Splatoon 3 Special Power Up Guide

Gear items in Splatoon 3 come with their own abilities that can turn the tide of battle. One such ability that players have a 5x chance of acquiring on Forge gear is Special Power Up. If you got a piece of gear in Splatoon 3 with the special power up ability, allow us to explain how it works.

How the Special Power Up ability works in Splatoon 3

As mentioned before, your gear or clothing items have a random chance to roll with a specific ability that can provide buffs.

Special Power Up, as the name suggests, is an ability that can improve and buff special weapons that the players might be using. Special Power Up can appear on Forge and Takoroka brand gears.

Unfortunately, there is no way for you to actually choose which ability your gear rolls with as that is random.

Special Power Up ability can be used on various weapons and it has different effects on different weapons. The following consists some of examples of weapons with the effects Special power up has on them.