Splatoon Weapons, Specials, Abilities and Gear Guide

Splatoon has an wide arsenal of weapon which are unlocked by leveling up your character.
Each time you’ve leveled up your character, make sure to pay Sheldon at Ammo Knight a visit and see what he’s got in store. Weapons in Splatoon are extremely diversified due varying rate-of-fire, damage output, and range.
In addition to weapon, you can also equip your character with Gear which serves as Armour in the game and allows your character to equip with Main Abilities and Sub Abilities. You can utilize these abilities during a match to acquire a tactical advantage in combat.
Splatoon Weapons, Specials, Abilities and Gear
Each weapon in the game come with a Sub-Weapon and a Special which are powerful abilities and sets one weapon apart from the other. Below you’ll find everything you need to know about Weapons, Sub-Weapons, Weapon Specials, Abilities and Gear:
Weapons
Each time you level up in Splatoon, you unlock one or more weapons.
Pay Sheldon at Ammo Knight a visit each time you level up to see what you’ve unlocked. The game has a large arsenal of weapon, each with different attributes such as range, rate of fire, and damage.
Before buying a weapon, you can always check it to see if it suits your playstyle or not. Lastly, some weapons require certain Sunken Scrolls in order to unlock:
Splattershot Jr.
Unlocked at: Level 1
This weapon has Splat Bomb sub-weapon, Bubbler special and requires no special scroll.
Splattershot
Unlocked at: Level 2
This weapon has Burst Bomb sub-weapon, Bomb Rush special and costs 500.
Custom Splattershot Jr.
Unlocked at: Level 2
This weapon has Disruptor sub-weapon, Echolocator special and costs 800. Moreover, it also requires Octostomp Sunken Scroll.
Splat Roller
Unlocked at: Level 3
This weapon has Suction Bomb sub-weapon, Killer Wail special and costs 1000.
Splat Charger
Unlocked at: Level 3
This weapon has Splat Bomb sub-weapon, Bomb Rush special and costs 1000.
Tentatek Splattershot
Unlocked at: Level 4
This weapon has Suction Bomb sub-weapon, Inkzooka special and costs 2000.
Kelp Splat Charger
Unlocked at: Level 4
This weapon has Sprinkler sub-weapon, Killer Wail special and costs 2500. Moreover, it also requires Octonozzle Sunken Scroll.
.52 Gal
Unlocked at: Level 5
This weapon has Splash Wall sub-weapon, Killer Wail special and costs 3000.
Classic Squiffer
Unlocked at: Level 6
This weapon has Point Sensor sub-weapon, Bubbler special and costs 5000.
Krak-On Splat Roller
Unlocked at: Level 7
This weapon has Squid Beakon sub-weapon, Kraken special and costs 3000.
Aerospray MG
Unlocked at: Level 7
This weapon has Seeker sub-weapon, Inkzooka special and costs 4500. Moreover, it also requires Octowhirl Sunken Scroll.
Jet Squelcher
Unlocked at: Level 8
This weapon has Splash Wall sub-weapon, Inkstrike special and costs 4000.
Blaster
Unlocked at: Level 9
This weapon has Disruptor sub-weapon, Killer Wail special and costs 3500.
Splattershot Pro
Unlocked at: Level 10
This weapon has Splat Bomb sub-weapon, Inkstrike special and costs 8000.
.52 Gal Deco
Unlocked at: Level 11
This weapon has Seeker sub-weapon, Inkstrike special and costs 4500.
New Squiffer
Unlocked at: Level 11
This weapon has Ink Mine sub-weapon, Inkzooka special and costs 4500. Moreover, it also requires Octomaw Sunken Scroll.
.96 Gal
Unlocked at: Level 12
This weapon has Sprinkler sub-weapon, Echolocator special and costs 7600.
Splatterscope
Unlocked at: Level 13
This weapon has Splat Bomb sub-weapon, Bomb Rush special and costs 3500.
Aerospray RG
Unlocked at: Level 13
This weapon has Ink Mine sub-weapon, Inkstrike special and costs 16800. Moreover, it also requires Octowhirl Sunken Scroll.
Rapid Blaster
Unlocked at: Level 14
This weapon has Ink Mine sub-weapon, Bubbler special and costs 10000.
