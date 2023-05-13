Splatoon Weapons, Specials, Abilities and Gear Guide

By Haider Khan

Splatoon has an wide arsenal of weapon which are unlocked by leveling up your character.

Each time you’ve leveled up your character, make sure to pay Sheldon at Ammo Knight a visit and see what he’s got in store. Weapons in Splatoon are extremely diversified due varying rate-of-fire, damage output, and range.

In addition to weapon, you can also equip your character with Gear which serves as Armour in the game and allows your character to equip with Main Abilities and Sub Abilities. You can utilize these abilities during a match to acquire a tactical advantage in combat.

Splatoon Weapons, Specials, Abilities and Gear

Each weapon in the game come with a Sub-Weapon and a Special which are powerful abilities and sets one weapon apart from the other. Below you’ll find everything you need to know about Weapons, Sub-Weapons, Weapon Specials, Abilities and Gear:

Weapons

Each time you level up in Splatoon, you unlock one or more weapons.

Pay Sheldon at Ammo Knight a visit each time you level up to see what you’ve unlocked. The game has a large arsenal of weapon, each with different attributes such as range, rate of fire, and damage.

Before buying a weapon, you can always check it to see if it suits your playstyle or not. Lastly, some weapons require certain Sunken Scrolls in order to unlock:

Splattershot Jr.
Unlocked at: Level 1
This weapon has Splat Bomb sub-weapon, Bubbler special and requires no special scroll.

Splattershot
Unlocked at: Level 2
This weapon has Burst Bomb sub-weapon, Bomb Rush special and costs 500.

Custom Splattershot Jr.
Unlocked at: Level 2
This weapon has Disruptor sub-weapon, Echolocator special and costs 800. Moreover, it also requires Octostomp Sunken Scroll.

Splat Roller
Unlocked at: Level 3
This weapon has Suction Bomb sub-weapon, Killer Wail special and costs 1000.

Splat Charger
Unlocked at: Level 3
This weapon has Splat Bomb sub-weapon, Bomb Rush special and costs 1000.

Tentatek Splattershot
Unlocked at: Level 4
This weapon has Suction Bomb sub-weapon, Inkzooka special and costs 2000.

Kelp Splat Charger
Unlocked at: Level 4
This weapon has Sprinkler sub-weapon, Killer Wail special and costs 2500. Moreover, it also requires Octonozzle Sunken Scroll.

.52 Gal
Unlocked at: Level 5
This weapon has Splash Wall sub-weapon, Killer Wail special and costs 3000.

Classic Squiffer
Unlocked at: Level 6
This weapon has Point Sensor sub-weapon, Bubbler special and costs 5000.

Krak-On Splat Roller
Unlocked at: Level 7
This weapon has Squid Beakon sub-weapon, Kraken special and costs 3000.

Aerospray MG
Unlocked at: Level 7
This weapon has Seeker sub-weapon, Inkzooka special and costs 4500. Moreover, it also requires Octowhirl Sunken Scroll.

Jet Squelcher
Unlocked at: Level 8
This weapon has Splash Wall sub-weapon, Inkstrike special and costs 4000.

Blaster
Unlocked at: Level 9
This weapon has Disruptor sub-weapon, Killer Wail special and costs 3500.

Splattershot Pro
Unlocked at: Level 10
This weapon has Splat Bomb sub-weapon, Inkstrike special and costs 8000.

.52 Gal Deco
Unlocked at: Level 11
This weapon has Seeker sub-weapon, Inkstrike special and costs 4500.

New Squiffer
Unlocked at: Level 11
This weapon has Ink Mine sub-weapon, Inkzooka special and costs 4500. Moreover, it also requires Octomaw Sunken Scroll.

.96 Gal
Unlocked at: Level 12
This weapon has Sprinkler sub-weapon, Echolocator special and costs 7600.

Splatterscope
Unlocked at: Level 13
This weapon has Splat Bomb sub-weapon, Bomb Rush special and costs 3500.

Aerospray RG
Unlocked at: Level 13
This weapon has Ink Mine sub-weapon, Inkstrike special and costs 16800. Moreover, it also requires Octowhirl Sunken Scroll.

Rapid Blaster
Unlocked at: Level 14
This weapon has Ink Mine sub-weapon, Bubbler special and costs 10000.

