Badges in Splatoon 3 are basically fancy collectibles that you can use to decorate your Splashtag. If you are struggling to figure out how to get specific badges, our guide will aid you with the requirements for each badge in Splatoon 3.

How to get all badges in Splatoon 3

There are numerous badges and they are classified in different categories. They are mentioned below in the list so just look all the badges below:

Salmon Run Next badges

These badges can be gained by completing the Salmon Run Next Wave. Each badge has a different points requirement associated with the theme of the badge.

Below we have mentioned each badge unlocked through Salmon Run Next Wave and its requirements

Grizzco Badges

Bronze Badge – 10,000 points

Silver Badge – 100,000 points

Gold Badge – 9,999,999 points

Gone Fission Hydroplant Badges

This can be obtained only if you get the job title of VP Eggsecutive at Gone Fission Hydroplant in Salmon Run Next Wave.

Gone Fission Hydroplant Badge – Eggsecutive VP 200

Bronze Badge – Eggsecutive VP 400 at Gone Fission Hydroplant

Silver Badge – Eggsecutive VP 600 at Gone Fission Hydroplant

Gold Badge – Eggsecutive VP 999 at Gone Fission Hydroplant

Spawning Grounds Badges

This can be obtained in a similar way as the Gone Fission by simply getting a job title of VP eggsecutive at Spawning Grounds in Salmon Run Next Wave.

Spawning Grounds – Eggsecutive VP 200

Bronze – Eggsecutive VP 400 at Spawning Grounds

Silver – Eggsecutive VP 600 at Spawning Grounds

Gold – Eggsecutive VP 999 at Spawning Grounds

Sockeye Station Badges

You can get this by having the job title of VP eggsecutive at Sockeye Station Bridge in Salmon Run Next Wave.

Sockeye Station Badge – Eggsecutive VP 200

Bronze – Eggsecutive VP 400 at Sockeye Station Bridge

Silver – Eggsecutive VP 600 at Sockeye Station Bridge

Gold – Eggsecutive VP 999 at Sockeye Station Bridge

Hazard Level MAX Badge

You just have to finish your shift in Hazard Level MAX to get this badge.

Cohozuna Badges

To get this badge you must kill Cohozuna in Salman Run Next Wave.

Cohozuna Badge – defeat Cohozuna 10 times

Silver Badge – defeat Cohozuna 100 times

Gold Badge – defeat Cohozuna 1000 times

Boss Salmonid badges

Big Shot Badges

Big Shot Badge – 100 splats

Silver Big Shot Badge – 1,000 splats

Gold Big Shot Badge – 10,000 splats

Drizzler Badges

Drizzler Badge – 100 splats

Silver Drizzler Badge – 1,000 splats

Gold Drizzler Badge – 10,000 splats

Fish Stick Badges

Fish Stick Badge – 100 splats

Silver Fish Stick Badge – 1,000 splats

Gold Fish Stick Badge – 10,000 splats

Flipper-Flopper Badges

Flipper-Flopper Badge – 100 splats

Silver Flipper – Flopper Badge-1,000 splats

Gold Flipper – Flopper Badge-10,000 splats

Flyfish

Flyfish Badge – 100 splats

Silver Flyfish Badge – 1,000 splats

Gold Flyfish Badge – 10,000 splats

Maws

Maws Badge – 100 splats

Silver Maws Badge – 1,000 splats

Gold Maws Badge – 10,000 splats

Scrapper

Scrapper Badge – 100 splats

Silver Scrapper Badge – 1,000 splats

Gold Scrapper Badge – 10,000 splats

Slammin’ Lid

Slammin’ Lid Badge – 100 splats

Silver Slammin’ Lid Badge – 1,000 splats

Gold Slammin’ Lid Badge – 10,000 splats

Steel Eel

Steel Eel Badge – 100 splats

Silver Steel Eel Badge – 1,000 splats

Gold Steel Eel Badge – 10,000 splats

Steelhead

Steelhead Badge – 100 splats

Silver Steelhead Badge – 1,000 splats

Gold Steelhead Badge – 10,000 splats

Stinger