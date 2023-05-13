State of Decay Weapons Guide – Explosives, Melee and Guns



In State of Decay, there are many weapons at your disposal which you can use from time to time against different kinds of enemy that you encounter throughout the game. Roughly, there are 99 different types of guns present in the game.

State of Decay Weapons

While the weapons are classified into three main categories:

Explosive

Melee Weapons

Guns

Players can make their own explosives or melee weapons from the comfort of their home base along with finding them across the city. However, when it comes to guns, players must find them spread throughout the city as these can’t be made at home.

It is also necessary to maintain a firearm after acquiring one else you might lose it forever. And since it is one of the basic means of shoving zombies away, it might put your survival at risk.

The firearms you encounter in this game have its very own unique ammunition. For example, a shotgun ammo will only work on a shotgun. But that’s quite obvious, isn’t it? Furthermore, you will be able to attach some equipment on them like reticule scopes or silencers.

The different firearms that you will find in the game vary greatly in terms of their attributes like magazine capacity, recoil, mass, etc.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Now I will breakthrough all the different kinds of weapons (firearms) that you will find during the game. So let’s get right into it!

Assault Rifles

Assault rifles are great hordes of zombies from medium to long range. These weapons are subject to upgrading at your home base and are very effective against enemies.

416 QCB

416 QCB has a loudness of 35db, the ammo type it uses is 5.56 mm and the magazine size is of 30 rounds. The overall weight of this gun is 30.0lbs.

This gun has a relatively larger life and overall durability and due to this fact it is also quite heavier when comparing to other weapons in the game.

416 D

416 D also uses 5.56 mm with a magazine size of 30 rounds and having a weight of 7.3lbs. This assault rifle is quite easy to find but is also quite loud at the same time.

It is beast at killing zombie at short range and can be upgraded at your home base.

AK-47

The Ak-47 uses 7.62 mm ammo with a magazine size of 30 rounds. It has a weight of 10.0lbs so it means it’s quite heavy.

You are more likely to come across this weapon in certain home bases and military bases.

It’s long durability time and accurate fire rate with less recoil makes it one of our favorite guns in the game.

AR 15

AR 15 has a loudness of 35db with a magazine size of 30 rounds. It weighs 35lbs and uses 5.56 mm ammunition. It has a very little recoil which makes it for its higher accuracy. However, this weapon needs a lot of maintenance.

This weapon is also easy to find as you will see some of your survivors holding it.

M4A1

M4A1 uses 5.56 mm ammo and have a magazine size of 30 rounds. It weighs 6.4lbs (Also a heavy weapon).

This weapon can be upgraded with a silencer but is incapable of having a scope on it. You might be able to find it at military bases and certain home bases.

M14

M14 has a weight of 9.8lbs, uses 7.62 mm ammo and having a magazine size of 30 rounds.

It has a very high recoil making it less accurate than other assault rifles in the game.

MK 16 MOD 0

This assault rifle weighs 7.2lbs, uses 5.56 mm ammo and have a clip size of 30 rounds. Like other assault rifle, it can be found in certain home bases and military bases.

It has very less recoil and is accurate from medium to long range. Both silencer and scope can be attached on this weapon.

AUG A3

AUG A3 has a clip size of 30 rounds and uses 5.56 mm ammo. It has a high recoil thus making it less accurate. Also the loudness of this weapon is quite high so you may want to use a silencer on it.

It weighs 4.7lbs and is quite durable.

Light Machine Guns

Light machine guns has a very high rate of fire along with a high clip size. These weapons have a lot of recoil and weight but their fire power makes up for it.

M249 SAW

This light machine gun weighs 60.0lbs. Heavy, isn’t it? It uses 5.56 mm ammo and has a loudness of 35.0db. It can be found near military bases and has a magazine size of 100 rounds.

M60 E4

M60 E4 uses 7.60 mm ammo, has a weight of 22.5lbs and the magazine size is capable of holding 100 rounds in it.

Pistols

Pistols work against weak zombies from close to medium range. And can be equipped with a silencer.

75BZ ST

This pistol has a magazine size of 14 rounds, weighs 2.4lbs and is capable of having silencer attached to it.

1911 Officer A1

1911 Officer A1 is a semi-automatic pistol which uses 0.45 mm ammunition. It has a weight of 2.4lbs and has a clip size of 9 rounds.

1911 Carrier

The biggest drawback of this weapon is the large loudness that it has which is 40db. It weighs 7.0lbs, magazine size is of 7 rounds and uses .45 mm ammo.

It needs a lot of maintenance as it gets dirty quickly.

BZ 75

BZ 75 is a semi-automatic pistol which uses 9.00 mm ammunition. It has a clip size of 16 rounds, weighs 2.2lbs and it can be equipped with a silencer.

This is a good pistol with a good accuracy.

D 1911

D 1911 is deadly at close range using 0.45 mm ammunition. It weighs 2.4lbs having a clip size of 7 rounds with a lot of loudness that will possibly draw zombies towards you.

It is also capable of having a silencer on it due to the noise it makes.

Desert Eagle

Who is not familiar with Desert Eagle? This popular gun weighs 1.6lbs with a notorious loudness and great accuracy.

