.

There’s a survivor who will want you to take the Titan Boss down in the area. To get to the boss, there’s a ramp on the right that takes you straight to the boss. Kill the boss and return to him and exhaust all the dialogues.

Location #2

This is a location that you can get to from the previous Citizen Story. Backtrack to the bridge with a vestal and you’ll find a road opposite the bridge. The road leads to a gate that needs to be unlocked to create a shortcut.

Take the road and a window on the left side of the road has a cockade icon on it. Start a chat with the women in the window and exhaust all the dialogues. In the end, she’ll give you 3x Petrification Grenade and 2x Endurance Fluid Vial.

Location #3

This citizen story can’t be missed as it is on the default story path. Take out the compass and navigate the location that you need to get to. At the marker, get into a room on the rooftop where you’ll see a cockade icon and there would be two persons having a chat.

Listen to them until they are out of dialogue with the last dialogue “I hope you’re right Monsieur, I hope you’re right”.

The Tuileries

Location #1

After defeating the automat with the shield, continue to the street until you reach a small archway with a door on the right. There’s a woman you need to exhaust dialogues with.

Location #2

After getting rid of an automat with a shield and a second automat with blue projectiles, get towards the huge barricaded gate where you’ll need to interact with a doctor.

He will ask you to find his healing kit that you can find in the Luxembourg district. It is found inside Dr. Lemonnier’s surgery.

Location #3

After getting to Mirabeau and Ice Squire, unlock the gate with a housekeeper’s key. Then check on the towards the right of the area.

Location #4

While completing the side quest, Nicolas Flamels’ Final Journey, get inside the sewers in Tuileries. There would be two men talking behind bars whom you can listen to just before using the hook before the hole.

Luxembourg

Location #1

Right from the starting point, take the road in the center until there comes a decayed cart at the left. Hunt down the automats before triggering the conversation there.

Location #2

Head upstairs and then to the right once you get to the first Vestal of the town.

Location #3

Rather than going through the park, take a left after you’ve reached a vesta when you have passed the Luxembourg Gardens. On the way to the left, there’s a cockaded window.

Location #4

Turn around from the last location and enter the park. Eave the park by climbing a wall you can get down from. You’ll find a cockaded door on the right side ahead.

Les Invalides

Location #1

This is the conversation at the vestal near the De Vaicanson’s house.

Location #2

After killing the automat in the church area, ascend the stairs and take a left to where you’ll get to a boulangerie where you will see cockade lying above the beams.

The Bastille

Location #1

While completing a side quest A Family Affair, you’ll come across this story location you know the location from your compass.

Location #2

When on the road to Bastille, there comes a musician automat right in the face of a hedge.

Location #3

Pick up the loaf of bread to your left after reaching the Bastille fortress. Now, enter the fortress through the window and speak with the prisoner behind the second door to your right. He will want that bread.