Splatoon Weapons, Specials, Abilities and Gear Guide

Splatoon has an wide arsenal of weapon which are unlocked by leveling up your character.

Each time you’ve leveled up your character, make sure to pay Sheldon at Ammo Knight a visit and see what he’s got in store. Weapons in Splatoon are extremely diversified due varying rate-of-fire, damage output, and range.

In addition to weapon, you can also equip your character with Gear which serves as Armour in the game and allows your character to equip with Main Abilities and Sub Abilities. You can utilize these abilities during a match to acquire a tactical advantage in combat.

Splatoon Weapons, Specials, Abilities and Gear

Each weapon in the game come with a Sub-Weapon and a Special which are powerful abilities and sets one weapon apart from the other. Below you’ll find everything you need to know about Weapons, Sub-Weapons, Weapon Specials, Abilities and Gear:

Weapons

Each time you level up in Splatoon, you unlock one or more weapons.

Pay Sheldon at Ammo Knight a visit each time you level up to see what you’ve unlocked. The game has a large arsenal of weapon, each with different attributes such as range, rate of fire, and damage.

Before buying a weapon, you can always check it to see if it suits your playstyle or not. Lastly, some weapons require certain Sunken Scrolls in order to unlock:

Splattershot Jr.

Unlocked at: Level 1

This weapon has Splat Bomb sub-weapon, Bubbler special and requires no special scroll.

Splattershot

Unlocked at: Level 2

This weapon has Burst Bomb sub-weapon, Bomb Rush special and costs 500.

Custom Splattershot Jr.

Unlocked at: Level 2

This weapon has Disruptor sub-weapon, Echolocator special and costs 800. Moreover, it also requires Octostomp Sunken Scroll.

Splat Roller

Unlocked at: Level 3

This weapon has Suction Bomb sub-weapon, Killer Wail special and costs 1000.

Splat Charger

Unlocked at: Level 3

This weapon has Splat Bomb sub-weapon, Bomb Rush special and costs 1000.

Tentatek Splattershot

Unlocked at: Level 4

This weapon has Suction Bomb sub-weapon, Inkzooka special and costs 2000.

Kelp Splat Charger

Unlocked at: Level 4

This weapon has Sprinkler sub-weapon, Killer Wail special and costs 2500. Moreover, it also requires Octonozzle Sunken Scroll.

.52 Gal

Unlocked at: Level 5

This weapon has Splash Wall sub-weapon, Killer Wail special and costs 3000.

Classic Squiffer

Unlocked at: Level 6

This weapon has Point Sensor sub-weapon, Bubbler special and costs 5000.

Krak-On Splat Roller

Unlocked at: Level 7

This weapon has Squid Beakon sub-weapon, Kraken special and costs 3000.

Aerospray MG

Unlocked at: Level 7

This weapon has Seeker sub-weapon, Inkzooka special and costs 4500. Moreover, it also requires Octowhirl Sunken Scroll.

Jet Squelcher

Unlocked at: Level 8

This weapon has Splash Wall sub-weapon, Inkstrike special and costs 4000.

Blaster

Unlocked at: Level 9

This weapon has Disruptor sub-weapon, Killer Wail special and costs 3500.

Splattershot Pro

Unlocked at: Level 10

This weapon has Splat Bomb sub-weapon, Inkstrike special and costs 8000.

.52 Gal Deco

Unlocked at: Level 11

This weapon has Seeker sub-weapon, Inkstrike special and costs 4500.

New Squiffer

Unlocked at: Level 11

This weapon has Ink Mine sub-weapon, Inkzooka special and costs 4500. Moreover, it also requires Octomaw Sunken Scroll.

.96 Gal

Unlocked at: Level 12

This weapon has Sprinkler sub-weapon, Echolocator special and costs 7600.

Splatterscope

Unlocked at: Level 13

This weapon has Splat Bomb sub-weapon, Bomb Rush special and costs 3500.

Aerospray RG

Unlocked at: Level 13

This weapon has Ink Mine sub-weapon, Inkstrike special and costs 16800. Moreover, it also requires Octowhirl Sunken Scroll.

Rapid Blaster

Unlocked at: Level 14

This weapon has Ink Mine sub-weapon, Bubbler special and costs 10000.

Custom Jet Squelcher

Unlocked at: Level 15

This weapon has Burst Bomb sub-weapon, Kraken special and costs 7900.