Custom Jet Squelcher
Unlocked at: Level 15
This weapon has Burst Bomb sub-weapon, Kraken special and costs 7900.
Dynamo Roller
Unlocked at: Level 15
This weapon has Sprinkler sub-weapon, Echolocator special and costs 7900. Moreover, it also requires Octobot King Sunken Scroll.
Dual Squelcher
Unlocked at: Level 16
This weapon has Splat Bomb sub-weapon, Echolocator special and costs 9800.
Custom Blaster
Unlocked at: Level 17
This weapon has Point Sensor sub-weapon, Bubbler special and costs 6800.
Kelp Splatterscope
Unlocked at: Level 17
This weapon has Sprinkler sub-weapon, Killer Wail special and costs 7800.
E-Liter 3K
Unlocked at: Level 18
This weapon has Burst Bomb sub-weapon, Echolocator special and costs 12500.
Rapid Blaster Deco
Unlocked at: Level 19
This weapon has Suction Bomb sub-weapon, Bomb Rush special and costs 14800.
Forge Splattershot Pro
Unlocked at: Level 20
This weapon has Point Sensor sub-weapon, Inkzooka special and costs 19800.
Gold Dynamo Roller
Unlocked at: Level 20
This weapon has Splat Bomb sub-weapon, Inkstrike special and costs 25000. Moreover, it also requires Octobot King Sunken Scroll.
Amiibo Weapons
Amiibo Weapons are unlocked if you own the Inkling Boy, Inkling Girl, or Squid Amiibo. You’re required to complete Amiibo Challenges to unlock these weapons:
Hero Shot Replica
This weapon has Burst Bomb sub-weapon and Bomb Rush special. It’s unlocked at Level 3 and costs 1,200 with a Base Damage of 36.
Hero Roller Replica
This weapon has Suction Bomb sub-weapon and Killer Wail special. It’s unlocked at Level 3 and costs 1,200. It packs 25-125 Splash Damage and 140 Roll Damage.
Hero Charger Replica
This weapon has Splat Bomb sub-weapon and Bomb Rush special. It’s a Charger weapon which unlocks at Level 3 and costs 1,200. It packs 40 No-Charge Damage and 160 Damage at Full-Charged.
Sub-Weapons
Splat Bomb
Available on: Splattershot Jr., Splat Charger, Splattershot Pro, Splatterscope, Dual Squelcher, Gold Dynamo Roller
Once thrown, these pyramid-shaped explosives bounce around an area for a few seconds before exploding.
Furthermore, the explosives only detonate on ground and not in the mid-air. You need to time your shots in such a way that your opponents don’t get a chance to evade them.
Burst Bomb
Available on: Splattershot, Custom Jet Squelcher, E-Liter 3K
These bombs explode upon impact, but pack very minute damage output. However, these things consume very less ink and allow you to fire 3-4 shots in quick succession without draining your ink tank.
Disruptor
Available on: Custom Splattershot Jr., Blaster
Hit opponents with Disruptor and you’ll reduce their speed by a large margin as well as marking them for easy targets. The best way to use Disruptor is to toss them in crowded areas such as choke point where you’re likely to hit maximum number of opponents.
Suction Bomb
Available on: Splat Roller, Tentatek Splattershot, Rapid Blaster Deco
Suction Bombs have the ability to stick to any surface, spreading ink all over the area. The ink radius is almost identical to Splat Bomb, but their ability to stick to any surface gives you a huge tactical advantage by placing them in areas where opponents don’t suspect.
Sprinkler
Available on: Kelp Splat Charger, .96 Gal, Dynamo Roller, Kelp Splatterscope
Since this sub-weapon has narrow streams, it doesn’t do a high damage, but allows you to crowd control. It’s always recommended not to place it on lower grounds, but to place them on high buildings where enemies are less likely to destroy them. Lastly, do note that you can only place on Sprinkler at any given time.
Point Sensor
Available on: Classic Squiffer, Custom Blaster, Forge Splattershot Pro
This sub-weapon creates a spherical radius which tags anyone with the area-of-radius for 12 seconds. During these 12 seconds, your teammates and you will be able to see the tagged enemy, even if the tagged enemy is swimming or is behind a wall.
Squid Beakon
Available on: Krak-On Splat Roller
These things can be placed across the map to give your team a jump point on the stage. As a general rule of thumb, you should keep on deploying more and more Squid Beakons to give your team a huge tactical advantage. By doing so, your teammates will be able to quickly reach contested areas like Splat Zones.