G17C

G17C weighs of 1.4lbs having a clip size of 17 rounds and using 9.00 mm ammo. It is semi-automatic pistol with a relatively less noise than the others but still can be equipped with a silencer.

G20

This 0.45 caliber pistol weighs 1.7lbs with a clip size of 15 rounds and a large loudness that can be suppressed with a silencer.

G21

The G21 is a semi-automatic pistol having 0.45 caliber ammunition. It has a magazine size of 13 rounds and weighs 1.6lbs. You can attach a silencer on it.

G21 is a great weapon for clearing hordes of zombies from close range and it is also very handy in in-door encounters.

G26

G26 like other GLOCK pistols is a semi-automatic pistol having a caliber of 9.00 mm.

M9

M9 is also a 9.00 mm caliber semi-automatic pistol. It has a great draw timing with a great accuracy.

M1.LE

M1.LE is 0.40 mm caliber pistol weighing 4.5lbs and having a magazine size of 15 rounds. It needs a lot of maintenance and can be equipped with a silencer.

MK.3 Target

MK.3 Target has a 10 rounds clip size, weighing 1.9lbs and uses 0.22 mm ammunition. It is a great weapon as it requires minimum of maintenance and less sound.

M11

This semi-automatic pistol – M11- uses 9.0 mm ammunition and has a clip size of 13 rounds. It weighs 7.0lbs and has a loudness of 30db.

OHWS 40

OHWS 40 uses 0.40 caliber ammunition, weighs 1.6lbs and has a clip size of 13 rounds. It is advised that you use a silencer on it as it has a loud sound.

P226

P226 utilizes 9.00 mm ammunition, has a magazine size of 15 rounds has a loudness of 30db.

P229

P229 uses 9.0 mm ammo and has a magazine size of 13 rounds. It weighs 2.0lbs and has a faint noise but can be equipped with a silencer.

TAC Master 1911

TAC Master 1911 is a very durable weapon having a clip size of 7 rounds. It weighs 1.8lbs and uses ammo caliber of 0.45 mm. It has a loud noise and can be equipped with a silencer.

X Lock Tactical

X Lock Tactical uses 0.45 mm caliber. It has a clip size of 12 rounds and weighs 2.0lbs. It can be equipped with a silencer owning to its loud noise.

Revolvers

Revolvers deal with a lot of damage but have sluggish reload times and that too often. Moreover, revolvers can’t be equipped with a silencer.

M1917

This revolver is deadly at short range and does a lot of damage. It uses 0.45 caliber ammunition and weighs 2.5lbs. It has a magazine size of 6 rounds and has a loud noise.

Snub Detective

Snub Detective uses 0.357 mm caliber weapon and has a loud noise of 35db. It weighs 7.0lbs and has a clip size of 6 rounds.

Toro Bravo

This revolver uses 0.44 caliber ammo and has a loudness of 45db. It weighs 7.0lbs and has a clip size of 5 rounds. This has a great accuracy and is deadly at short range.

Anvil

Anvil is very scarce when it comes to finding it. It uses a 0.50 mm ammo and has maximum noise and recoil.

Snub Special 22

This weapon is great for use against regular zombies. It has very minimal sound and has a clip size of 6 rounds. It weighs 1.3lbs. It is easily one of the best revolvers in the game.

River Snake

The attributes of this revolver include, weight of 2.3lbs, clip size of 6 rounds, uses 0.44 mm caliber ammo and has a loud noise.

Rifle

Rifles come in pretty handy from medium to long range but can get you killed at short range. They have high damage and a slow fire rate.

They can be equipped with a zoom enhancement and multiple enemies can be killed with a single bullet if they are in the same line of sight.

10 22

10 22 is semi-automatic rifle which uses 0.22 caliber and is deadly at long range.

597 Varmint

It is one of the most accurate rifles in the game. It weighs 5.5lbs, have a magazine size of 10 rounds and uses 0.22 caliber ammo. It can be equipped both with silencer and scope.

700 Huntsman

700 Huntsman uses 7.62 mm ammunition, weighs 6.8lbs and has 5 rounds per magazine. The shots make a very loud noise and it is recommended to have a silencer on it.

750 Forecast

750 Forecast uses 7.62 mm caliber ammunition and weighs 7.5lbs. It has a magazine size of 5 rounds, can be equipped with a silencer but not with a scope.

It needs a lot maintenance and you might come across it easily throughout the town.

983 Squirrel

983 squirrel has a clip size of 12 rounds which are of 0.22 mm caliber and it weighs 7.3lbs. It is a bolt-action rifle and is capable of hitting multiple targets at the same time.

Dog Leg

Dog Leg uses 0.45 caliber ammo and weighs 5.8lbs. It has a clip size of 5 rounds and has a loud noise. Can be equipped with a silencer but not with a scope.

M1 Garand

This semi-automatic rifle has an ammo capacity of 8 rounds. It has a weight of 7.3lbs and is quite durable. It can be found in gun stores.

M 107 CQ

This rifle has a magazine size of 10 rounds, it weighs 7.3lbs and uses 0.50 mm ammunition. It can’t be suppressed but can be equipped with a scope.