Dynamo Roller

Unlocked at: Level 15

This weapon has Sprinkler sub-weapon, Echolocator special and costs 7900. Moreover, it also requires Octobot King Sunken Scroll.

Dual Squelcher

Unlocked at: Level 16

This weapon has Splat Bomb sub-weapon, Echolocator special and costs 9800.

Custom Blaster

Unlocked at: Level 17

This weapon has Point Sensor sub-weapon, Bubbler special and costs 6800.

Kelp Splatterscope

Unlocked at: Level 17

This weapon has Sprinkler sub-weapon, Killer Wail special and costs 7800.

E-Liter 3K

Unlocked at: Level 18

This weapon has Burst Bomb sub-weapon, Echolocator special and costs 12500.

Rapid Blaster Deco

Unlocked at: Level 19

This weapon has Suction Bomb sub-weapon, Bomb Rush special and costs 14800.

Forge Splattershot Pro

Unlocked at: Level 20

This weapon has Point Sensor sub-weapon, Inkzooka special and costs 19800.

Gold Dynamo Roller

Unlocked at: Level 20

This weapon has Splat Bomb sub-weapon, Inkstrike special and costs 25000. Moreover, it also requires Octobot King Sunken Scroll.

Amiibo Weapons

Amiibo Weapons are unlocked if you own the Inkling Boy, Inkling Girl, or Squid Amiibo. You’re required to complete Amiibo Challenges to unlock these weapons:

Hero Shot Replica

This weapon has Burst Bomb sub-weapon and Bomb Rush special. It’s unlocked at Level 3 and costs 1,200 with a Base Damage of 36.

Hero Roller Replica

This weapon has Suction Bomb sub-weapon and Killer Wail special. It’s unlocked at Level 3 and costs 1,200. It packs 25-125 Splash Damage and 140 Roll Damage.

Hero Charger Replica

This weapon has Splat Bomb sub-weapon and Bomb Rush special. It’s a Charger weapon which unlocks at Level 3 and costs 1,200. It packs 40 No-Charge Damage and 160 Damage at Full-Charged.

Sub-Weapons

Splat Bomb

Available on: Splattershot Jr., Splat Charger, Splattershot Pro, Splatterscope, Dual Squelcher, Gold Dynamo Roller

Once thrown, these pyramid-shaped explosives bounce around an area for a few seconds before exploding.

Furthermore, the explosives only detonate on ground and not in the mid-air. You need to time your shots in such a way that your opponents don’t get a chance to evade them.

Burst Bomb

Available on: Splattershot, Custom Jet Squelcher, E-Liter 3K

These bombs explode upon impact, but pack very minute damage output. However, these things consume very less ink and allow you to fire 3-4 shots in quick succession without draining your ink tank.

Disruptor

Available on: Custom Splattershot Jr., Blaster

Hit opponents with Disruptor and you’ll reduce their speed by a large margin as well as marking them for easy targets. The best way to use Disruptor is to toss them in crowded areas such as choke point where you’re likely to hit maximum number of opponents.

Suction Bomb

Available on: Splat Roller, Tentatek Splattershot, Rapid Blaster Deco

Suction Bombs have the ability to stick to any surface, spreading ink all over the area. The ink radius is almost identical to Splat Bomb, but their ability to stick to any surface gives you a huge tactical advantage by placing them in areas where opponents don’t suspect.

Sprinkler

Available on: Kelp Splat Charger, .96 Gal, Dynamo Roller, Kelp Splatterscope

Since this sub-weapon has narrow streams, it doesn’t do a high damage, but allows you to crowd control. It’s always recommended not to place it on lower grounds, but to place them on high buildings where enemies are less likely to destroy them. Lastly, do note that you can only place on Sprinkler at any given time.

Point Sensor

Available on: Classic Squiffer, Custom Blaster, Forge Splattershot Pro

This sub-weapon creates a spherical radius which tags anyone with the area-of-radius for 12 seconds. During these 12 seconds, your teammates and you will be able to see the tagged enemy, even if the tagged enemy is swimming or is behind a wall.

Squid Beakon

Available on: Krak-On Splat Roller

These things can be placed across the map to give your team a jump point on the stage. As a general rule of thumb, you should keep on deploying more and more Squid Beakons to give your team a huge tactical advantage. By doing so, your teammates will be able to quickly reach contested areas like Splat Zones.