Seeker
Available on: Aerospray MG, .52 Gal Deco
Seekers run around the map spreading a trail of ink behind their backs which allow your teammates and you to quickly get around a stage. Normally, Seekers move in a straight line unless they collide with an object after which they explode, but you can also lock them onto your opponents.
Splash Wall
Available on: .52 Gal, Jet Squelcher
With this wall, you’ll be able to block opponents’ ink and enemy movement in your area. The best thing about Splash Walls is that your teammates can shoot through it to gain themselves a tactical advantage in duels and around contested areas.
Ink Mine
Available on: New Squiffer, Aerospray RG, Rapid Blaster
These things can be placed on the ground where they will eventually explode after 10 seconds or upon enemy movement. Therefore, the idea is to place them at contested areas where you’re guaranteed to have high enemy movement.
Specials
Specials are not available right from the start of a match, but are earned by inking different areas. Once you see that your Special Gauge in the top-right corner of the screen has filled up, you’ll be able to use your Special. Following is a quick overview of every Special in Splatoon:
Bubbler
Available on: Splattershot Jr., Classic Squiffer, Rapid Blaster, Custom Blaster
When activated, Bubbler creates a large bubble around your character which makes you invincible for 5 seconds. Aside from making yourself invincible, you can also share Bubbler with your teammates and also grant them immunity for 5 seconds.
Bomb Rush
Available on: Splattershot, Splat Charger, Splatterscope, Rapid Blaster Deco
Bomb Rush allows you to to deploy unlimited sub-weapons such as Splat Bombs, Burst Bombs, Suction Bombs, and more for about 6 seconds. You don’t even have to worry about the running out of ink since you won’t as long as Bomb Rush is activated.
Echolocator
Available on: Custom Splattershot Jr., .96 Gal, Dynamo Roller, Dual Squelcher, E-Liter 3K
When activated, Echolocator allows your teammates and you to see the pinpoint location of all enemies for 12 seconds. Combine this Special with your teammates’ Killer Wail or Inkstrike and you’ll be dominiating the match in no time.
Killer Wail
Available on: Splat Roller, Kelp Splat Charger, .52 Gal, Blaster, Kelp Splatterscope
After activating the Special, you’re asked to aim the device. You can not only rotate the device, but also tilt it in different positions.
Once fired, the Killer Wail spreads out a Sonice Beam which travels across the entirety of the stage including walls and other objects. Any enemy caught in the Sonic Beam explodes instantly.
Inkzooka
Available on: Tentatek Splattershot, Aerospray MG, New Squiffer, Forge Splattershot Pro
When activated, this Special allows you to toss multiple splatters of ink across the stage for 6 seconds.
However, you need to be extra careful when using Inkzooka near ledges as each shot sends you backward a little. Due to this, using Inkzooka may not even push you out of the stage, but can also throw you in enemy ink.
Kraken
Available on: Krak-On Splat Roller, Custom Jet Squelcher
Once activated, Kraken Special transforms your character into a large invincible creature for 6 seconds.
While in this form, you can swim around the entire stage through your and enemy ink, allowing your teammates to follow you and head deeper into the enemy areas. In addition to this, you can also use the creature to inflict damage upon your opponents.
Inkstrike
Available on: Jet Squelcher, Splattershot Pro, .52 Gal Deco, Aerospray RG, Gold Dynamo Roller
Once activated, you’re asked to select a target. Upon selecting a targeted, your character fires off ink-filled missiles to the targeted area. However, one thing that you need to consider while selecting a target zone is that your character remains vulnerable throughout the duration.
Gear
Gear consisting of Clothing, Shoes, and Headgear can be considered as your character’s armour in Splatoon.
Each piece of Gear provides you character with a single Main Ability and 3 sub-abilities. When equipped with 3-star Gear, your character possesses 3 Main Abilities and 9 sub-abilities.