Custom Jet Squelcher
Unlocked at: Level 15
This weapon has Burst Bomb sub-weapon, Kraken special and costs 7900.

Dynamo Roller
Unlocked at: Level 15
This weapon has Sprinkler sub-weapon, Echolocator special and costs 7900. Moreover, it also requires Octobot King Sunken Scroll.

Dual Squelcher
Unlocked at: Level 16
This weapon has Splat Bomb sub-weapon, Echolocator special and costs 9800.

Custom Blaster
Unlocked at: Level 17
This weapon has Point Sensor sub-weapon, Bubbler special and costs 6800.

Kelp Splatterscope
Unlocked at: Level 17
This weapon has Sprinkler sub-weapon, Killer Wail special and costs 7800.

E-Liter 3K
Unlocked at: Level 18
This weapon has Burst Bomb sub-weapon, Echolocator special and costs 12500.

Rapid Blaster Deco
Unlocked at: Level 19
This weapon has Suction Bomb sub-weapon, Bomb Rush special and costs 14800.

Forge Splattershot Pro
Unlocked at: Level 20
This weapon has Point Sensor sub-weapon, Inkzooka special and costs 19800.

Gold Dynamo Roller
Unlocked at: Level 20
This weapon has Splat Bomb sub-weapon, Inkstrike special and costs 25000. Moreover, it also requires Octobot King Sunken Scroll.

Amiibo Weapons

Amiibo Weapons are unlocked if you own the Inkling Boy, Inkling Girl, or Squid Amiibo. You’re required to complete Amiibo Challenges to unlock these weapons:

Hero Shot Replica
This weapon has Burst Bomb sub-weapon and Bomb Rush special. It’s unlocked at Level 3 and costs 1,200 with a Base Damage of 36.

Hero Roller Replica
This weapon has Suction Bomb sub-weapon and Killer Wail special. It’s unlocked at Level 3 and costs 1,200. It packs 25-125 Splash Damage and 140 Roll Damage.

Hero Charger Replica
This weapon has Splat Bomb sub-weapon and Bomb Rush special. It’s a Charger weapon which unlocks at Level 3 and costs 1,200. It packs 40 No-Charge Damage and 160 Damage at Full-Charged.

Sub-Weapons

Splat Bomb
Available on: Splattershot Jr., Splat Charger, Splattershot Pro, Splatterscope, Dual Squelcher, Gold Dynamo Roller

Once thrown, these pyramid-shaped explosives bounce around an area for a few seconds before exploding.

Furthermore, the explosives only detonate on ground and not in the mid-air. You need to time your shots in such a way that your opponents don’t get a chance to evade them.

Burst Bomb
Available on: Splattershot, Custom Jet Squelcher, E-Liter 3K

These bombs explode upon impact, but pack very minute damage output. However, these things consume very less ink and allow you to fire 3-4 shots in quick succession without draining your ink tank.

Disruptor
Available on: Custom Splattershot Jr., Blaster

Hit opponents with Disruptor and you’ll reduce their speed by a large margin as well as marking them for easy targets. The best way to use Disruptor is to toss them in crowded areas such as choke point where you’re likely to hit maximum number of opponents.

Suction Bomb
Available on: Splat Roller, Tentatek Splattershot, Rapid Blaster Deco

Suction Bombs have the ability to stick to any surface, spreading ink all over the area. The ink radius is almost identical to Splat Bomb, but their ability to stick to any surface gives you a huge tactical advantage by placing them in areas where opponents don’t suspect.

Sprinkler
Available on: Kelp Splat Charger, .96 Gal, Dynamo Roller, Kelp Splatterscope

Since this sub-weapon has narrow streams, it doesn’t do a high damage, but allows you to crowd control. It’s always recommended not to place it on lower grounds, but to place them on high buildings where enemies are less likely to destroy them. Lastly, do note that you can only place on Sprinkler at any given time.

Point Sensor
Available on: Classic Squiffer, Custom Blaster, Forge Splattershot Pro

This sub-weapon creates a spherical radius which tags anyone with the area-of-radius for 12 seconds. During these 12 seconds, your teammates and you will be able to see the tagged enemy, even if the tagged enemy is swimming or is behind a wall.