Seeker

Available on: Aerospray MG, .52 Gal Deco

Seekers run around the map spreading a trail of ink behind their backs which allow your teammates and you to quickly get around a stage. Normally, Seekers move in a straight line unless they collide with an object after which they explode, but you can also lock them onto your opponents.

Splash Wall

Available on: .52 Gal, Jet Squelcher

With this wall, you’ll be able to block opponents’ ink and enemy movement in your area. The best thing about Splash Walls is that your teammates can shoot through it to gain themselves a tactical advantage in duels and around contested areas.

Ink Mine

Available on: New Squiffer, Aerospray RG, Rapid Blaster

These things can be placed on the ground where they will eventually explode after 10 seconds or upon enemy movement. Therefore, the idea is to place them at contested areas where you’re guaranteed to have high enemy movement.

Specials

Specials are not available right from the start of a match, but are earned by inking different areas. Once you see that your Special Gauge in the top-right corner of the screen has filled up, you’ll be able to use your Special. Following is a quick overview of every Special in Splatoon:

Bubbler

Available on: Splattershot Jr., Classic Squiffer, Rapid Blaster, Custom Blaster

When activated, Bubbler creates a large bubble around your character which makes you invincible for 5 seconds. Aside from making yourself invincible, you can also share Bubbler with your teammates and also grant them immunity for 5 seconds.

Bomb Rush

Available on: Splattershot, Splat Charger, Splatterscope, Rapid Blaster Deco

Bomb Rush allows you to to deploy unlimited sub-weapons such as Splat Bombs, Burst Bombs, Suction Bombs, and more for about 6 seconds. You don’t even have to worry about the running out of ink since you won’t as long as Bomb Rush is activated.

Echolocator

Available on: Custom Splattershot Jr., .96 Gal, Dynamo Roller, Dual Squelcher, E-Liter 3K

When activated, Echolocator allows your teammates and you to see the pinpoint location of all enemies for 12 seconds. Combine this Special with your teammates’ Killer Wail or Inkstrike and you’ll be dominiating the match in no time.

Killer Wail

Available on: Splat Roller, Kelp Splat Charger, .52 Gal, Blaster, Kelp Splatterscope

After activating the Special, you’re asked to aim the device. You can not only rotate the device, but also tilt it in different positions.

Once fired, the Killer Wail spreads out a Sonice Beam which travels across the entirety of the stage including walls and other objects. Any enemy caught in the Sonic Beam explodes instantly.

Inkzooka

Available on: Tentatek Splattershot, Aerospray MG, New Squiffer, Forge Splattershot Pro

When activated, this Special allows you to toss multiple splatters of ink across the stage for 6 seconds.

However, you need to be extra careful when using Inkzooka near ledges as each shot sends you backward a little. Due to this, using Inkzooka may not even push you out of the stage, but can also throw you in enemy ink.

Kraken

Available on: Krak-On Splat Roller, Custom Jet Squelcher

Once activated, Kraken Special transforms your character into a large invincible creature for 6 seconds.

While in this form, you can swim around the entire stage through your and enemy ink, allowing your teammates to follow you and head deeper into the enemy areas. In addition to this, you can also use the creature to inflict damage upon your opponents.

Inkstrike

Available on: Jet Squelcher, Splattershot Pro, .52 Gal Deco, Aerospray RG, Gold Dynamo Roller

Once activated, you’re asked to select a target. Upon selecting a targeted, your character fires off ink-filled missiles to the targeted area. However, one thing that you need to consider while selecting a target zone is that your character remains vulnerable throughout the duration.

Gear

Gear consisting of Clothing, Shoes, and Headgear can be considered as your character’s armour in Splatoon.

Each piece of Gear provides you character with a single Main Ability and 3 sub-abilities. When equipped with 3-star Gear, your character possesses 3 Main Abilities and 9 sub-abilities.

Before we dive further into each piece of gear available in the game, let’s take a look at different attributes associated with Gear:

Main Ability – These static abilities are 3x potent than sub-abilities

Rarity – Rarity is determined as 1-star, 2-star, and 3-star gear. 1-star gear only offers 1 sub-abilities and 3-star gear offers 3 sub-abilities

Brands – An item’s brand can influence which sub-abilities are assigned to a character

Sub-Abilities – These abilities are less potent than the Main Ability, but you can stack up to 9 of these which help a lot in a match

BP – BP is awarded at the end of each match and is required to unlock a sub-ability

Brands

Aside from gear’s rarity, you should also pay close attention to its brand. Each brand in the game has two weighted abilities: a common ability and an uncommon ability.