Before we dive further into each piece of gear available in the game, let’s take a look at different attributes associated with Gear:
Main Ability – These static abilities are 3x potent than sub-abilities
Rarity – Rarity is determined as 1-star, 2-star, and 3-star gear. 1-star gear only offers 1 sub-abilities and 3-star gear offers 3 sub-abilities
Brands – An item’s brand can influence which sub-abilities are assigned to a character
Sub-Abilities – These abilities are less potent than the Main Ability, but you can stack up to 9 of these which help a lot in a match
BP – BP is awarded at the end of each match and is required to unlock a sub-ability
Brands
Aside from gear’s rarity, you should also pay close attention to its brand. Each brand in the game has two weighted abilities: a common ability and an uncommon ability.
The common ability is 5x times likely to appear as a sub-ability and an uncommon ability is 1/2x times likely to appear as a sub-ability when compared to other brands:
Amiibo
Common Ability: N/A, Uncommon Ability: N/A
Cuttlegear
Common Ability: N/A, Uncommon Ability: N/A
Firefin
Common Ability: Ink Saver (Sub), Uncommon Ability: Ink Recovery Up
Forge
Common Ability: Special Duration Up, Uncommon Ability: Ink Saver (Sub)
Inkline
Common Ability: Defense Up, Uncommon Ability: Damage Up
KOG
Common Ability: N/A, Uncommon Ability: N/A
Krak-On
Common Ability: Swim Speed Up, Uncommon Ability: Defense Up
Rockenberg
Common Ability: Run Speed Up, Uncommon Ability: Swim Speed Up
Skalop
Common Ability: Quick Respawn, Uncommon Ability: Special Saver
Splash Mob
Common Ability: Ink Saver (Main), Uncommon Ability: Run Speed Up
SquidForce
Common Ability: Damage Up, Uncommon Ability: Ink Saver (Main)
Takoroka
Common Ability: Special Charge Up, Uncommon Ability: Special Duration Up
Tentatek
Common Ability: Ink Recovery Up, Uncommon Ability: Quick Super Jump
Zekko
Common Ability: Special Saver, Uncommon Ability: Special Charge Up
Zink
Common Ability: Quick Super Jump, Uncommon Ability: Quick Respawn
Clothing
Jelly Fish Inventory
Aloha Shirt
Main Ability: Ink Recovery Up
This item belongs to Forge and costs 700
Anchor Sweat
Main Ability: Cold-Blooded
This item belongs to SquidForce and costs 3000
Baby-Jelly Shirt
Main Ability: Defense Up
This item belongs to Splash Mob and costs 2200
Baseball Jersey
Main Ability: Special Charge Up
This item belongs to Firefin and costs 10000
Basic Tee
Main Ability: Quick Respawn
This item belongs to SquidForceand doesn’t cost anything.
B-ball Jersey (Away)
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Sub)
This item belongs to Zink and costs 800
B-ball Jersey (Home)
Main Ability: Special Saver
This item belongs to Zink and costs 2300
Berry Ski Jacket
Main Ability: Special Duration Up
This item belongs to Inkline and costs 3000
Black 8-Bit FishFry
Main Ability: Defense Up
This item belongs to Firefin and costs 600
Black Anchor Tee
Main Ability: Recon
This item belongs to SquidForce and costs 2800
Black Baseball LS
Main Ability: Swim Speed Up
This item belongs to Rockenberg and costs 800
Black Layered LS
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Main)
This item belongs to SquidForce and costs 500
Black LS
Main Ability: Quick Super Jump
This item belongs to Zekko and costs 3000
Black Pipe Tee
Main Ability: Special Saver
This item belongs to KOG and costs 800
Black Squideye
Main Ability: Run Speed Up
This item belongs to Tentatek and costs 500
Black Tee
Main Ability: Special Duration Up
This item belongs to SquidForce and costs 400
Blue Peaks Tee
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Sub)
This item belongs to Inkline and costs 400
Camo Layered LS
Main Ability: Special Charge Up
This item belongs to SquidForce and costs 600
Camo Zip Hoodie
Main Ability: Quick Respawn
This item belongs to Firefin and costs 9000
Choco Layered LS
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Sub)
This item belongs to Takoroka and costs 1800
Dark Urban Vest
Main Ability: Cold-Blooded
This item belongs to Firefin and costs 10000
Grape Tee
Main Ability: Ink Recovery Up
This item belongs to Skalop and costs 400
Gray College Sweat
Main Ability: Swim Speed Up
This item belongs to Splash Mob and costs 800
Gray Vector Tee
Main Ability: Quick Super Jump
This item belongs to Takoroka and costs 500
Green Striped LS
Main Ability: Ninja Squid
This item belongs to Inklineand costs 700
Green Zip Hoodie
Main Ability: Special Duration Up
This item belongs to Firefin and costs 2800
Green-Check Shirt
Main Ability: Bomb Range Up
This item belongs to Zekko and costs 2000
Hero Jacket Replica
Main Ability: Swim Speed Up
This item belongs to Cuttlegear and unlocks after completing the Single-Player mode.
