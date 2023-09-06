Starfield Perk IDs (Complete List)

The amount of character customization that Starfield offers is phenomenal. You not only can change the physical aspect of your character but every mental aspect as well.
You can incorporate different kinds of personalities, traits, and skills. All of these are called Perks and every Perk in Starfield is assigned a unique identifier called Perk IDs.
Not only perks but all Items have IDs in Starfield. In this guide, we are going to list down the ID of every Perk. Along with that, we are going to help you understand what these IDs are and how you can utilize them.
How to use Perk IDs in Starfield
If you are familiar with Console Commands and Cheats in Starfield, you would know that the Perk IDs are simply more commands that can be used in tandem with the rest of the cheats.
Certain commands require you to refer to the ID of the perk or items that you are trying to work with. For example, there is a command to add perk to your character:
player.addperk 0022EC82
What this command will do is add Persuasion Skill to your character as we have referred to its ID. There are several other commands as well and you can try them with any Perk ID which are given in the next section of this guide. You can also remove a trait as well.
You will need to use the console to use these kinds of commands. To access the console in Starfield, you will need to press the Tilde (~) Key on your keyboard. If you don’t know, it is the key between ESC and Tab. The console will open and you can use any valid command with the Perk ID.
All Perks IDs in Starfield
Perks in Starfield are further divided into three categories:
- Skills
- Traits
- Backgrounds
Down below we have mentioned the IDs of every single Perk available to the player in Starfield.
Skills
Physical
|Skill Name
|Skill ID
|Boxing
|002C59DF
|Fitness
|002CE2DD
|Stealth
|002CFCB2
|Weight Lifting
|002C59D9
|Wellness
|002CE2E1
|Energy Weapon Dissipation
|002C59E2
|Environmental Conditioning
|0028AE17
|Gymnastics
|0028AE29
|Nutrition
|002CFCAD
|Pain Tolerance
|002CFCAE
|Cellular Regeneration
|0028AE14
|Decontamination
|002CE2A0
|Martial Arts
|002C555E
|Concealment
|002C555E
|Neurostrikes
|002C53B4
|Rejuvenation
|0028AE13
Social
|Skill Name
|Skill ID
|Commerce
|002C5A8E
|Gastronomy
|002C5A94
|Persuasion
|0022EC82
|Scavenging
|0028B853
|Theft
|002C555B
|Deception
|002CFCAF
|Diplomacy
|002C59E1
|Intimidation
|002C59DE
|Isolation
|002C53AE
|Negotitation
|002C555F
|Instigation
|002C555D
|Leadership
|002C890D
|Outpost Management
|0023826F
|Manipulation
|002C5555
|Ship Command
|002C53B3
|Xenosociology
|002C53B0
Combat
|Skill Name
|Skill ID
|Ballistics
|002CFCAB
|Dueling
|002CFCB0
|Lasers
|002C59DD
|Pistol Certification
|002080FF
|Shotgun Certification
|0027DF97
|Demolitions
|002C5556
|Heavy Weapons Certification
|00147E38
|Incapacitation
|0027DF96
|Particle Beams
|0027BAFD
|Rifle Certification
|002CE2E0
|Marksmanship
|002C890B
|Rapid Reloading
|002C555A
|Sniper Certification
|002C53B1
|Targeting
|0027DF94
|Armor Penetration
|0027DF94
|Crippling
|0027CBBA
|Sharpshooting
|002C53AF
Science
|Skill Name
|Skill ID
|Astrodynamics
|002C5560
|Geology
|002CE29F
|Medicine
|002CE2DF
|Research Methods
|002C555C
|Surveying
|0027CBC1
|Botany
|002C5557
|Scanning
|002CFCB1
|Spacesuit Design
|0027CBC3
|Weapon Engineering
|002C890C
|Zoology
|002C5552
|Astrophysics
|0027CBBB
|Chemistry
|002CE2C0
|Outpost Engineering
|002C59E0
|Aneutronic Fusion
|002C2C5A
|Planetary Habitation
|0027CBC2
|Special Projects
|0004CE2D
Tech
|Skill Name
|Skill ID
|Ballistic Weapon Systems
|002CE2C2
|Boost Pack Training
|00146C2C
|Piloting
|002CFCAC
|Security
|002CE2E2
|Targeting Control Systems
|002C5559
|Energy Weapon Systems
|002C59DB
|Engine Systems
|002CE2DE
|Payloads
|00222F84
|Shield Systems
|002C2C59
|Missile Weapon Systems
|002C5558
|Particle Beam Weapon Systems
|002C2C5B
|Particle Beam Weapon Systems
|002C5553
|Starship Design
|002C59DC
|Starship Engineering
|002AC953
|Automated Weapon Systems
|0027B9ED
|Boost Assault Training
|0008C3EE
|EM Weapon Systems
|002C53B2
Traits
|Trait Name
|Trait ID
|Alien DNA
|00227FDA
|Dream Home
|00227FDF
|Empath
|00227FD6
|Extrovert
|00227FD7
|Freestar Collective Settler
|00227FD5
|Hero Worshipped
|00227FD9
|Introvert
|00227FD8
|Kid Stuff
|00227FDE
|Neon Street Rat
|00227FD3
|Raised Enlightened
|00227FD2
|Raised Universal
|00227FD1
|Serpent’s Embrace
|00227FD0
|Spaced
|00227FE2
|Taskmaster
|00227FE0
|Terra Firma
|00227FE1
|United Colonies Native
|00227FDD
|Wanted
|00227FDD
Backgrounds
|Background Name
|Background ID
|Beast Hunter
|0022EC81
|Bouncer
|0022EC81
|Bounty Hunter
|0022EC80
|Chef
|0022EC7F
|Combat Medic
|0022EC7E
|Combat Medic
|0022EC7D
|Cyberneticist
|0022EC7C
|Diplomat
|0022EC7B
|Explorer
|0022EC79
|Gangster
|0022EC78
|Homesteader
|0022EC77
|Industrialist
|0022EC7A
|Long Hauler
|0022EC75
|Pilgrim
|0022EC73
|Professor
|0022EC72
|Ronin
|0022EC74
|Sculptor
|0022EC71
|Soldier
|0022EC70
|Space Scoundrel
|0022EC6F
|Xenobiologist
|0022EC6E
|File Not Found
|002DFD1A
Best Perks IDs in Starfield
Going through the whole list might be an arduous task. That is why we have picked some of the best Perks for you. You can also check out some of the Best Skills in Starfield. Use them and have fun.
|Perk Name
|Category
|Perk ID
|Boost Pack Training
|Tech Skills
|00146C2C
|Rejuvenation
|Physical Skills
|0028AE13
|Persuasion
|Social Skill
|0022EC82
|Negotitation
|Social Skill
|002C555F
|Diplomat
|Background
|0022EC7B
|Space Scoundrel
|Background
|0022EC6F
|Empath
|Trait
|00227FD6
|Hero Worshipped
|Trait
|00227FD9