The common ability is 5x times likely to appear as a sub-ability and an uncommon ability is 1/2x times likely to appear as a sub-ability when compared to other brands:

Amiibo

Common Ability: N/A, Uncommon Ability: N/A

Cuttlegear

Common Ability: N/A, Uncommon Ability: N/A

Firefin

Common Ability: Ink Saver (Sub), Uncommon Ability: Ink Recovery Up

Forge

Common Ability: Special Duration Up, Uncommon Ability: Ink Saver (Sub)

Inkline

Common Ability: Defense Up, Uncommon Ability: Damage Up

KOG

Common Ability: N/A, Uncommon Ability: N/A

Krak-On

Common Ability: Swim Speed Up, Uncommon Ability: Defense Up

Rockenberg

Common Ability: Run Speed Up, Uncommon Ability: Swim Speed Up

Skalop

Common Ability: Quick Respawn, Uncommon Ability: Special Saver

Splash Mob

Common Ability: Ink Saver (Main), Uncommon Ability: Run Speed Up

SquidForce

Common Ability: Damage Up, Uncommon Ability: Ink Saver (Main)

Takoroka

Common Ability: Special Charge Up, Uncommon Ability: Special Duration Up

Tentatek

Common Ability: Ink Recovery Up, Uncommon Ability: Quick Super Jump

Zekko

Common Ability: Special Saver, Uncommon Ability: Special Charge Up

Zink

Common Ability: Quick Super Jump, Uncommon Ability: Quick Respawn

Clothing

Jelly Fish Inventory

Aloha Shirt

Main Ability: Ink Recovery Up

This item belongs to Forge and costs 700

Anchor Sweat

Main Ability: Cold-Blooded

This item belongs to SquidForce and costs 3000

Baby-Jelly Shirt

Main Ability: Defense Up

This item belongs to Splash Mob and costs 2200

Baseball Jersey

Main Ability: Special Charge Up

This item belongs to Firefin and costs 10000

Basic Tee

Main Ability: Quick Respawn

This item belongs to SquidForceand doesn’t cost anything.

B-ball Jersey (Away)

Main Ability: Ink Saver (Sub)

This item belongs to Zink and costs 800

B-ball Jersey (Home)

Main Ability: Special Saver

This item belongs to Zink and costs 2300

Berry Ski Jacket

Main Ability: Special Duration Up

This item belongs to Inkline and costs 3000

Black 8-Bit FishFry

Main Ability: Defense Up

This item belongs to Firefin and costs 600

Black Anchor Tee

Main Ability: Recon

This item belongs to SquidForce and costs 2800

Black Baseball LS

Main Ability: Swim Speed Up

This item belongs to Rockenberg and costs 800

Black Layered LS

Main Ability: Ink Saver (Main)

This item belongs to SquidForce and costs 500

Black LS

Main Ability: Quick Super Jump

This item belongs to Zekko and costs 3000

Black Pipe Tee

Main Ability: Special Saver

This item belongs to KOG and costs 800

Black Squideye

Main Ability: Run Speed Up

This item belongs to Tentatek and costs 500

Black Tee

Main Ability: Special Duration Up

This item belongs to SquidForce and costs 400

Blue Peaks Tee

Main Ability: Ink Saver (Sub)

This item belongs to Inkline and costs 400

Camo Layered LS

Main Ability: Special Charge Up

This item belongs to SquidForce and costs 600

Camo Zip Hoodie

Main Ability: Quick Respawn

This item belongs to Firefin and costs 9000

Choco Layered LS

Main Ability: Ink Saver (Sub)

This item belongs to Takoroka and costs 1800

Dark Urban Vest

Main Ability: Cold-Blooded

This item belongs to Firefin and costs 10000

Grape Tee

Main Ability: Ink Recovery Up

This item belongs to Skalop and costs 400

Gray College Sweat

Main Ability: Swim Speed Up

This item belongs to Splash Mob and costs 800

Gray Vector Tee

Main Ability: Quick Super Jump

This item belongs to Takoroka and costs 500

Green Striped LS

Main Ability: Ninja Squid

This item belongs to Inklineand costs 700

Green Zip Hoodie

Main Ability: Special Duration Up

This item belongs to Firefin and costs 2800

Green-Check Shirt

Main Ability: Bomb Range Up

This item belongs to Zekko and costs 2000

Hero Jacket Replica

Main Ability: Swim Speed Up

This item belongs to Cuttlegear and unlocks after completing the Single-Player mode.