Ivory Peaks Tee
Main Ability: Haunt
This item belongs to Inkline and costs 400
Layered Vector LS
Main Ability: Special Saver
This item belongs to Takaroka and costs 2500.
Linen Shirt
Main Ability: Bomb Range Up
This item belongs to Splash Moband costs 700
Mint Tee
Main Ability: Defense Up
This item belongs to Skalop and costs 400
Mountain Vest
Main Ability: Swim Speed Up
This item belongs to Inkline and costs 11000
Navy Striped LS
Main Ability: Damage Up
This item belongs to Splash Mob and costs 2300
Octoling Armor
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Sub)
This item belongs to Cuttlegear and is unlocked after completing the Single-Player mode.
Olive Ski Jacket
Main Ability: Recon
This item belongs to Inkline and costs 11000
Part-Time Pirate
Main Ability: Damage Up
This item belongs to Tentatek and costs 800
Pirate-Stripe Tee
Main Ability: Special Duration Up
This item belongs to Splash Moband costs 700
Power Armour
Main Ability: Quick Respawn
This item belongs to Amiibo and is unlocked using Inkling Squid amiibo: Defeat Octonozzle
Rainy-Day Tee
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Main)
This item belongs to Krak-On and costs 300
Red Vector Tee
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Main)
This item belongs to Takoroka and costs 500
Red-Check Shirt
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Main)
This item belongs to Zekko and costs 2000
Retro Sweat
Main Ability: Defense Up
This item belongs to SquidForce and costs 800
Sage Polo
Main Ability: Cold-Blooded
This item belongs to Splash Mob and costs 400
Sailor-Stripe Tee
Main Ability: Run Speed Up
This item belongs to Splash Moband costs 700
Samurai Jacket
Main Ability: Special Charge Up
This item belongs to Amiibo and is unlocked using Inkling Boy amiibo: Defeat Octonozzle
School Uniform
Main Ability: Ink Recovery Up
This item belongs to Amiibo and is unlocked using Inkling Girl amiibo: Defeat Octonozzle
Shrimp-Pink Polo
Main Ability: Ninja Squid
This item belongs to Splash Mob and costs 400
Sky-Blue Squideye
Main Ability: Cold-Blooded
This item belongs to Tentatek and costs 500
Splatfest Tee
Main Ability: Special Saver
This item belongs to SquidForceand doesn’t cost anything.
Squidmark LS
Main Ability: Haunt
This item belongs to SquidForce and costs 600
Squidmark Sweat
Main Ability: Bomb Range Up
This item belongs to SquidForce and costs 800
Striped Rugby
Main Ability: Run Speed Up Takoroka and costs 2300
Striped Shirt
Main Ability: Quick Super Jump
This item belongs to Splash Mob and costs 2200
Sunny-Day Tee
Main Ability: Special Charge Up
This item belongs to Krak-On and costs 300
Tricolor Rugby
Main Ability: Quick Respawn
This item belongs to Takarokaand costs 700
Urchins Jersey
Main Ability: Run Speed Up
This item belongs to Zinkand costs 700
Varsity Baseball LS
Main Ability: Recon
This item belongs to Splash Moband costs 700
Varsity Jacket
Main Ability: Damage Up
This item belongs to Zekko and costs 12000
Vintage Check Shirt
Main Ability: Haunt
This item belongs to Rockenberg and costs 9000
White 8-Bit FishFry
Main Ability: Recon
This item belongs to Firefinand costs 700
White Anchor Tee
Main Ability: Ninja Squid
This item belongs to SquidForce and costs 8000
White Baseball LS
Main Ability: Quick Super Jump
This item belongs to Rockenberg and costs 800
White Layered LS
Main Ability: Special Saver
This item belongs to SquidForce and costs 500
White Line Tee