Squid Beakon
Available on: Krak-On Splat Roller

These things can be placed across the map to give your team a jump point on the stage. As a general rule of thumb, you should keep on deploying more and more Squid Beakons to give your team a huge tactical advantage. By doing so, your teammates will be able to quickly reach contested areas like Splat Zones.

Seeker
Available on: Aerospray MG, .52 Gal Deco

Seekers run around the map spreading a trail of ink behind their backs which allow your teammates and you to quickly get around a stage. Normally, Seekers move in a straight line unless they collide with an object after which they explode, but you can also lock them onto your opponents.

Splash Wall
Available on: .52 Gal, Jet Squelcher

With this wall, you’ll be able to block opponents’ ink and enemy movement in your area. The best thing about Splash Walls is that your teammates can shoot through it to gain themselves a tactical advantage in duels and around contested areas.

Ink Mine
Available on: New Squiffer, Aerospray RG, Rapid Blaster
These things can be placed on the ground where they will eventually explode after 10 seconds or upon enemy movement. Therefore, the idea is to place them at contested areas where you’re guaranteed to have high enemy movement.

Specials

Specials are not available right from the start of a match, but are earned by inking different areas. Once you see that your Special Gauge in the top-right corner of the screen has filled up, you’ll be able to use your Special. Following is a quick overview of every Special in Splatoon:

Bubbler
Available on: Splattershot Jr., Classic Squiffer, Rapid Blaster, Custom Blaster

When activated, Bubbler creates a large bubble around your character which makes you invincible for 5 seconds. Aside from making yourself invincible, you can also share Bubbler with your teammates and also grant them immunity for 5 seconds.

Bomb Rush
Available on: Splattershot, Splat Charger, Splatterscope, Rapid Blaster Deco

Bomb Rush allows you to to deploy unlimited sub-weapons such as Splat Bombs, Burst Bombs, Suction Bombs, and more for about 6 seconds. You don’t even have to worry about the running out of ink since you won’t as long as Bomb Rush is activated.

Echolocator
Available on: Custom Splattershot Jr., .96 Gal, Dynamo Roller, Dual Squelcher, E-Liter 3K

When activated, Echolocator allows your teammates and you to see the pinpoint location of all enemies for 12 seconds. Combine this Special with your teammates’ Killer Wail or Inkstrike and you’ll be dominiating the match in no time.

Killer Wail
Available on: Splat Roller, Kelp Splat Charger, .52 Gal, Blaster, Kelp Splatterscope

After activating the Special, you’re asked to aim the device. You can not only rotate the device, but also tilt it in different positions.

Once fired, the Killer Wail spreads out a Sonice Beam which travels across the entirety of the stage including walls and other objects. Any enemy caught in the Sonic Beam explodes instantly.

Inkzooka
Available on: Tentatek Splattershot, Aerospray MG, New Squiffer, Forge Splattershot Pro

When activated, this Special allows you to toss multiple splatters of ink across the stage for 6 seconds.

However, you need to be extra careful when using Inkzooka near ledges as each shot sends you backward a little. Due to this, using Inkzooka may not even push you out of the stage, but can also throw you in enemy ink.

Kraken
Available on: Krak-On Splat Roller, Custom Jet Squelcher

Once activated, Kraken Special transforms your character into a large invincible creature for 6 seconds.

While in this form, you can swim around the entire stage through your and enemy ink, allowing your teammates to follow you and head deeper into the enemy areas. In addition to this, you can also use the creature to inflict damage upon your opponents.

Inkstrike
Available on: Jet Squelcher, Splattershot Pro, .52 Gal Deco, Aerospray RG, Gold Dynamo Roller
Once activated, you’re asked to select a target. Upon selecting a targeted, your character fires off ink-filled missiles to the targeted area. However, one thing that you need to consider while selecting a target zone is that your character remains vulnerable throughout the duration.

Gear

Gear consisting of Clothing, Shoes, and Headgear can be considered as your character’s armour in Splatoon.

Each piece of Gear provides you character with a single Main Ability and 3 sub-abilities. When equipped with 3-star Gear, your character possesses 3 Main Abilities and 9 sub-abilities.

