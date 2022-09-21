Badges in Splatoon 3 are basically fancy collectibles that you can use to decorate your Splashtag. If you are struggling to figure out how to get specific badges, our guide will aid you with the requirements for each badge in Splatoon 3.
How to get all badges in Splatoon 3
There are numerous badges and they are classified in different categories. They are mentioned below in the list so just look all the badges below:
Salmon Run Next badges
These badges can be gained by completing the Salmon Run Next Wave. Each badge has a different points requirement associated with the theme of the badge.
Below we have mentioned each badge unlocked through Salmon Run Next Wave and its requirements
Grizzco Badges
- Bronze Badge – 10,000 points
- Silver Badge – 100,000 points
- Gold Badge – 9,999,999 points
Gone Fission Hydroplant Badges
This can be obtained only if you get the job title of VP Eggsecutive at Gone Fission Hydroplant in Salmon Run Next Wave.
- Gone Fission Hydroplant Badge – Eggsecutive VP 200
- Bronze Badge – Eggsecutive VP 400 at Gone Fission Hydroplant
- Silver Badge – Eggsecutive VP 600 at Gone Fission Hydroplant
- Gold Badge – Eggsecutive VP 999 at Gone Fission Hydroplant
Spawning Grounds Badges
This can be obtained in a similar way as the Gone Fission by simply getting a job title of VP eggsecutive at Spawning Grounds in Salmon Run Next Wave.
- Spawning Grounds – Eggsecutive VP 200
- Bronze – Eggsecutive VP 400 at Spawning Grounds
- Silver – Eggsecutive VP 600 at Spawning Grounds
- Gold – Eggsecutive VP 999 at Spawning Grounds
Sockeye Station Badges
You can get this by having the job title of VP eggsecutive at Sockeye Station Bridge in Salmon Run Next Wave.
- Sockeye Station Badge – Eggsecutive VP 200
- Bronze – Eggsecutive VP 400 at Sockeye Station Bridge
- Silver – Eggsecutive VP 600 at Sockeye Station Bridge
- Gold – Eggsecutive VP 999 at Sockeye Station Bridge
Hazard Level MAX Badge
You just have to finish your shift in Hazard Level MAX to get this badge.
Cohozuna Badges
To get this badge you must kill Cohozuna in Salman Run Next Wave.
- Cohozuna Badge – defeat Cohozuna 10 times
- Silver Badge – defeat Cohozuna 100 times
- Gold Badge – defeat Cohozuna 1000 times
Boss Salmonid badges
Big Shot Badges
- Big Shot Badge – 100 splats
- Silver Big Shot Badge – 1,000 splats
- Gold Big Shot Badge – 10,000 splats
Drizzler Badges
- Drizzler Badge – 100 splats
- Silver Drizzler Badge – 1,000 splats
- Gold Drizzler Badge – 10,000 splats
Fish Stick Badges
- Fish Stick Badge – 100 splats
- Silver Fish Stick Badge – 1,000 splats
- Gold Fish Stick Badge – 10,000 splats
Flipper-Flopper Badges
- Flipper-Flopper Badge – 100 splats
- Silver Flipper – Flopper Badge-1,000 splats
- Gold Flipper – Flopper Badge-10,000 splats
Flyfish
- Flyfish Badge – 100 splats
- Silver Flyfish Badge – 1,000 splats
- Gold Flyfish Badge – 10,000 splats
Maws
- Maws Badge – 100 splats
- Silver Maws Badge – 1,000 splats
- Gold Maws Badge – 10,000 splats
Scrapper
- Scrapper Badge – 100 splats
- Silver Scrapper Badge – 1,000 splats
- Gold Scrapper Badge – 10,000 splats
Slammin’ Lid
- Slammin’ Lid Badge – 100 splats
- Silver Slammin’ Lid Badge – 1,000 splats
- Gold Slammin’ Lid Badge – 10,000 splats
Steel Eel
- Steel Eel Badge – 100 splats
- Silver Steel Eel Badge – 1,000 splats
- Gold Steel Eel Badge – 10,000 splats
Steelhead
- Steelhead Badge – 100 splats
- Silver Steelhead Badge – 1,000 splats
- Gold Steelhead Badge – 10,000 splats
Stinger
- Stinger Badge – 100 splats
- Silver Stinger Badge – 1,000 splats
- Gold Stinger Badge – 10,000 splats