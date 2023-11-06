Spider-Man 2 Photo Ops Locations and Solutions

To fully complete the Spider-Man 2 District and get rewarded with the New York, New York trophy/achievement, you must collect all 23 Photo-Ops in Spider-Man 2. Although the first Photo Op is completed as a part of the main quest, you must collect the remaining photos independently. Basically, you’ll be taking pictures.

The best part about this activity is that you can participate in an exclusive Peter Parket Story and even a Spider-Verse story of Miles Morales. Plus, you can complete it anytime, even during a free roam after completing the main story in Spider-Man 2.

Photo Op: High Stake

Start taking photos at Little Odessa during your third Main quest in Spider-Man 2, “Show me New York.” This is a story-related photo that further unlocks other photo locations. Go past the water tank building and go to the building ahead with the Star Grafitti on it. You will find two people throwing frisbees at each other. Take a photo of the person wearing the beanie. After taking the photo, you will receive 2x City Tokens.

Photo Op: We’re Here Every Week

While still being in the Little Odessa district in Spider-Man 2, you must head over to the “Farm Fresh Vegetables Organic” food street. Take a quick photo of the large vegetable banner in the Mattei’s Bakery lane. After taking the photo, you’ll get 2x City Tokens as a reward.

Photo Op: The Bodega Beef

This will be your third photo at the Little Odessa distinct in Spider-Man 2. Head across the street to find two of Teo’s Mascots with the cat outfit. They’ll be standing next to the open shop. Take a photo of the Masctos and get rewarded with 2x City Tokens.

Photo Op: Hidden Oasis

You must reach Williamsburg in Spider-Man 2. Jump from the rooftop and make your way to the Water tower ahead. There won’t be any lid on the tower, thus exposing the people inside it. You must take their photo and receive 2x City Tokens for this Photo.

Photo Op: Now That’s a Bridge # 1

For this photo op, you must visit downtown Brooklyn in Spider-Man 2. After reaching the location, move forward and find the Brooklyn Bridge ahead. Take a photo of the Bridge and you will get rewarded with 2x City Tokens.

Photo Op: Now That’s a Bridge # 2

Brooklyn is filled with activities such as the Spiderman 2 lights camera action mission. So, don’t leave Brooklyn yet, as you’ll be heading to the beach next. Here, you’ll come across a campfire near the large hand made of sand. You must take a photo of the hand and the people enjoying the party near it. This will reward you with 2x City Tokens in Spider-Man 2.

Photo Op: Now That’s a Bridge # 3

While still in downtown Brooklyn, you must head to the amusement park. You’ll find the Hot Dog champion at his stall open for a challenge at eating hot dogs. You’ll find him wearing a hot dog costume, and he is known to eat 77 hot dogs in 10 minutes. You must take his photo and receive 2x City Tokens.

Photo Op: We’ll Treat You Like Family

For this photo op in Spider-Man 2, you must head to Downtown Queens. There’s an open shop across the street called “Jirji’s Hummus.” You must take a photo of the logo outside the shop. This will reward you with 2x City Tokens.

Photo Op: The Masked Challenger

You will collect this photo op at the Astoria district in Spider-Man 2. Head to the location and find a Luchador next to a couple of people waiting in line at the wrestling event. You must take a photo of the Masked man before the Crusher Hogal graffiti and get 2x City Tokens.

Photo Op: Step Up To The Plate

While at the Astoria district, head to the family vacation park near the ocean and take a photo of the family standing near the grill. This will reward you with 2x City Tokens.

Photo Op: The City Game

You can collect this Photo Op after reaching Harlem in Spider-Man 2. You’ll find a basketball court across the street. Head atop the fence and take a photo of the people playing basketball. Doing so will give you 2x City Tokens.

Photo Op: The Roof Court

You’ll find a large glassed building on the Upper East Coast. Here, you can view a rooftop court setup where many people play Tennis. You must take their photo while they are still on the court to get 2x City Tokens.

Photo Op: The Truth

The Truth will be settled at the Central Park. This Photo Op takes you to a man at Central Park at a desk. He is eager to convince others that aliens have crashed in New York. You can see his board to find him. He’s easy to spot as he has three boards with him, so that should be an easy description to follow. Take his photo and get 2x City Tokens.

Photo Op: To The Beat

Apart from the man at the desk, you’ll come across a dance floor where a couple of dancers are showing their moves. You must photograph the dancer doing the caterpillar and receive 2x City Tokens.

Photo Op: Kinda Fanboys

You’ll collect this Photo Op at the Upper West Side in Spider-Man 2. On the building ahead with the large water tank, you’ll find two shirtless men with Spider-Man masks shooting a video. Take their photo and receive 2x City Tokens as a reward.

Photo Op: We Haven’t Forgotten

For this Photo Op, you must head river to Oscorp Industries situated in the Midtown district in Spider-Man 2. Here, you’ll find a few protestors with signs, such as “Oscorp took my brother.” Take their photo and get a reward of 2x City Tokens.

Photo Op: Audition Place

At Midtown, after passing Oscorp Industries, head over to Radio City Music Hall. Take a photo of the civilian coming in for an audition wearing a large hat and get 2x City Tokens for it.

Photo Op: The Duel

Head to Hell’s Kitchen District and photograph the two street musicians playing a hand drum and a guitar. They’ll be surrounded by a crowd cheering for them near the hot dogs flyer. You will receive a reward of 2x City Tokens for this photo.

Photo Op: Greenwich Mural

Visit Greenwich in Spider-Man 2 and get onto the building with graffiti that has Love written inside a Brick. Take a photo of this graffiti and get 2x City Tokens.

Photo Op: Telling Time

Again, at Greenwich, you’ll collect another Photo Op. This time, head to the park and take a photo of the Timekeeper on the footpath standing atop a crate. You will find him next to the Caboodle Mart truck. Take his photo and get 2x City Tokens as a reward.

Photo Op: Checkmate

You must visit Chinatown and the park next to the Health Clinic and Katsura’s Sushi. Here, you’ll see a group playing chess at the entrance table. Take their photo and get 2x City Tokens for your collection.

Photo Op: The Little Taiyaki Cart

At the Chinatown district, head past Cheyenne and go to the Little Taiyaki Cart ahead. Take a photo of the small cart and get rewarded with 2x City Tokens.

Photo Op: It Was An Accident

For the final Photo Op in Spider-man, head to the Financial District and go right from the Seasons building. There, you’ll find a yellow car crashing into a bicycle. Taking a photo of this accident will get you 2x City Tokens.

Spiderman 2 photo ops not working

You will face this issue when taking photos on Photo mode in Spiderman 2. Mostly, you’ll face this issue because of the wrong angle of your camera. This is also a recorded issue from the previous Marvel Spider-Man installment. So the best way to fix the issue is to climb a building or any other tall facility nearby and then take a photo.