Starfield Best Ship Cargo Holds Ranked

Starfield gives you the ability to customize your starship however you see fit. Between the interior and exterior designs, there are millions of different permutations that you can build. One such option that you can tweak is Cargo Holds in Starfield. As the name suggests, this is the place where you store your cargo.

The higher the capacity of your cargo hold, the more you’ll be able to carry. There are several options present in the game, each having its advantages and disadvantages. These are our picks for the best Cargo Holds in Starfield.

Best Cargo Holds in Starfield

You need to consider two things when equipping Cargo Holds in Starfield: capacity and mass. While a higher Cargo Capacity may be attractive, you also need to consider the mass. Higher mass means you will be slow and sluggish.

1. Galleon S204 Cargo Hold

The Galleon S204 Cargo Hold is the best option in Starfield. If you want a lot of cargo capacity, this is the way to go. It boasts the highest capacity at a staggering 1480. The Galleon S204 Cargo Hold has a mass of 312 and a cost of 10,450.

This is considerably high, so make sure you are weighing your costs and benefits diligently. This Cargo Hold requires a Starship Design rank of 3. So ensure you are proficient enough before you start working towards it.

2. 40T Hauler Cargo

The 40T Hauler is the second-best cargo hold in Starfield. It has a very high cargo capacity at 1270. This Cargo holder has a mass of 268 and boasts a value of 8,835. Both these values are on the higher end of the spectrum, but the trade-off is worth it. The 40T Hauler Cargo also requires a Starship Design rank of 3.

3. Galleon S203 Cargo Hold

This Cargo Hold takes the third spot on our list. The Galleon S203 Cargo Hold has a cargo hold capacity of 1200 and a mass of 252. 1200 is an excellent capacity, although it is a bit lower. The mass is also manageable if you are careful about other components.

This Cargo Hold has a value of 8,312, making this the perfect middle to late-game investment. The Galleon S203 Cargo Hold requires a Starship Design rank of 2.

4. 30T Hauler Cargo Hold

The fourth place on our list goes to the 30T Hauler Cargo Hold, which has a slightly lower cargo capacity than the Gallen S203 at just 1000. Its mass comes in at 212. This is a great middle-game investment as it boasts a value of 6792. However, it may not be suitable for late-game.

Like the Galleon S203, this also requires a Starship Design rank of 2.

5. Galleon S202 Cargo Hold

The Galleon S202 Cargo Hold sees a minor drop in cargo capacity from the 30T Hauler of just 50, making its cargo capacity land at 950. This Cargo Hold has a mass of 200, which is respectable and not too hard to manage.

It has a value of 6385 and is an excellent middle-game investment. The Galleon S202 requires a Starship Design rank of just 1, which makes it relatively easy to obtain.

6. 20T Hauler Cargo Hold

Next up on our list is the 20T Hauler Cargo Hold, which has a capacity of 760. This marks a significant shift in the total cargo capacity coming from the previous rank with a loss of over 200. This cargo hold has a mass of 160, which is down 40 from the previous rank. This Cargo holder has a value of 4940 and requires a Starship Design rank of 1.

7. Galleon S201 Cargo Hold

The Galleon S201 takes the seventh spot on our list. The changes in cargo capacity and mass coming from the 20T are not significant. The former sees a decrease of 40 and the latter a decrease of just 8. This makes it a perfect stepping stone for better cargo holds. This Cargo Hold has a value of 4607 in Starfield and, like the 20T Hauler, also requires a Starship Design rank of 1.

8. 10T Hauler Cargo Hold

The 10T Hauler is an excellent choice for early to middle game. It has a cargo capacity of 585, which marks another significant decrease in the cargo capacity. But for earlier stages of the game, you should be absolutely fine. This Cargo Holder has a mass of just 124 and a value of 3,610. The 10T Hauler Cargo Hold requires a Starship Design rank of 1.

9. Caravel V104 Cargo Hold

The ninth spot on our list goes to the Caravel V104 Cargo Hold, which has a cargo capacity of 550 and a mass of 116. The combination of mass and capacity will serve you well once you are a bit into the story. But it may not be the best option to continue with. This Cargo Hold has a value of 3325 and requires a Starship Design rank of 2.

10. Stormax 60 Cargo Hold

The tenth and final spot for the best Cargo Holds in Starfield goes to the Stormax 60 Cargo Hold. This is a good choice for the starting stages of your journey. It has a respectable cargo capacity of 435 with a mass of 92. It has a value of 2422, which is on the lower end of the spectrum. You need a Starship Design rank of 1 to use it.