Ivory Peaks Tee

Main Ability: Haunt

This item belongs to Inkline and costs 400

Layered Vector LS

Main Ability: Special Saver

This item belongs to Takaroka and costs 2500.

Linen Shirt

Main Ability: Bomb Range Up

This item belongs to Splash Moband costs 700

Mint Tee

Main Ability: Defense Up

This item belongs to Skalop and costs 400

Mountain Vest

Main Ability: Swim Speed Up

This item belongs to Inkline and costs 11000

Navy Striped LS

Main Ability: Damage Up

This item belongs to Splash Mob and costs 2300

Octoling Armor

Main Ability: Ink Saver (Sub)

This item belongs to Cuttlegear and is unlocked after completing the Single-Player mode.

Olive Ski Jacket

Main Ability: Recon

This item belongs to Inkline and costs 11000

Part-Time Pirate

Main Ability: Damage Up

This item belongs to Tentatek and costs 800

Pirate-Stripe Tee

Main Ability: Special Duration Up

This item belongs to Splash Moband costs 700

Power Armour

Main Ability: Quick Respawn

This item belongs to Amiibo and is unlocked using Inkling Squid amiibo: Defeat Octonozzle

Rainy-Day Tee

Main Ability: Ink Saver (Main)

This item belongs to Krak-On and costs 300

Red Vector Tee

Main Ability: Ink Saver (Main)

This item belongs to Takoroka and costs 500

Red-Check Shirt

Main Ability: Ink Saver (Main)

This item belongs to Zekko and costs 2000

Retro Sweat

Main Ability: Defense Up

This item belongs to SquidForce and costs 800

Sage Polo

Main Ability: Cold-Blooded

This item belongs to Splash Mob and costs 400

Sailor-Stripe Tee

Main Ability: Run Speed Up

This item belongs to Splash Moband costs 700

Samurai Jacket

Main Ability: Special Charge Up

This item belongs to Amiibo and is unlocked using Inkling Boy amiibo: Defeat Octonozzle

School Uniform

Main Ability: Ink Recovery Up

This item belongs to Amiibo and is unlocked using Inkling Girl amiibo: Defeat Octonozzle

Shrimp-Pink Polo

Main Ability: Ninja Squid

This item belongs to Splash Mob and costs 400

Sky-Blue Squideye

Main Ability: Cold-Blooded

This item belongs to Tentatek and costs 500

Splatfest Tee

Main Ability: Special Saver

This item belongs to SquidForceand doesn’t cost anything.

Squidmark LS

Main Ability: Haunt

This item belongs to SquidForce and costs 600

Squidmark Sweat

Main Ability: Bomb Range Up

This item belongs to SquidForce and costs 800

Striped Rugby

Main Ability: Run Speed Up Takoroka and costs 2300

Striped Shirt

Main Ability: Quick Super Jump

This item belongs to Splash Mob and costs 2200

Sunny-Day Tee

Main Ability: Special Charge Up

This item belongs to Krak-On and costs 300

Tricolor Rugby

Main Ability: Quick Respawn

This item belongs to Takarokaand costs 700

Urchins Jersey

Main Ability: Run Speed Up

This item belongs to Zinkand costs 700

Varsity Baseball LS

Main Ability: Recon

This item belongs to Splash Moband costs 700

Varsity Jacket

Main Ability: Damage Up

This item belongs to Zekko and costs 12000

Vintage Check Shirt

Main Ability: Haunt

This item belongs to Rockenberg and costs 9000

White 8-Bit FishFry

Main Ability: Recon

This item belongs to Firefinand costs 700

White Anchor Tee

Main Ability: Ninja Squid

This item belongs to SquidForce and costs 8000

White Baseball LS

Main Ability: Quick Super Jump

This item belongs to Rockenberg and costs 800

White Layered LS

Main Ability: Special Saver

This item belongs to SquidForce and costs 500

White Line Tee

Main Ability: Swim Speed Up

This item belongs to KOGand costs 700

White Shirt

Main Ability: Ink Recovery Up

This item belongs to Splash Mob and costs 1800

White Striped LS

Main Ability: Quick Respawn

This item belongs to Splash Mob and costs 2300

White Tee

Main Ability: Ink Saver (Sub)

