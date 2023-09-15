What Does Sic Semper Tyrannis Mean In Starfield?

Sic Semper Tyrannis in Starfield is a Latin phrase that appears in the game. The phrase directly translates to “thus always to tyrants.” In simpler terms, it refers to the fact that tyrants are always overthrown when driven out of power. In Starfield, this phrase can be heard in a side quest through an audio log on the Mantis.

It plays a significant role in helping you solve the puzzle associated with that quest. In the audio log, left behind by Leon Voclin, you discover a little more about him and his life. He narrates his relationship with his mother, his lawyer, and other small tidbits about his life.

This guide will go over just where the audio log is found and what significance it holds apart from just being a famous Latin phrase.

Starfield Sic Semper Tyrannis explained

Sic Semper Tyrannis in Starfield is part of a secret side quest. You can initiate it by killing a Spacer and picking up a Datapad titled “Secret Outpost!”. The drop for this Datapad is completely randomized. So you may have to kill a number of Spacers before you can acquire it.

Once you do, you must reach the Denebola system, particularly the Denebola I-b planet. You will notice a marker specifically pointing towards the Mantis. Enter and fight through the Spacers until you encounter a rather intriguing Spacer named Livvey.

Killing Livvey and looting his body gives you the Sic Semper Tyrannis audio log. The audio log does not specifically state how to solve the puzzle, but the title is a dead giveaway. In the next puzzle room, you need to spell Tyrannis through the tiles that are on the floor.

After completing the Mantis Secret Outpost Puzzle in Starfield, you may need to fight through a few robots before you are given access to the area’s interior. This is where you will find a ton of loot and rewards. If you decide to spare Livvey, he will give you a detailed explanation of how to solve the puzzle.

Killing him boils down to your own personal preference and if you wish to keep him around. The puzzle’s solution is simple enough, and you do not necessarily have to let him live to solve it.