Before we dive further into each piece of gear available in the game, let’s take a look at different attributes associated with Gear:

Main Ability – These static abilities are 3x potent than sub-abilities
Rarity – Rarity is determined as 1-star, 2-star, and 3-star gear. 1-star gear only offers 1 sub-abilities and 3-star gear offers 3 sub-abilities
Brands – An item’s brand can influence which sub-abilities are assigned to a character
Sub-Abilities – These abilities are less potent than the Main Ability, but you can stack up to 9 of these which help a lot in a match
BP – BP is awarded at the end of each match and is required to unlock a sub-ability

Brands

Aside from gear’s rarity, you should also pay close attention to its brand. Each brand in the game has two weighted abilities: a common ability and an uncommon ability.

The common ability is 5x times likely to appear as a sub-ability and an uncommon ability is 1/2x times likely to appear as a sub-ability when compared to other brands:

Amiibo
Common Ability: N/A, Uncommon Ability: N/A

Cuttlegear
Common Ability: N/A, Uncommon Ability: N/A

Firefin
Common Ability: Ink Saver (Sub), Uncommon Ability: Ink Recovery Up

Forge
Common Ability: Special Duration Up, Uncommon Ability: Ink Saver (Sub)

Inkline
Common Ability: Defense Up, Uncommon Ability: Damage Up

KOG
Common Ability: N/A, Uncommon Ability: N/A

Krak-On
Common Ability: Swim Speed Up, Uncommon Ability: Defense Up

Rockenberg
Common Ability: Run Speed Up, Uncommon Ability: Swim Speed Up

Skalop
Common Ability: Quick Respawn, Uncommon Ability: Special Saver

Splash Mob
Common Ability: Ink Saver (Main), Uncommon Ability: Run Speed Up

SquidForce
Common Ability: Damage Up, Uncommon Ability: Ink Saver (Main)

Takoroka
Common Ability: Special Charge Up, Uncommon Ability: Special Duration Up

Tentatek
Common Ability: Ink Recovery Up, Uncommon Ability: Quick Super Jump

Zekko
Common Ability: Special Saver, Uncommon Ability: Special Charge Up

Zink
Common Ability: Quick Super Jump, Uncommon Ability: Quick Respawn

Clothing

Jelly Fish Inventory

Aloha Shirt
Main Ability: Ink Recovery Up
This item belongs to Forge and costs 700

Anchor Sweat
Main Ability: Cold-Blooded
This item belongs to SquidForce and costs 3000

Baby-Jelly Shirt
Main Ability: Defense Up
This item belongs to Splash Mob and costs 2200

Baseball Jersey
Main Ability: Special Charge Up
This item belongs to Firefin and costs 10000

Basic Tee
Main Ability: Quick Respawn
This item belongs to SquidForceand doesn’t cost anything.

B-ball Jersey (Away)
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Sub)
This item belongs to Zink and costs 800

B-ball Jersey (Home)
Main Ability: Special Saver
This item belongs to Zink and costs 2300

Berry Ski Jacket
Main Ability: Special Duration Up
This item belongs to Inkline and costs 3000

Black 8-Bit FishFry
Main Ability: Defense Up
This item belongs to Firefin and costs 600

Black Anchor Tee
Main Ability: Recon
This item belongs to SquidForce and costs 2800

Black Baseball LS
Main Ability: Swim Speed Up
This item belongs to Rockenberg and costs 800

Black Layered LS
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Main)
This item belongs to SquidForce and costs 500

Black LS
Main Ability: Quick Super Jump
This item belongs to Zekko and costs 3000

Black Pipe Tee
Main Ability: Special Saver
This item belongs to KOG and costs 800

Black Squideye
Main Ability: Run Speed Up
This item belongs to Tentatek and costs 500

Black Tee
Main Ability: Special Duration Up
This item belongs to SquidForce and costs 400

Blue Peaks Tee
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Sub)
This item belongs to Inkline and costs 400

Camo Layered LS
Main Ability: Special Charge Up
This item belongs to SquidForce and costs 600

Camo Zip Hoodie
Main Ability: Quick Respawn
This item belongs to Firefin and costs 9000

Choco Layered LS
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Sub)
This item belongs to Takoroka and costs 1800

Dark Urban Vest
Main Ability: Cold-Blooded
This item belongs to Firefin and costs 10000

Grape Tee
Main Ability: Ink Recovery Up
This item belongs to Skalop and costs 400

Gray College Sweat
Main Ability: Swim Speed Up
This item belongs to Splash Mob and costs 800

Gray Vector Tee
Main Ability: Quick Super Jump
This item belongs to Takoroka and costs 500

Green Striped LS
Main Ability: Ninja Squid
This item belongs to Inklineand costs 700

Green Zip Hoodie
Main Ability: Special Duration Up
This item belongs to Firefin and costs 2800

Green-Check Shirt
Main Ability: Bomb Range Up
This item belongs to Zekko and costs 2000

Hero Jacket Replica
Main Ability: Swim Speed Up
This item belongs to Cuttlegear and unlocks after completing the Single-Player mode.

