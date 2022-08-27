Soul Hackers 2 has introduced some cool new features, such as some kick-ass-looking outfits! Being an Atlus game, it makes sense that there would be some crossover outfits with one of Atlus’ most popular games, Persona 5. In this Soul Hackers 2 guide, we’ll be taking a look into the Persona 5 Outfits and how you can get them. So without further ado, let’s begin.

How to Get Persona 5 Outfits in Soul Hackers 2

Soul Hackers 2 offers its players a variety of outfit options that they can choose from and select to change the appearance of their characters. Although all default outfits for Ringo, Figue, Arrow, Milady, and Saizo, are free, players must invest cash into Set Outfits.

There are a total of seven Set Outfits that Soul Hackers 2 offers for its Summoners, and two of the sets fall into the crossover with Persona 5 category; Persona 5 Phantom Thieves Outfits and Persona 5 Shujin Academy Outfits.

The P5 Phantom Thieves Outfits are available as a bonus for Soul Hackers 2 Digital Standard, Digital Deluxe, and Digital Premium edition pre-orders.

On the other hand, the P5 Shujin Academy Outfits is only available as a bonus for the Soul Hackers 2 Digital Premium edition pre-order. But you can also get your hands on it by paying for the Costume & BGM Pack DLC.

Once players buy these, they will claim the DLC from the Safehouse house location that is unlocked once they have cleared the storage area and saved Milady.

Select the DLC option from the menu and claim your bonus. Be aware that if you attempt to receive any items over your maximum limit, it will result in extra items being discarded.

Each set will have a designated item for a team member that they can equip when you go to the Summoners section on the main menu and select the accessory of a certain character. The new bonus will be added to their accessory section, which they can now flaunt.