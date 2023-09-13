Starfield Best Ship Landing Gears Ranked

Starfield allows you to customize your ships vividly, where your imagination only holds you back. You can customize different parts of your ship to your liking. These options include the control area, the storage, the thrusters, and even Landing Gears in Starfield.

Landing gears are a vital part of the ship. They act as graceful appendages that enable a smooth and steady landing. The landing gears ensure that when you are about to touch down on a planet, your vessel will remain constant and guarantee a safe landing.

In Starfield, you can Customize your landing gears to your liking. Various landing gears can be bought and then used on your ship.

Best landing gears in Starfield

You should think of landing gears as the feet and legs of a ship. There are different kinds of landing gears in Starfield. Some are good, while others are mediocre. For a good gaming experience, you will need to know which is which.

1. NG-10 Landing Gear

The NG-10 landing gear can be purchased at the value of 750 credits. It has a Mass of 2, adding 2 to your hull space. This is the best landing gear for its price, as it is both sturdy and not expensive. It can also look good if you have a narrow ship.

2. Pin-Point 3G Landing Gear

The Pin-Point 3G landing gear can be purchased for 1235 credits in Starfield. It has a Mass of one and will cover three hull spaces. This is arguably the best landing gear that your credits can purchase. The most sleek-looking and the most advanced of the gears.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

This will make your ship look like a million bucks. The reason we put it in second place is because it is on the expensive side.

3. 200 CB Landing Gear

The 200 CB landing gear can be purchased at 712 Credits. It has a Mass of two and will cover about two hull spaces. This is a decent purchase as it will get the job done and not pricey. It also can good very aesthetically pleasing with the correct ship and other customizations.

4. Accu-Lander 11 Landing Gear

The Accur-Lander 11 landing gear can be purchased in Starfield at around 617 credits. It has a Mass of two and will cover one hull space. This is the best landing gear for the beginning of Starfield. It is the cheapest and the most readily available option.

5. Hope Landing Gear 6

The Hope Landing Gear 6 can be purchased in Starfield for 712 credits in-game. It has a mass of one and covers about two hull spaces. This is placed higher than its predecessor because it is the next-gen model. Although they look slightly different, the functionality is the same. This is placed higher due to the aesthetic of the landing gear in Starfield.

6. Hope Landing Gear 5

The Hope Landing Gear 6 can be purchased in Starfield for 712 credits in-game. It has a mass of one and covers about two hull spaces. Although this particular landing gear has made its way to the last of the list, it holds its own.

This landing gear can be a good choice if you have a broader ship and want to look menacing.