The wait for Splatoon enthusiasts is finally over. Splatoon 3 has finally been released and players are ready to dive into the game’s various PvP modes and use different weapons.

The PvP multiplayer mode sees players face off with each other in intense battles which are heavily influenced by the builds that they choose.

Splatoon 3 Best PvP Weapons

We have listed below the Best PvP Weapons in Splatoon 3 that must be considered when going into battle.

Aerospray MG

The Aerospray MG with its insane fire rate and relatively good range is an extremely versatile weapon option that you can’t go wrong with.

Its damage rate may be a bit lacking, but its insane fire rate can easily demolish other weapon matchups with a higher damage input but lower fire rate.

Its range also gives you an upper hand against roller weapon matchups where you can easily keep your distance and keep firing away.

Octobrush

The Octobrush is a roller-type weapon, returning from the previous two installments. It will fit into your main weapon slot and will be classified as a non-special weapon.

The Octobrush excels on the battlefield with its high ink speed and excellent handling stats. These stats pretty much overlook its lower range with it being a roller-type weapon.

Pair it up with a Zipcaster in the special weapon slot and a Suction Bomb in the sub-weapon slot, to get the most out of it.

Considering weapon matchups, the Octobrush will be weakest against Sloshers while being the most effective against Splatlings. Chargers can also be taken down if you proceed with stealth.

Splatana Wiper

The Splatana Wiper is a Splatana class weapon that will fit in your main weapon slot. The main plus point of having this weapon in your arsenal is the added number of handling points available to you.

The Splatana Wiper however lacks a bit in the damage department, though the range is still decent. Pair it up with the Ultra Stamp in the special weapon slot and Torpedo in the sub-weapon slot, for the best performance.

Though you can fire at quicker speeds by instant shots, you can also hold the button briefly to launch a larger blast of ink. While in direct matchups use the increased accuracy of the Splatana Wiper to take down opponents.

Splat Roller

The Splat Roller is a roller-type weapon obtained once players reach level 2, and it can be used in the Turf Wars game mode.

Even though it’s classified as a roller-type, the Splat Roller’s stats are well-balanced throughout. The range is sufficient, ink speed is relatively low, and the handling is exceptionally high.

Pair it up with the Big Bubbler in the special weapon slot and Curling Bomb in the sub-weapon slot, for the best performance.

Players can even use the Splat Roller for melee attacks while the weapon’s strength comes from its area spread capabilities, hold the ZR button to unleash your attack within an area circle.

Splattershot

The Splatter shot is a shooter-type weapon unlocked at level 2, that will fit into your main weapon slot. Pair it up with the Trizooka in the special weapon slot and Suction Bomb in the sub-weapon slot, for the best performance.

The Splattershot is a returning weapon from previous Splatoon installments but with a design overhaul. The weapon comes with a respectable fire rate and damage stats that will be perfect for taking out opposing players.

The new, redesigned frame will help improve handling and resiliency stats.

N-Zap 85

The N-Zap 85 is a shooter-type weapon that will fit into the main weapon slot. Shooters are especially strong in multiplayer PvP bouts, giving this weapon an obvious edge.

Pair it up with the Tacticooler in the special weapon slot and Suction Bomb in the sub-weapon slot, for the best performance.

The weapon is acquired a bit late, upon reaching level 6. Its fire rate is extremely impressive with a suitable attack range as well making it the perfect option for taking on direct matchups with other players.