Ivory Peaks Tee
Main Ability: Haunt
This item belongs to Inkline and costs 400

Layered Vector LS
Main Ability: Special Saver
This item belongs to Takaroka and costs 2500.

Linen Shirt
Main Ability: Bomb Range Up
This item belongs to Splash Moband costs 700

Mint Tee
Main Ability: Defense Up
This item belongs to Skalop and costs 400

Mountain Vest
Main Ability: Swim Speed Up
This item belongs to Inkline and costs 11000

Navy Striped LS
Main Ability: Damage Up
This item belongs to Splash Mob and costs 2300

Octoling Armor
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Sub)
This item belongs to Cuttlegear and is unlocked after completing the Single-Player mode.

Olive Ski Jacket
Main Ability: Recon
This item belongs to Inkline and costs 11000

Part-Time Pirate
Main Ability: Damage Up
This item belongs to Tentatek and costs 800

Pirate-Stripe Tee
Main Ability: Special Duration Up
This item belongs to Splash Moband costs 700

Power Armour
Main Ability: Quick Respawn
This item belongs to Amiibo and is unlocked using Inkling Squid amiibo: Defeat Octonozzle

Rainy-Day Tee
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Main)
This item belongs to Krak-On and costs 300

Red Vector Tee
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Main)
This item belongs to Takoroka and costs 500

Red-Check Shirt
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Main)
This item belongs to Zekko and costs 2000

Retro Sweat
Main Ability: Defense Up
This item belongs to SquidForce and costs 800

Sage Polo
Main Ability: Cold-Blooded
This item belongs to Splash Mob and costs 400

Sailor-Stripe Tee
Main Ability: Run Speed Up
This item belongs to Splash Moband costs 700

Samurai Jacket
Main Ability: Special Charge Up
This item belongs to Amiibo and is unlocked using Inkling Boy amiibo: Defeat Octonozzle

School Uniform
Main Ability: Ink Recovery Up
This item belongs to Amiibo and is unlocked using Inkling Girl amiibo: Defeat Octonozzle

Shrimp-Pink Polo
Main Ability: Ninja Squid
This item belongs to Splash Mob and costs 400

Sky-Blue Squideye
Main Ability: Cold-Blooded
This item belongs to Tentatek and costs 500

Splatfest Tee
Main Ability: Special Saver
This item belongs to SquidForceand doesn’t cost anything.

Squidmark LS
Main Ability: Haunt
This item belongs to SquidForce and costs 600

Squidmark Sweat
Main Ability: Bomb Range Up
This item belongs to SquidForce and costs 800

Striped Rugby
Main Ability: Run Speed Up Takoroka and costs 2300

Striped Shirt
Main Ability: Quick Super Jump
This item belongs to Splash Mob and costs 2200

Sunny-Day Tee
Main Ability: Special Charge Up
This item belongs to Krak-On and costs 300

Tricolor Rugby
Main Ability: Quick Respawn
This item belongs to Takarokaand costs 700

Urchins Jersey
Main Ability: Run Speed Up
This item belongs to Zinkand costs 700

Varsity Baseball LS
Main Ability: Recon
This item belongs to Splash Moband costs 700

Varsity Jacket
Main Ability: Damage Up
This item belongs to Zekko and costs 12000

Vintage Check Shirt
Main Ability: Haunt
This item belongs to Rockenberg and costs 9000

White 8-Bit FishFry
Main Ability: Recon
This item belongs to Firefinand costs 700

White Anchor Tee
Main Ability: Ninja Squid
This item belongs to SquidForce and costs 8000

White Baseball LS
Main Ability: Quick Super Jump
This item belongs to Rockenberg and costs 800

White Layered LS
Main Ability: Special Saver
This item belongs to SquidForce and costs 500

