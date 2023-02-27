Sons Of The Forest Best PC Settings

The best Sons of the Forest PC settings ensure that you do not die at the hands of an angry cannibal because of stuttering frame rates.

Similar to the first game, Sons of the Forest tasks you to survive the many dangers of a mysterious island. There are several ways of survival in the game, but it all starts with having the best PC performance.

While your system itself largely determines the quality of your visuals and performance, there are ways to boost your overall FPS in Sons of the Forest.

Best settings to increase FPS in Sons of the Forest

Display

If you have a higher-end PC, you will run higher display settings without any hesitation. Although, we have made the display setting optimized to run Sons of the Forest on all PC types.

To access the display setting, head into the menu and select the Options tab. Once you are inside the Options tab, select the display tab for display settings.

Resolution – 1920 x 1080

Fullscreen – Exclusive Fullscreen

Vsync – Disabled

Max FPS – MAX

Gamma – 0.50

Brightness – 0.50

Graphics

As with the graphic setting of any other game, the same hardware rule goes for the Sons of the Forest. For optimized performance, you have to know what your PC is capable of and not overload it.

You also have to draw a fine line between high-quality textures and high frame rates and balance both in the settings. Both things have quite an inverse relation to each other, and you must pull a plug on high-quality rendering for smoother FPS.

Quality

Quality Preset – Custom

Draw Distance – Medium

Ambient Occlusion – Medium

Fog Quality – Low

Anisotropic Textures – Off

Shadow Quality – Low

Clouds – Low

Grass – Low

Water – Low

Parallax Distance – Medium

Billboard Quality – Medium

Texture Resolution – Full

Features

Anti Aliasing – TAA

Dynamic Resolution – DLSS

DLSS – Balanced

Bloom – Off

Screen Space Reflection – Off

Motion Blur – Off

Micro Shadowing – Off

Contact Shadows – Off

Chromatic Aberration – Off

Style

Film Grain – On

Color Grade – Default

Other ways to improve performance in Sons of the Forest