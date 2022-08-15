Spider-Man 2 to Feature Co-op with Peter and Miles?

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered was released on Friday, August 12, and the players discovered something attractive in the port code. A two-player co-op/PvP feature was mentioned for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Since Peter Parker and Miles Morales were spotted playing together in the game trailer, there has been a discussion about co-op. However, Insomniac Games has not yet made any official statements. And now, a potential leak shows that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s co-op feature for Miles Morales and Peter Parker.

According to DniweTamp, the names of Peter Parker and Miles Morales, their multiplayer avatars, and the in-game celebratory greeting are in the port code of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. Players must compete in co-op to win the Ultimate Spider-Man title.

The code contains the phrase “If set and in co-op,” which supports the rumor that the game would have a co-op feature. Additionally, a “Superiror_Spider-Man_Winner_Message” and notifications for if Miles Morales or Peter Parker become the Superior Spider-Man, are included.

Red Team, Blue Team, Character 1, and Character 2 markers in the game’s code further suggested the existence of a multiplayer mode. Given that the game has two Spider-Men, it might be just a PvP mode.

PlayStation blog said that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 would be a single-player game. “We’re so thrilled to continue the journey of Peter Parker and Miles Morales in their most epic single-player adventure yet,” said Ryan Schneider, Insomniac’s head of franchise strategy. This is still possible but could also have been written to keep the co-op feature a surprise.

In addition to Peter Parker and Miles Morales, Venom is the officially confirmed Spider-Man 2 antagonist. We know that the Spider-Men will face other threats besides Venom. Insomniac mentions “the villains that will try to hunt.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, which does not support multiplayer mode, is a story-driven game. Some of the code from the production sequel may make its way into the PC version. Spider-Man 2 will be released in 2023 as a PlayStation 5-exclusive title. It is worth noting that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 won’t be released on the PS4.