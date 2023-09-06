Starfield Perk IDs (Complete List)

Want to try Perks in commands and cheats but don't know the IDs. Here is a list that covers every Perk ID in Starfield.

The amount of character customization that Starfield offers is phenomenal. You not only can change the physical aspect of your character but every mental aspect as well.

You can incorporate different kinds of personalities, traits, and skills. All of these are called Perks and every Perk in Starfield is assigned a unique identifier called Perk IDs.

Not only perks but all Items have IDs in Starfield. In this guide, we are going to list down the ID of every Perk. Along with that, we are going to help you understand what these IDs are and how you can utilize them.

How to use Perk IDs in Starfield

If you are familiar with Console Commands and Cheats in Starfield, you would know that the Perk IDs are simply more commands that can be used in tandem with the rest of the cheats.

Certain commands require you to refer to the ID of the perk or items that you are trying to work with. For example, there is a command to add perk to your character:

player.addperk 0022EC82

What this command will do is add Persuasion Skill to your character as we have referred to its ID. There are several other commands as well and you can try them with any Perk ID which are given in the next section of this guide. You can also remove a trait as well.

You will need to use the console to use these kinds of commands. To access the console in Starfield, you will need to press the Tilde (~) Key on your keyboard. If you don’t know, it is the key between ESC and Tab. The console will open and you can use any valid command with the Perk ID.

All Perks IDs in Starfield

Perks in Starfield are further divided into three categories:

  • Skills
  • Traits
  • Backgrounds

Down below we have mentioned the IDs of every single Perk available to the player in Starfield.

Skills

Physical

Skill NameSkill ID
Boxing002C59DF
Fitness002CE2DD
Stealth002CFCB2
Weight Lifting002C59D9
Wellness002CE2E1
Energy Weapon Dissipation002C59E2
Environmental Conditioning0028AE17
Gymnastics0028AE29
Nutrition002CFCAD
Pain Tolerance002CFCAE
Cellular Regeneration0028AE14
Decontamination002CE2A0
Martial Arts002C555E
Concealment002C555E
Neurostrikes002C53B4
Rejuvenation0028AE13

Social

Skill NameSkill ID
Commerce002C5A8E
Gastronomy002C5A94
Persuasion0022EC82
Scavenging0028B853
Theft002C555B
Deception002CFCAF
Diplomacy002C59E1
Intimidation002C59DE
Isolation002C53AE
Negotitation002C555F
Instigation002C555D
Leadership002C890D
Outpost Management0023826F
Manipulation002C5555
Ship Command002C53B3
Xenosociology002C53B0

Combat

Skill NameSkill ID
Ballistics002CFCAB
Dueling002CFCB0
Lasers002C59DD
Pistol Certification002080FF
Shotgun Certification0027DF97
Demolitions002C5556
Heavy Weapons Certification00147E38
Incapacitation0027DF96
Particle Beams0027BAFD
Rifle Certification002CE2E0
Marksmanship002C890B
Rapid Reloading002C555A
Sniper Certification002C53B1
Targeting0027DF94
Armor Penetration0027DF94
Crippling0027CBBA
Sharpshooting002C53AF

Science

Skill NameSkill ID
Astrodynamics002C5560
Geology002CE29F
Medicine002CE2DF
Research Methods002C555C
Surveying0027CBC1
Botany002C5557
Scanning002CFCB1
Spacesuit Design0027CBC3
Weapon Engineering002C890C
Zoology002C5552
Astrophysics0027CBBB
Chemistry002CE2C0
Outpost Engineering002C59E0
Aneutronic Fusion002C2C5A
Planetary Habitation0027CBC2
Special Projects0004CE2D

Tech

Skill NameSkill ID
Ballistic Weapon Systems002CE2C2
Boost Pack Training00146C2C
Piloting002CFCAC
Security002CE2E2
Targeting Control Systems002C5559
Energy Weapon Systems002C59DB
Engine Systems002CE2DE
Payloads00222F84
Shield Systems002C2C59
Missile Weapon Systems002C5558
Particle Beam Weapon Systems002C2C5B
Particle Beam Weapon Systems002C5553
Starship Design002C59DC
Starship Engineering002AC953
Automated Weapon Systems0027B9ED
Boost Assault Training0008C3EE
EM Weapon Systems002C53B2

Traits

Trait NameTrait ID
Alien DNA00227FDA
Dream Home00227FDF
Empath00227FD6
Extrovert00227FD7
Freestar Collective Settler00227FD5
Hero Worshipped00227FD9
Introvert00227FD8
Kid Stuff00227FDE
Neon Street Rat00227FD3
Raised Enlightened00227FD2
Raised Universal00227FD1
Serpent’s Embrace00227FD0
Spaced00227FE2
Taskmaster00227FE0
Terra Firma00227FE1
United Colonies Native00227FDD
Wanted00227FDD

Backgrounds

Background NameBackground ID
Beast Hunter0022EC81
Bouncer0022EC81
Bounty Hunter0022EC80
Chef0022EC7F
Combat Medic0022EC7E
Combat Medic0022EC7D
Cyberneticist0022EC7C
Diplomat0022EC7B
Explorer0022EC79
Gangster0022EC78
Homesteader0022EC77
Industrialist0022EC7A
Long Hauler0022EC75
Pilgrim0022EC73
Professor0022EC72
Ronin0022EC74
Sculptor0022EC71
Soldier0022EC70
Space Scoundrel0022EC6F
Xenobiologist0022EC6E
File Not Found002DFD1A

Best Perks IDs in Starfield

Going through the whole list might be an arduous task. That is why we have picked some of the best Perks for you. You can also check out some of the Best Skills in Starfield. Use them and have fun.

Perk NameCategoryPerk ID
Boost Pack TrainingTech Skills 00146C2C
RejuvenationPhysical Skills0028AE13
PersuasionSocial Skill0022EC82
NegotitationSocial Skill002C555F
DiplomatBackground0022EC7B
Space ScoundrelBackground0022EC6F
EmpathTrait00227FD6
Hero WorshippedTrait00227FD9

