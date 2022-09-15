There is more to Splatoon 3 than just standing around and inking the arena. You need to make use of several movement mechanics to be always on the move. That makes it harder for your opponents to land their shots and gives you an opportunity to evade damage.

Dodging is one of the many movement mechanics in the game. You might have probably seen players rolling around on the floor, which can prove greatly beneficial in heated skirmishes.

The following guide will tell you how to dodge roll in Splatoon 3.

How to dodge roll in Splatoon 3

Dodge rolling is tied to weapons in Splatoon 3, meaning that you can only dodge roll in the game if you have a certain weapon.

There are currently only two weapons that give you the ability to dodge roll: the Splat Dualies and the Dark Tetra Dualies.

When firing with either of the two weapons, you must press B on your controller to do a dodge roll. Note that you need to be firing your weapon in order to dodge roll. If you are not, pressing B will make you jump.

Furthermore, you will dodge roll in the direction you are already running. Hence, if you are strafing left while firing, pressing B will let you dodge roll to the left. You can also control the direction of your dodge roll with the left analog stick. That will, however, require a bit of practice.

The best way to use dodge roll to evade enemy attacks is to always roll in the opposite direction. That takes enemies by surprise.

Something else to keep in mind is that your weapon adds a little bonus effect to dodge rolls. Splat Dualies allow you to do faster dodge rolls but for a shorter distance. Dark Tetra Dualies are the opposite. They let you dodge roll for a longer distance but at a slower pace.

How to unlock the Splat and Dark Tetra Dualies

You can unlock both Dualies from the Ammo Knights shop at Splatsville. You need to have a Sheldon License and meet a level requirement for each weapon.

Splat Dualies

Unlock requirements: Level 3 and 1x Sheldon License

Dark Tetra Dualies

Unlock requirements: Level 17 and 1x Sheldon License