This item belongs to SquidForce and costs 400

Yellow Layered LS

Main Ability: Quick Super Jump

This item belongs to SquidForce and costs 500

Yellow Urban Vest

Main Ability: Haunt

This item belongs to Firefin and costs 3000

Shoes

Fresh Kicks Inventory

Banana Basics

Main Ability: Bomb Sniffer

This item belongs to Krak-On and costs 400

Black Seahorses

Main Ability: Swim Speed Up

This item belongs to Zink and costs 2000

Black Trainers

Main Ability: Quick Respawn

This item belongs to Tentatek and costs 500

Blue Lo-Tops

Main Ability: Defense Up

This item belongs to Zekko and costs 800

Blue Moto Boots

Main Ability: Ink Resistance Up

This item belongs to Rockenberg and costs 12000

Blue Slip-Ons

Main Ability: Bomb Range Up

This item belongs to Krak-On and costs 300

Blueberry Casuals

Main Ability: Ink Saver (Sub)

This item belongs to Krak-Onand costs 700

Cherry Kicks

Main Ability: Stealth Jump

This item belongs to Rockenberg and costs 2800

Choco Clogs

Main Ability: Quick Respawn

This item belongs to Krak-On and costs 1800

Clownfish Basics

Main Ability: Special Charge Up

This item belongs to Krak-On and costs 500

Crazy Arrows

Main Ability: Stealth Jump

This item belongs to Takoroka and costs 9000

Cream Basics

Main Ability: Special Saver

This item belongs to Krak-Onand doesn’t cost anything

Cream Hi-Tops

Main Ability: Stealth Jump

This item belongs to Krak-On and costs 500

Cyan Trainers

Main Ability: Damage Up

This item belongs to Tentatekand costs 700

Gold Hi-Horses

Main Ability: Run Speed Up

This item belongs to Zink and costs 3000

Hero Runner Replicas

Main Ability: Quick Super Jump

This item belongs to Cuttlegearand doesn’t cost anything. You need to complete Singleplayer Mode to unlock it.

Hunter Hi-Tops

Main Ability: Ink Recovery Up

This item belongs to Krak-On and costs 500

LE Lo-Tops

Main Ability: Ink Saver (Sub)

This item belongs to Zekko and costs 8000

Moto Boots

Main Ability: Quick Respawn

This item belongs to Rockenberg and costs 3000

Neon Sea Slugs

Main Ability: Ink Resistance Up

This item belongs to Tentatekand costs 700

Octoling Boots

Main Ability: Special Saver

This item belongs to Cuttlegearand doesn’t cost anything. You need to complete Singleplayer Mode to unlock it.

Orange Arrows

Main Ability: Ink Saver (Main)

This item belongs to Takorokaand costs 700

Orange Lo-Tops

Main Ability: Swim Speed Up

This item belongs to Zekko and costs 800

Oyster Clogs

Main Ability: Run Speed Up

This item belongs to Krak-On and costs 600

Pink Trainers

Main Ability: Bomb Range Up

This item belongs to Tentatek and costs 500

Plum Casuals

Main Ability: Damage Up

This item belongs to Krak-On and costs 2000

Power Boots

Main Ability: Ink Saver (Main)

This item belongs to Amiibo and is unlocked using Inkling Squid amiibo: Defeat Octowhirl

Pro Trail Boots

Main Ability: Bomb Sniffer

This item belongs to Inkline and costs 9.800

Purple Hi-Horses

Main Ability: Special Duration Up

This item belongs to Zink and costs 800

Purple Sea Slugs

Main Ability: Run Speed Up

This item belongs to Tentatek and costs 800

Red Hi-Horses

Main Ability: Ink Saver (Main)

This item belongs to Zink and costs 800

Red Hi-Tops

Main Ability: Ink Resistance Up

This item belongs to Krak-On and costs 1800

Red Sea Slugs

Main Ability: Special Saver

This item belongs to Tentatek and costs 3000

Red Slip-Ons

Main Ability: Quick Super Jump

This item belongs to Krak-On and costs 300

Red Work Boots

Main Ability: Quick Super Jump

This item belongs to Rockenberg and costs 11000

Samurai Shoes

Main Ability: Special Duration Up

This item belongs to Amiibo and is unlocked using Inkling Boy amiibo: Defeat Octowhirl