White Line Tee
Main Ability: Swim Speed Up
This item belongs to KOGand costs 700

White Shirt
Main Ability: Ink Recovery Up
This item belongs to Splash Mob and costs 1800

White Striped LS
Main Ability: Quick Respawn
This item belongs to Splash Mob and costs 2300

White Tee
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Sub)
This item belongs to SquidForce and costs 400

Yellow Layered LS
Main Ability: Quick Super Jump
This item belongs to SquidForce and costs 500

Yellow Urban Vest
Main Ability: Haunt
This item belongs to Firefin and costs 3000

Shoes

Fresh Kicks Inventory
Banana Basics
Main Ability: Bomb Sniffer
This item belongs to Krak-On and costs 400

Black Seahorses
Main Ability: Swim Speed Up
This item belongs to Zink and costs 2000

Black Trainers
Main Ability: Quick Respawn
This item belongs to Tentatek and costs 500

Blue Lo-Tops
Main Ability: Defense Up
This item belongs to Zekko and costs 800

Blue Moto Boots
Main Ability: Ink Resistance Up
This item belongs to Rockenberg and costs 12000

Blue Slip-Ons
Main Ability: Bomb Range Up
This item belongs to Krak-On and costs 300

Blueberry Casuals
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Sub)
This item belongs to Krak-Onand costs 700

Cherry Kicks
Main Ability: Stealth Jump
This item belongs to Rockenberg and costs 2800

Choco Clogs
Main Ability: Quick Respawn
This item belongs to Krak-On and costs 1800

Clownfish Basics
Main Ability: Special Charge Up
This item belongs to Krak-On and costs 500

Crazy Arrows
Main Ability: Stealth Jump
This item belongs to Takoroka and costs 9000

Cream Basics
Main Ability: Special Saver
This item belongs to Krak-Onand doesn’t cost anything

Cream Hi-Tops
Main Ability: Stealth Jump
This item belongs to Krak-On and costs 500

Cyan Trainers
Main Ability: Damage Up
This item belongs to Tentatekand costs 700

Gold Hi-Horses
Main Ability: Run Speed Up
This item belongs to Zink and costs 3000

Hero Runner Replicas
Main Ability: Quick Super Jump
This item belongs to Cuttlegearand doesn’t cost anything. You need to complete Singleplayer Mode to unlock it.

Hunter Hi-Tops
Main Ability: Ink Recovery Up
This item belongs to Krak-On and costs 500

LE Lo-Tops
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Sub)
This item belongs to Zekko and costs 8000

Moto Boots
Main Ability: Quick Respawn
This item belongs to Rockenberg and costs 3000

Neon Sea Slugs
Main Ability: Ink Resistance Up
This item belongs to Tentatekand costs 700

Octoling Boots
Main Ability: Special Saver
This item belongs to Cuttlegearand doesn’t cost anything. You need to complete Singleplayer Mode to unlock it.

Orange Arrows
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Main)
This item belongs to Takorokaand costs 700

Orange Lo-Tops
Main Ability: Swim Speed Up
This item belongs to Zekko and costs 800

Oyster Clogs
Main Ability: Run Speed Up
This item belongs to Krak-On and costs 600

Pink Trainers
Main Ability: Bomb Range Up
This item belongs to Tentatek and costs 500

Plum Casuals
Main Ability: Damage Up
This item belongs to Krak-On and costs 2000

Power Boots
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Main)
This item belongs to Amiibo and is unlocked using Inkling Squid amiibo: Defeat Octowhirl

Pro Trail Boots
Main Ability: Bomb Sniffer
This item belongs to Inkline and costs 9.800

Purple Hi-Horses
Main Ability: Special Duration Up
This item belongs to Zink and costs 800

Purple Sea Slugs
Main Ability: Run Speed Up
This item belongs to Tentatek and costs 800

Red Hi-Horses
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Main)
This item belongs to Zink and costs 800

Red Hi-Tops
Main Ability: Ink Resistance Up
This item belongs to Krak-On and costs 1800

Red Sea Slugs
Main Ability: Special Saver
This item belongs to Tentatek and costs 3000

Red Slip-Ons
Main Ability: Quick Super Jump
This item belongs to Krak-On and costs 300

Red Work Boots
Main Ability: Quick Super Jump
This item belongs to Rockenberg and costs 11000