Main Ability: Swim Speed Up
This item belongs to KOGand costs 700
White Shirt
Main Ability: Ink Recovery Up
This item belongs to Splash Mob and costs 1800
White Striped LS
Main Ability: Quick Respawn
This item belongs to Splash Mob and costs 2300
White Tee
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Sub)
This item belongs to SquidForce and costs 400
Yellow Layered LS
Main Ability: Quick Super Jump
This item belongs to SquidForce and costs 500
Yellow Urban Vest
Main Ability: Haunt
This item belongs to Firefin and costs 3000
Shoes
Fresh Kicks Inventory
Banana Basics
Main Ability: Bomb Sniffer
This item belongs to Krak-On and costs 400
Black Seahorses
Main Ability: Swim Speed Up
This item belongs to Zink and costs 2000
Black Trainers
Main Ability: Quick Respawn
This item belongs to Tentatek and costs 500
Blue Lo-Tops
Main Ability: Defense Up
This item belongs to Zekko and costs 800
Blue Moto Boots
Main Ability: Ink Resistance Up
This item belongs to Rockenberg and costs 12000
Blue Slip-Ons
Main Ability: Bomb Range Up
This item belongs to Krak-On and costs 300
Blueberry Casuals
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Sub)
This item belongs to Krak-Onand costs 700
Cherry Kicks
Main Ability: Stealth Jump
This item belongs to Rockenberg and costs 2800
Choco Clogs
Main Ability: Quick Respawn
This item belongs to Krak-On and costs 1800
Clownfish Basics
Main Ability: Special Charge Up
This item belongs to Krak-On and costs 500
Crazy Arrows
Main Ability: Stealth Jump
This item belongs to Takoroka and costs 9000
Cream Basics
Main Ability: Special Saver
This item belongs to Krak-Onand doesn’t cost anything
Cream Hi-Tops
Main Ability: Stealth Jump
This item belongs to Krak-On and costs 500
Cyan Trainers
Main Ability: Damage Up
This item belongs to Tentatekand costs 700
Gold Hi-Horses
Main Ability: Run Speed Up
This item belongs to Zink and costs 3000
Hero Runner Replicas
Main Ability: Quick Super Jump
This item belongs to Cuttlegearand doesn’t cost anything. You need to complete Singleplayer Mode to unlock it.
Hunter Hi-Tops
Main Ability: Ink Recovery Up
This item belongs to Krak-On and costs 500
LE Lo-Tops
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Sub)
This item belongs to Zekko and costs 8000
Moto Boots
Main Ability: Quick Respawn
This item belongs to Rockenberg and costs 3000
Neon Sea Slugs
Main Ability: Ink Resistance Up
This item belongs to Tentatekand costs 700
Octoling Boots
Main Ability: Special Saver
This item belongs to Cuttlegearand doesn’t cost anything. You need to complete Singleplayer Mode to unlock it.
Orange Arrows
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Main)
This item belongs to Takorokaand costs 700
Orange Lo-Tops
Main Ability: Swim Speed Up
This item belongs to Zekko and costs 800
Oyster Clogs
Main Ability: Run Speed Up
This item belongs to Krak-On and costs 600
Pink Trainers
Main Ability: Bomb Range Up
This item belongs to Tentatek and costs 500
Plum Casuals
Main Ability: Damage Up
This item belongs to Krak-On and costs 2000
Power Boots
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Main)
This item belongs to Amiibo and is unlocked using Inkling Squid amiibo: Defeat Octowhirl
Pro Trail Boots
Main Ability: Bomb Sniffer
This item belongs to Inkline and costs 9.800
Purple Hi-Horses
Main Ability: Special Duration Up
This item belongs to Zink and costs 800
Purple Sea Slugs
Main Ability: Run Speed Up
This item belongs to Tentatek and costs 800