School Shoes

Main Ability: Ink Saver (Sub)

This item belongs to Amiibo and is unlocked using Inkling Girl amiibo: Defeat Octowhirl

Squid-Stitch Slip-Ons

Main Ability: Defense Up

This item belongs to Krak-On and costs 1500

Tan Work Boots

Main Ability: Bomb Range Up

This item belongs to Rockenberg and costs 3000

Trail Boots

Main Ability: Ink Recovery Up

This item belongs to Inkline and costs 2800

Turquoise Kicks

Main Ability: Special Charge Up

This item belongs to Rockenberg and costs 2800

White Arrows

Main Ability: Special Duration Up

This item belongs to Takoroka and costs 2500

White Kicks

Main Ability: Swim Speed Up

This item belongs to Rockenberg and costs 800

White Seahorses

Main Ability: Ink Recovery Up

This item belongs to Zink and costs 600

Yellow Seahorses

Main Ability: Bomb Sniffer

This item belongs to Zink and costs 1500

Zombie Hi-Horses

Main Ability: Special Charge Up

This item belongs to Zink and costs 800

Headgear

Cooler Heads Inventory

Backwards Cap

Main Ability: Quick Respawn

This item belongs to Zekkoand costs 700

B-ball Headband

Main Ability: Opening Gambit

This item belongs to Zink and costs 300

Bike Helmet

Main Ability: Ink Recovery Up

This item belongs to Skalop and costs 11000

Black Arrowbands

Main Ability: Tenacity

This item belongs to Zekko and costs 800

Bobble Hat

Main Ability: Quick Super Jump

This item belongs to Splash Mob and costs 2000

Camo Mesh

Main Ability: Swim Speed Up

This item belongs to Firefin and costs 2500

Camping Hat

Main Ability: Special Duration Up

This item belongs to Inkline and costs 800

Designer Headphones

Main Ability: Ink Saver (Sub)

This item belongs to Forge and costs 2500

Fake Contacts

Main Ability: Special Charge Up

This item belongs to Tentatek and costs 2000

FishFry Visor

Main Ability: Special Charge Up

This item belongs to Firefin and costs 500

Five-Panel Cap

Main Ability: Comeback

This item belongs to Zekko and costs 2000

Gas Mask

Main Ability: Tenacity

This item belongs to Forge and costs 11000

Golf Visor

Main Ability: Run Speed Up

This item belongs to Zink and costs 400

Hero Headset Replica

Main Ability: Run Speed Up

This item belongs to Cuttlegearand doesn’t cost anything. You need to complete Singleplayer Mode to unlock it.

Jet Cap

Main Ability: Special Saver

This item belongs to Firefinand costs 700

Jogging Headband

Main Ability: Ink Saver (Sub)

This item belongs to Zekko and costs 400

Jungle Hat

Main Ability: Ink Saver (Main)

This item belongs to Firefin and costs 9000

Lightweight Cap

Main Ability: Swim Speed Up

This item belongs to Inklineand costs 700

Octoling Goggles

Main Ability: Bomb Range Up

This item belongs to Cuttlegearand doesn’t cost anything. You need to complete Singleplayer Mode to unlock it.

Paintball Mask

Main Ability: Comeback

This item belongs to Forge and costs 10000

Pilot Goggles

Main Ability: Bomb Range Up

This item belongs to Forge and costs 9800

Power Mask

Main Ability: Defense Up

This item belongs to Amiibo and is unlocked using Inkling Squid amiibo: Defeat Octostomp

Retro Specs

Main Ability: Quick Respawn

This item belongs to Splash Mob and costs 500

Safari Hat

Main Ability: Last-Ditch Effort

This item belongs to Forge and costs 2300

Samurai Helmet

Main Ability: Damage Up

This item belongs to Amiibo and is unlocked using Inkling Boy amiibo: Defeat Octostomp

Short Beanie

Main Ability: Ink Saver (Main)

This item belongs to Inkline and costs 600

Skate Helmet

Main Ability: Special Saver

This item belongs to Skalop and costs 2500

Snorkel Mask

Main Ability: Damage Up

This item belongs to Forge and costs 3000

Splash Goggles

Main Ability: Defense Up

This item belongs to Forge and costs 2800

Sporty Bobble Hat

Main Ability: Tenacity

This item belongs to Skalop and costs 800

Squash Headband

Main Ability: Damage Up

This item belongs to Zink and costs 400

Squid Hairclip

Main Ability: Swim Speed Up

This item belongs to Amiibo and is unlocked using Inkling Girl amiibo: Defeat Octostomp