Samurai Shoes
Main Ability: Special Duration Up
This item belongs to Amiibo and is unlocked using Inkling Boy amiibo: Defeat Octowhirl

School Shoes
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Sub)
This item belongs to Amiibo and is unlocked using Inkling Girl amiibo: Defeat Octowhirl

Squid-Stitch Slip-Ons
Main Ability: Defense Up
This item belongs to Krak-On and costs 1500

Tan Work Boots
Main Ability: Bomb Range Up
This item belongs to Rockenberg and costs 3000

Trail Boots
Main Ability: Ink Recovery Up
This item belongs to Inkline and costs 2800

Turquoise Kicks
Main Ability: Special Charge Up
This item belongs to Rockenberg and costs 2800

White Arrows
Main Ability: Special Duration Up
This item belongs to Takoroka and costs 2500

White Kicks
Main Ability: Swim Speed Up
This item belongs to Rockenberg and costs 800

White Seahorses
Main Ability: Ink Recovery Up
This item belongs to Zink and costs 600

Yellow Seahorses
Main Ability: Bomb Sniffer
This item belongs to Zink and costs 1500

Zombie Hi-Horses
Main Ability: Special Charge Up
This item belongs to Zink and costs 800

Headgear

Cooler Heads Inventory
Backwards Cap
Main Ability: Quick Respawn
This item belongs to Zekkoand costs 700

B-ball Headband
Main Ability: Opening Gambit
This item belongs to Zink and costs 300

Bike Helmet
Main Ability: Ink Recovery Up
This item belongs to Skalop and costs 11000

Black Arrowbands
Main Ability: Tenacity
This item belongs to Zekko and costs 800

Bobble Hat
Main Ability: Quick Super Jump
This item belongs to Splash Mob and costs 2000

Camo Mesh
Main Ability: Swim Speed Up
This item belongs to Firefin and costs 2500

Camping Hat
Main Ability: Special Duration Up
This item belongs to Inkline and costs 800

Designer Headphones
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Sub)
This item belongs to Forge and costs 2500

Fake Contacts
Main Ability: Special Charge Up
This item belongs to Tentatek and costs 2000

FishFry Visor
Main Ability: Special Charge Up
This item belongs to Firefin and costs 500

Five-Panel Cap
Main Ability: Comeback
This item belongs to Zekko and costs 2000

Gas Mask
Main Ability: Tenacity
This item belongs to Forge and costs 11000

Golf Visor
Main Ability: Run Speed Up
This item belongs to Zink and costs 400

Hero Headset Replica
Main Ability: Run Speed Up
This item belongs to Cuttlegearand doesn’t cost anything. You need to complete Singleplayer Mode to unlock it.

Jet Cap
Main Ability: Special Saver
This item belongs to Firefinand costs 700

Jogging Headband
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Sub)
This item belongs to Zekko and costs 400

Jungle Hat
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Main)
This item belongs to Firefin and costs 9000

Lightweight Cap
Main Ability: Swim Speed Up
This item belongs to Inklineand costs 700

Octoling Goggles
Main Ability: Bomb Range Up
This item belongs to Cuttlegearand doesn’t cost anything. You need to complete Singleplayer Mode to unlock it.

Paintball Mask
Main Ability: Comeback
This item belongs to Forge and costs 10000

Pilot Goggles
Main Ability: Bomb Range Up
This item belongs to Forge and costs 9800

Power Mask
Main Ability: Defense Up
This item belongs to Amiibo and is unlocked using Inkling Squid amiibo: Defeat Octostomp

Retro Specs
Main Ability: Quick Respawn
This item belongs to Splash Mob and costs 500

Safari Hat
Main Ability: Last-Ditch Effort
This item belongs to Forge and costs 2300

Samurai Helmet
Main Ability: Damage Up
This item belongs to Amiibo and is unlocked using Inkling Boy amiibo: Defeat Octostomp

Short Beanie
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Main)
This item belongs to Inkline and costs 600

Skate Helmet
Main Ability: Special Saver
This item belongs to Skalop and costs 2500

Snorkel Mask
Main Ability: Damage Up
This item belongs to Forge and costs 3000

Splash Goggles
Main Ability: Defense Up
This item belongs to Forge and costs 2800

Sporty Bobble Hat
Main Ability: Tenacity
This item belongs to Skalop and costs 800