Red Hi-Horses
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Main)
This item belongs to Zink and costs 800
Red Hi-Tops
Main Ability: Ink Resistance Up
This item belongs to Krak-On and costs 1800
Red Sea Slugs
Main Ability: Special Saver
This item belongs to Tentatek and costs 3000
Red Slip-Ons
Main Ability: Quick Super Jump
This item belongs to Krak-On and costs 300
Red Work Boots
Main Ability: Quick Super Jump
This item belongs to Rockenberg and costs 11000
Samurai Shoes
Main Ability: Special Duration Up
This item belongs to Amiibo and is unlocked using Inkling Boy amiibo: Defeat Octowhirl
School Shoes
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Sub)
This item belongs to Amiibo and is unlocked using Inkling Girl amiibo: Defeat Octowhirl
Squid-Stitch Slip-Ons
Main Ability: Defense Up
This item belongs to Krak-On and costs 1500
Tan Work Boots
Main Ability: Bomb Range Up
This item belongs to Rockenberg and costs 3000
Trail Boots
Main Ability: Ink Recovery Up
This item belongs to Inkline and costs 2800
Turquoise Kicks
Main Ability: Special Charge Up
This item belongs to Rockenberg and costs 2800
White Arrows
Main Ability: Special Duration Up
This item belongs to Takoroka and costs 2500
White Kicks
Main Ability: Swim Speed Up
This item belongs to Rockenberg and costs 800
White Seahorses
Main Ability: Ink Recovery Up
This item belongs to Zink and costs 600
Yellow Seahorses
Main Ability: Bomb Sniffer
This item belongs to Zink and costs 1500
Zombie Hi-Horses
Main Ability: Special Charge Up
This item belongs to Zink and costs 800
Headgear
Cooler Heads Inventory
Backwards Cap
Main Ability: Quick Respawn
This item belongs to Zekkoand costs 700
B-ball Headband
Main Ability: Opening Gambit
This item belongs to Zink and costs 300
Bike Helmet
Main Ability: Ink Recovery Up
This item belongs to Skalop and costs 11000
Black Arrowbands
Main Ability: Tenacity
This item belongs to Zekko and costs 800
Bobble Hat
Main Ability: Quick Super Jump
This item belongs to Splash Mob and costs 2000
Camo Mesh
Main Ability: Swim Speed Up
This item belongs to Firefin and costs 2500
Camping Hat
Main Ability: Special Duration Up
This item belongs to Inkline and costs 800
Designer Headphones
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Sub)
This item belongs to Forge and costs 2500
Fake Contacts
Main Ability: Special Charge Up
This item belongs to Tentatek and costs 2000
FishFry Visor
Main Ability: Special Charge Up
This item belongs to Firefin and costs 500
Five-Panel Cap
Main Ability: Comeback
This item belongs to Zekko and costs 2000
Gas Mask
Main Ability: Tenacity
This item belongs to Forge and costs 11000
Golf Visor
Main Ability: Run Speed Up
This item belongs to Zink and costs 400
Hero Headset Replica
Main Ability: Run Speed Up
This item belongs to Cuttlegearand doesn’t cost anything. You need to complete Singleplayer Mode to unlock it.
Jet Cap
Main Ability: Special Saver
This item belongs to Firefinand costs 700
Jogging Headband
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Sub)
This item belongs to Zekko and costs 400
Jungle Hat
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Main)
This item belongs to Firefin and costs 9000
Lightweight Cap
Main Ability: Swim Speed Up
This item belongs to Inklineand costs 700
Octoling Goggles
Main Ability: Bomb Range Up
This item belongs to Cuttlegearand doesn’t cost anything. You need to complete Singleplayer Mode to unlock it.