Squid-Stitch Cap

Main Ability: Opening Gambit

This item belongs to Skalop and costs 8500

Squidvader Cap

Main Ability: Special Charge Up

This item belongs to Skalop and costs 2300

Streetstyle Cap

Main Ability: Ink Saver (Sub)

This item belongs to Skalop and costs 600

Striped Beanie

Main Ability: Opening Gambit

This item belongs to Splash Mob and costs 1500

Studio Headphones

Main Ability: Ink Saver (Main)

This item belongs to Forge and costs 2800

Tennis Headband

Main Ability: Comeback

This item belongs to Tentatek and costs 300

Tentacles Helmet

Main Ability: Run Speed Up

This item belongs to Forge and costs 11000

Tinted Shades

Main Ability: Last-Ditch Effort

This item belongs to Zekko and costs 350

Two-Stripe Mesh

Main Ability: Special Saver

This item belongs to Krak-Onand costs 700

Urchins Cap

Main Ability: Bomb Range Up

This item belongs to Skalop and costs 600

Visor Skate Helmet

Main Ability: Last-Ditch Effort

This item belongs to Skalop and costs 10000

White Arrowbands

Main Ability: Special Duration Up

This item belongs to Zekko and costs 8000

White Headband

Main Ability: Ink Recovery Up

This item belongs to SquidForce and doesn’t cost anything.

Abilities

Each piece of Gear in Splatoon allows your character to equip one Main Ability and three Sub Abilities.

While in a match, once you have accumulated enough BP, a Sub Ability slot is unlocked and a random Sub Ability is applied. Like I have mentioned earlier, the Main Ability of your character is 3x more potent than your character’s Sub Ability.

Following is an overview of what each Ability in Splatoon does so that you can manage your Gear effectively:

Damage Up

This ability increases damage of your Main Ability, Sub-Ability, and special weapons.

Defense Up

This ability reduces damage taken from all sorts of attacks from your enemies.

Ink Saver – Main Ability

This ability decreases the amount of ink consumed by your main weapon during a match.

Ink Saver – Sub-Ability

This ability decreases the amount of ink consumed by your Sub-Weapon during a match.

Ink Recovery Up

This ability increases ink tank refill rate while in squid form during a match.

Run Speed Up

This ability increases movement speed while in Inkling form during a match.

Swim Speed Up

This ability increases movement speed while in squid form during a match.

Special Charge Up

This ability increases special-gauge fill rate during a match.

Special Duration Up

This ability increases usage time of special weapons during a match.

Quick Respawn

This ability decreases respawn time after getting splatted during a match.

Special Saver

This ability reduces the amount your special gauge decreases after getting splatted.

Quick Super Jump

This ability allows your Super Jumps to become exceptionally faster.

Bomb Range Up

This ability allows you to toss your Bombs, Point Sensors, and Disruptor farther.

Opening Gambit

This ability allows your character to gain boosts to your speed in both Inkling and squid form for the first 30 seconds of a match.

Last-Ditch Effort

This ability allows your character to gain boosts in ink recovery rate and weapon ink efficiency for the last 30 seconds of a match.

Tenacity

This ability allows you to fills special gauge automatically if your team has less active players than the enemy team during a match.

Comeback

This ability automatically boosts some of your ability for a short time after the start of a match.

Cold Blooded

With this ability, you’re able to shorten the effects of attacks that let enemies track your position, for example, Point Sensors.

Ninja Squid

Using this ability, you’re able to Leave no trace when swimming in inked ground, but at the cost of reduced swim speed.

Haunt

Using this ability, if you get splatted, the position of the player who got you will become visible to your teammates and you for a while.

Recon

With this ability, you can see the opposing team on the map while standing on the starting point.

Bomb Sniffer

With this ability, you can easily view traps and hidden bombs set by your opponent team.

Ink Resistance Up

With this ability, the damage and movement penalties incurred when moving through enemy ink are marginally decreased.

Stealth Jump

With this ability, your Super Jump landing points remain hidden from your enemy team, but at the cost of your Super Jumps being slow.

If there is something else you would like to know, do make sure to let us know in the Comments Section below!