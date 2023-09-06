Starfield Perk IDs (Complete List)

The amount of character customization that Starfield offers is phenomenal. You not only can change the physical aspect of your character but every mental aspect as well.

You can incorporate different kinds of personalities, traits, and skills. All of these are called Perks and every Perk in Starfield is assigned a unique identifier called Perk IDs.

Not only perks but all Items have IDs in Starfield. In this guide, we are going to list down the ID of every Perk. Along with that, we are going to help you understand what these IDs are and how you can utilize them.

How to use Perk IDs in Starfield

If you are familiar with Console Commands and Cheats in Starfield, you would know that the Perk IDs are simply more commands that can be used in tandem with the rest of the cheats.

Certain commands require you to refer to the ID of the perk or items that you are trying to work with. For example, there is a command to add perk to your character:

player.addperk 0022EC82

What this command will do is add Persuasion Skill to your character as we have referred to its ID. There are several other commands as well and you can try them with any Perk ID which are given in the next section of this guide. You can also remove a trait as well.

You will need to use the console to use these kinds of commands. To access the console in Starfield, you will need to press the Tilde (~) Key on your keyboard. If you don’t know, it is the key between ESC and Tab. The console will open and you can use any valid command with the Perk ID.

All Perks IDs in Starfield

Perks in Starfield are further divided into three categories:

Skills

Traits

Backgrounds

Down below we have mentioned the IDs of every single Perk available to the player in Starfield.

Skills

Physical

Skill Name Skill ID Boxing 002C59DF Fitness 002CE2DD Stealth 002CFCB2 Weight Lifting 002C59D9 Wellness 002CE2E1 Energy Weapon Dissipation 002C59E2 Environmental Conditioning 0028AE17 Gymnastics 0028AE29 Nutrition 002CFCAD Pain Tolerance 002CFCAE Cellular Regeneration 0028AE14 Decontamination 002CE2A0 Martial Arts 002C555E Concealment 002C555E Neurostrikes 002C53B4 Rejuvenation 0028AE13

Social

Skill Name Skill ID Commerce 002C5A8E Gastronomy 002C5A94 Persuasion 0022EC82 Scavenging 0028B853 Theft 002C555B Deception 002CFCAF Diplomacy 002C59E1 Intimidation 002C59DE Isolation 002C53AE Negotitation 002C555F Instigation 002C555D Leadership 002C890D Outpost Management 0023826F Manipulation 002C5555 Ship Command 002C53B3 Xenosociology 002C53B0

Combat

Skill Name Skill ID Ballistics 002CFCAB Dueling 002CFCB0 Lasers 002C59DD Pistol Certification 002080FF Shotgun Certification 0027DF97 Demolitions 002C5556 Heavy Weapons Certification 00147E38 Incapacitation 0027DF96 Particle Beams 0027BAFD Rifle Certification 002CE2E0 Marksmanship 002C890B Rapid Reloading 002C555A Sniper Certification 002C53B1 Targeting 0027DF94 Armor Penetration 0027DF94 Crippling 0027CBBA Sharpshooting 002C53AF

Science

Skill Name Skill ID Astrodynamics 002C5560 Geology 002CE29F Medicine 002CE2DF Research Methods 002C555C Surveying 0027CBC1 Botany 002C5557 Scanning 002CFCB1 Spacesuit Design 0027CBC3 Weapon Engineering 002C890C Zoology 002C5552 Astrophysics 0027CBBB Chemistry 002CE2C0 Outpost Engineering 002C59E0 Aneutronic Fusion 002C2C5A Planetary Habitation 0027CBC2 Special Projects 0004CE2D

Tech

Skill Name Skill ID Ballistic Weapon Systems 002CE2C2 Boost Pack Training 00146C2C Piloting 002CFCAC Security 002CE2E2 Targeting Control Systems 002C5559 Energy Weapon Systems 002C59DB Engine Systems 002CE2DE Payloads 00222F84 Shield Systems 002C2C59 Missile Weapon Systems 002C5558 Particle Beam Weapon Systems 002C2C5B Particle Beam Weapon Systems 002C5553 Starship Design 002C59DC Starship Engineering 002AC953 Automated Weapon Systems 0027B9ED Boost Assault Training 0008C3EE EM Weapon Systems 002C53B2

Traits

Trait Name Trait ID Alien DNA 00227FDA Dream Home 00227FDF Empath 00227FD6 Extrovert 00227FD7 Freestar Collective Settler 00227FD5 Hero Worshipped 00227FD9 Introvert 00227FD8 Kid Stuff 00227FDE Neon Street Rat 00227FD3 Raised Enlightened 00227FD2 Raised Universal 00227FD1 Serpent’s Embrace 00227FD0 Spaced 00227FE2 Taskmaster 00227FE0 Terra Firma 00227FE1 United Colonies Native 00227FDD Wanted 00227FDD

Backgrounds

Background Name Background ID Beast Hunter 0022EC81 Bouncer 0022EC81 Bounty Hunter 0022EC80 Chef 0022EC7F Combat Medic 0022EC7E Combat Medic 0022EC7D Cyberneticist 0022EC7C Diplomat 0022EC7B Explorer 0022EC79 Gangster 0022EC78 Homesteader 0022EC77 Industrialist 0022EC7A Long Hauler 0022EC75 Pilgrim 0022EC73 Professor 0022EC72 Ronin 0022EC74 Sculptor 0022EC71 Soldier 0022EC70 Space Scoundrel 0022EC6F Xenobiologist 0022EC6E File Not Found 002DFD1A

Best Perks IDs in Starfield

Going through the whole list might be an arduous task. That is why we have picked some of the best Perks for you. You can also check out some of the Best Skills in Starfield. Use them and have fun.