Paintball Mask
Main Ability: Comeback
This item belongs to Forge and costs 10000
Pilot Goggles
Main Ability: Bomb Range Up
This item belongs to Forge and costs 9800
Power Mask
Main Ability: Defense Up
This item belongs to Amiibo and is unlocked using Inkling Squid amiibo: Defeat Octostomp
Retro Specs
Main Ability: Quick Respawn
This item belongs to Splash Mob and costs 500
Safari Hat
Main Ability: Last-Ditch Effort
This item belongs to Forge and costs 2300
Samurai Helmet
Main Ability: Damage Up
This item belongs to Amiibo and is unlocked using Inkling Boy amiibo: Defeat Octostomp
Short Beanie
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Main)
This item belongs to Inkline and costs 600
Skate Helmet
Main Ability: Special Saver
This item belongs to Skalop and costs 2500
Snorkel Mask
Main Ability: Damage Up
This item belongs to Forge and costs 3000
Splash Goggles
Main Ability: Defense Up
This item belongs to Forge and costs 2800
Sporty Bobble Hat
Main Ability: Tenacity
This item belongs to Skalop and costs 800
Squash Headband
Main Ability: Damage Up
This item belongs to Zink and costs 400
Squid Hairclip
Main Ability: Swim Speed Up
This item belongs to Amiibo and is unlocked using Inkling Girl amiibo: Defeat Octostomp
Squid-Stitch Cap
Main Ability: Opening Gambit
This item belongs to Skalop and costs 8500
Squidvader Cap
Main Ability: Special Charge Up
This item belongs to Skalop and costs 2300
Streetstyle Cap
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Sub)
This item belongs to Skalop and costs 600
Striped Beanie
Main Ability: Opening Gambit
This item belongs to Splash Mob and costs 1500
Studio Headphones
Main Ability: Ink Saver (Main)
This item belongs to Forge and costs 2800
Tennis Headband
Main Ability: Comeback
This item belongs to Tentatek and costs 300
Tentacles Helmet
Main Ability: Run Speed Up
This item belongs to Forge and costs 11000
Tinted Shades
Main Ability: Last-Ditch Effort
This item belongs to Zekko and costs 350
Two-Stripe Mesh
Main Ability: Special Saver
This item belongs to Krak-Onand costs 700
Urchins Cap
Main Ability: Bomb Range Up
This item belongs to Skalop and costs 600
Visor Skate Helmet
Main Ability: Last-Ditch Effort
This item belongs to Skalop and costs 10000
White Arrowbands
Main Ability: Special Duration Up
This item belongs to Zekko and costs 8000
White Headband
Main Ability: Ink Recovery Up
This item belongs to SquidForce and doesn’t cost anything.
Abilities
Each piece of Gear in Splatoon allows your character to equip one Main Ability and three Sub Abilities.
While in a match, once you have accumulated enough BP, a Sub Ability slot is unlocked and a random Sub Ability is applied. Like I have mentioned earlier, the Main Ability of your character is 3x more potent than your character’s Sub Ability.
Following is an overview of what each Ability in Splatoon does so that you can manage your Gear effectively:
Damage Up
This ability increases damage of your Main Ability, Sub-Ability, and special weapons.
Defense Up
This ability reduces damage taken from all sorts of attacks from your enemies.
Ink Saver – Main Ability
This ability decreases the amount of ink consumed by your main weapon during a match.
Ink Saver – Sub-Ability
This ability decreases the amount of ink consumed by your Sub-Weapon during a match.
Ink Recovery Up
This ability increases ink tank refill rate while in squid form during a match.
Run Speed Up
This ability increases movement speed while in Inkling form during a match.
Swim Speed Up
This ability increases movement speed while in squid form during a match.
Special Charge Up
This ability increases special-gauge fill rate during a match.
Special Duration Up
This ability increases usage time of special weapons during a match.
Quick Respawn
This ability decreases respawn time after getting splatted during a match.
Special Saver
This ability reduces the amount your special gauge decreases after getting splatted.
Quick Super Jump
This ability allows your Super Jumps to become exceptionally faster.
Bomb Range Up
This ability allows you to toss your Bombs, Point Sensors, and Disruptor farther.
Opening Gambit
This ability allows your character to gain boosts to your speed in both Inkling and squid form for the first 30 seconds of a match.
Last-Ditch Effort
This ability allows your character to gain boosts in ink recovery rate and weapon ink efficiency for the last 30 seconds of a match.
Tenacity
This ability allows you to fills special gauge automatically if your team has less active players than the enemy team during a match.
Comeback
This ability automatically boosts some of your ability for a short time after the start of a match.
Cold Blooded
With this ability, you’re able to shorten the effects of attacks that let enemies track your position, for example, Point Sensors.
Ninja Squid
Using this ability, you’re able to Leave no trace when swimming in inked ground, but at the cost of reduced swim speed.
Haunt
Using this ability, if you get splatted, the position of the player who got you will become visible to your teammates and you for a while.
Recon
With this ability, you can see the opposing team on the map while standing on the starting point.
Bomb Sniffer
With this ability, you can easily view traps and hidden bombs set by your opponent team.
Ink Resistance Up
With this ability, the damage and movement penalties incurred when moving through enemy ink are marginally decreased.
Stealth Jump
With this ability, your Super Jump landing points remain hidden from your enemy team, but at the cost of your Super Jumps being slow.
If there is something else you would like to know, do make sure to let us know in the Comments Section below!