Squash Headband
Main Ability: Damage Up
This item belongs to Zink and costs 400

Squid Hairclip
Main Ability: Swim Speed Up
This item belongs to Amiibo and is unlocked using Inkling Girl amiibo: Defeat Octostomp

Squid-Stitch Cap
Main Ability: Opening Gambit
This item belongs to Skalop and costs 8500

Squidvader Cap
Main Ability: Special Charge Up
This item belongs to Skalop and costs 2300

Streetstyle Cap
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Sub)
This item belongs to Skalop and costs 600

Striped Beanie
Main Ability: Opening Gambit
This item belongs to Splash Mob and costs 1500

Studio Headphones
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Main)
This item belongs to Forge and costs 2800

Tennis Headband
Main Ability: Comeback
This item belongs to Tentatek and costs 300

Tentacles Helmet
Main Ability: Run Speed Up
This item belongs to Forge and costs 11000

Tinted Shades
Main Ability: Last-Ditch Effort
This item belongs to Zekko and costs 350

Two-Stripe Mesh
Main Ability: Special Saver
This item belongs to Krak-Onand costs 700

Urchins Cap
Main Ability: Bomb Range Up
This item belongs to Skalop and costs 600

Visor Skate Helmet
Main Ability: Last-Ditch Effort
This item belongs to Skalop and costs 10000

White Arrowbands
Main Ability: Special Duration Up
This item belongs to Zekko and costs 8000

White Headband
Main Ability: Ink Recovery Up
This item belongs to SquidForce and doesn’t cost anything.

Abilities

Each piece of Gear in Splatoon allows your character to equip one Main Ability and three Sub Abilities.

While in a match, once you have accumulated enough BP, a Sub Ability slot is unlocked and a random Sub Ability is applied. Like I have mentioned earlier, the Main Ability of your character is 3x more potent than your character’s Sub Ability.

Following is an overview of what each Ability in Splatoon does so that you can manage your Gear effectively:

Damage Up
This ability increases damage of your Main Ability, Sub-Ability, and special weapons.

Defense Up
This ability reduces damage taken from all sorts of attacks from your enemies.

Ink Saver – Main Ability
This ability decreases the amount of ink consumed by your main weapon during a match.

Ink Saver – Sub-Ability
This ability decreases the amount of ink consumed by your Sub-Weapon during a match.

Ink Recovery Up
This ability increases ink tank refill rate while in squid form during a match.

Run Speed Up
This ability increases movement speed while in Inkling form during a match.

Swim Speed Up
This ability increases movement speed while in squid form during a match.

Special Charge Up
This ability increases special-gauge fill rate during a match.

Special Duration Up
This ability increases usage time of special weapons during a match.

Quick Respawn
This ability decreases respawn time after getting splatted during a match.

Special Saver
This ability reduces the amount your special gauge decreases after getting splatted.

Quick Super Jump
This ability allows your Super Jumps to become exceptionally faster.

Bomb Range Up
This ability allows you to toss your Bombs, Point Sensors, and Disruptor farther.

Opening Gambit
This ability allows your character to gain boosts to your speed in both Inkling and squid form for the first 30 seconds of a match.

Last-Ditch Effort
This ability allows your character to gain boosts in ink recovery rate and weapon ink efficiency for the last 30 seconds of a match.

Tenacity
This ability allows you to fills special gauge automatically if your team has less active players than the enemy team during a match.

Comeback
This ability automatically boosts some of your ability for a short time after the start of a match.

Cold Blooded
With this ability, you’re able to shorten the effects of attacks that let enemies track your position, for example, Point Sensors.

Ninja Squid
Using this ability, you’re able to Leave no trace when swimming in inked ground, but at the cost of reduced swim speed.

Haunt
Using this ability, if you get splatted, the position of the player who got you will become visible to your teammates and you for a while.

Recon
With this ability, you can see the opposing team on the map while standing on the starting point.

Bomb Sniffer
With this ability, you can easily view traps and hidden bombs set by your opponent team.

Ink Resistance Up
With this ability, the damage and movement penalties incurred when moving through enemy ink are marginally decreased.

Stealth Jump
With this ability, your Super Jump landing points remain hidden from your enemy team, but at the cost of your Super Jumps being slow.

If there is something else you would like to know, do make sure to let us know in the Comments Section below!

