Best Ship Weapons In Starfield Ranked

Starfield offers various forms of combat both in space and on land. Choosing the best weapon for your arsenal can prove to be quite a headache. For ship combat, you will have a variety of weapons to choose from in Starfield. Some are good, while others will leave you wanting. Plus, you have to understand the different weapon types in the game.

Ship Weapons are of 4 major types:

Ballistic Weapons

Lasers

Missiles

Particle Weapons

Each weapon type has its own areas of expertise and its own weaknesses as well.

Best Ship Weapons in Starfield

1. PBO-100 Auto Neutron Beam

This is a B-class Particle ship weapon in Starfield, which can tear through an entire small ship even if it has its shields on. This one has quite a belly for power, so make sure to have a decent reactor onboard. This weapon can deal 15.40 damage per shot.

2. Dangan PB RF Autocannon

This is also a great choice for the Ballistic missile range. After the shields have been taken down, you can use this weapon to deal the maximum damage to the opponent ship’s hull. It has a whopping 21 Hull Damage and 6.29 Shield Damage per Shot. Being an autocannon, you will have a higher fire rate.

3. Flare 15MW IR

This is from the A-class Laser ship weapon family in Starfield and is extremely powerful to rip through shields. It does 14 Shield Damage and 4 Hull Damage per shot. The range on this weapon is a bit low, but it is worth the damage.

4. KE-42 Cannon

Another B-class Ballistic Missile. This one can deliver deathly blows to your enemy’s hull and leave them gasping for air in zero gravity. It has an insane 31 Hull Damage and a 2.5 Fire Rate.

5. Scorch P 60MW

A B-Class Laser ship weapon in Starfield. This one is the best option for your B-class ships as it can shred the shields of your enemies in bare seconds. It has a 32 Shield Damage and a 2.5 Fire Rate.

6. Atlatl 270B

This one is a B-class Missile launcher. Missile Launchers can reach extreme ranges and can be quite deadly if they land on target. This missile will have 68 Damage per hit.

7. CE-59 Missile Launcher

This missile launcher has applications to the C-class ships as they are combat-heavy ships and require the best arsenal. This missile launcher can deliver 153 Hull and Shield Damage per hit.

8. Dragon 261 SX Laser Turret

This Laser Turret can deal high-end damage to the Shields of high-end ships. It is a C-class weapon and can deal 59 Shield Damage per hit.

9. MKE-9 Gauss Gun

Gauss Guns are also pretty notorious. This one is from the C-class ones and can deal 62 Hull Damage and 19 Shield Damage per hit.

10. Marauder 115N Railgun Turret

This EMP ship weapon is simply overpowered in Starfield. The Marauder 115N Railgun can deal 81 Hull Damage and 24 Shield Damage.