Model 70

These are very rare and very handy rifles as they can be equipped both with silencer and zoom scope. It has a magazine size of 4 rounds and uses 7.62 mm caliber ammo.

Monag 90/31

It is very accurate and durable rifle with a clip size of 5 rounds. It weighs 7.7lbs and can’t be equipped with a scope but can be silenced.

Posse King

It is a heavy rifle weighing 22.0lbs and uses 0.44 caliber ammo. The magazine size is of 10 rounds and the loudness is of 45.0db.

SKS

This 7.62 mm caliber ammo rifle can be regarded as ‘older sister of AK-47’. It has a clip size of 10 rounds and weighs 8.5lbs. This weapon has a good speed and a loud noise.

SOCOM II ETR

This suppressible rifle is capable of firing 7.62 mm caliber bullets and weighs 9.8lbs. This clip size is of 20 rounds and you can’t use a scope on it.

Shotguns

Shotguns are easily the best weapons for killing zombies that you can lay your hands on. One shot and boom! Die zombie die.

Only one drawback! They are hell loud. Also, note that shotguns can neither be suppressed nor scoped.

870 X

It can have a maximum of 3 shotgun per round and weighs 7.5lbs. It is quite durable weapon but very less accurate.

1100 Malone

This shotgun also can have 3 shells per round and weighs 7.0lbs. It is pretty much less durable than other shotguns and has a large recoil and noise.

1300 Hunter SP

1300 Hunter SP has 4 shotgun shells per round. It weighs 6.5lbs and has a decent recoil with crap accuracy.

A-Series Mod 1

This shotgun looks a lot like KSG from Call of Duty series. It has a large ammo capacity of 14 shells per round and weighs 6.9lbs. The ammo type it uses is 12 Gauge. It is normally durable shotgun with a lot of recoil and bad accuracy and range.

AA12

It is a fully automatic shotgun with an ammo capacity of 12 shells per round. It can found in the police station near the village where you start off.

Hooker

This shotgun is a variant of Model shotguns and weighs 6.2lbs. It has two shotgun shells per round and has a lot of recoil and sluggish reload time.

M1014

This semi-automatic shotgun uses 12 Gauge shotgun shells and is deadly at mid-close range to close range. Awesome for clearing bunch of zombies.

MOD SG

This gun also is a variant of KSG shotguns. It has a 14 shells per round clip size and weighs 6.9lbs. It is a little durable IF kept properly maintained.

Russian 12K

This 12 gauge gas-operating shotgun has a weight of 7.7lbs and a clip size of 10 shells per round. Quite a handy weapon in close combats and it is also very durable.

Warden

“Low profile, slim but brutal.” This shotgun weighs 5.3lbs and has a magazine size of 3 shells per round with a decent recoil.

Warrior Police

This is the shotgun used by police officers in Trumbull Valley. It has an ammo capacity of 7 shells per round and weighs 7.3lbs. The accuracy is bad with a moderate recoil.

Sub Machine Guns

There is nothing better than to have a sub-machine gun with you to deal with hordes of zombies at any time. They are deadly from medium to close range and sometime do well on long ranges. The only drawback being is it drains you out of bullets in an instant.

You can attach a silencer on them or upgrade them at your home base.

M1A1

This sub-machine gun has an ammo capacity of 30 rounds per clip and uses 0.45 mm ammo. The moderate recoil on this weapon makes it less accurate but still it is a great weapon to use.

M10

This fully automatic sub-machine gun is very less accurate and very less durable. It uses 0.45 mm caliber ammo and weighs 4.3lbs. It has a good reaction time with an ammo clip of 30 rounds.

MP7A1

MP7A1 is personally my favorite weapon in the whole game. It can be equipped with a scope and a silencer and is the most accurate sub-machine gun in its class. It uses 9.00 mm caliber ammo and has a clip size of 20 rounds.

P90

Ah! The nostalgia I felt when I first saw this weapon in the game. Any player who is into a bit shooting will surely get it too. P90 is an automatic sub-machine gun with a large magazine size that is 30 rounds per clip.

It weighs 5.6lbs and is normally accurate from mid-long to long range. It can be equipped with a silencer to keep you ninja but sadly no scope for it.

Also, note that maintaining this weapon is demanding task.

Super Z

This sub-machine gun uses 0.45 caliber ammo and weighs 15.0lbs. It does make a loud noise but a silencer is always there to mute it. It has an ammo capacity of 30 rounds per clip.

Uzi

Uzi weighs 7.7lbs and uses 9.00 mm caliber ammunition. It has a magazine capacity of 25 rounds per clip and can be equipped with a silencer although it is not that loud but still.

TMP 9

You can find this weapon in Wilkerson’s house after spending a few hours in the game.

TMP 9 is quite accurate gun and easy to handle too. It is quite light as it weighs only 4.0lbs. The ammunition it supports is 9.0 mm caliber and has a clip size of 20 rounds.

A silencer can be put onto it to your convenience but not a scope.

So there you have it. I’ve tried to breakdown all of the possible weapons found in the game. Still, if you want to add anything or have any questions, do let us know in the Comment Section below!