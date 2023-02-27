Sons Of The Forest Best PC Settings

The best Sons of the Forest PC settings ensure that you do not die at the hands of an angry cannibal because of stuttering frame rates.
Similar to the first game, Sons of the Forest tasks you to survive the many dangers of a mysterious island. There are several ways of survival in the game, but it all starts with having the best PC performance.
While your system itself largely determines the quality of your visuals and performance, there are ways to boost your overall FPS in Sons of the Forest.
Best settings to increase FPS in Sons of the Forest
Display
If you have a higher-end PC, you will run higher display settings without any hesitation. Although, we have made the display setting optimized to run Sons of the Forest on all PC types.
To access the display setting, head into the menu and select the Options tab. Once you are inside the Options tab, select the display tab for display settings.
- Resolution – 1920 x 1080
- Fullscreen – Exclusive Fullscreen
- Vsync – Disabled
- Max FPS – MAX
- Gamma – 0.50
- Brightness – 0.50
Graphics
As with the graphic setting of any other game, the same hardware rule goes for the Sons of the Forest. For optimized performance, you have to know what your PC is capable of and not overload it.
You also have to draw a fine line between high-quality textures and high frame rates and balance both in the settings. Both things have quite an inverse relation to each other, and you must pull a plug on high-quality rendering for smoother FPS.
Quality
- Quality Preset – Custom
- Draw Distance – Medium
- Ambient Occlusion – Medium
- Fog Quality – Low
- Anisotropic Textures – Off
- Shadow Quality – Low
- Clouds – Low
- Grass – Low
- Water – Low
- Parallax Distance – Medium
- Billboard Quality – Medium
- Texture Resolution – Full
Features
- Anti Aliasing – TAA
- Dynamic Resolution – DLSS
- DLSS – Balanced
- Bloom – Off
- Screen Space Reflection – Off
- Motion Blur – Off
- Micro Shadowing – Off
- Contact Shadows – Off
- Chromatic Aberration – Off
Style
- Film Grain – On
- Color Grade – Default
Other ways to improve performance in Sons of the Forest
- Head into the Graphic Settings of the GPU and make sure it is up to date.
- In the Windows operating system, there is an optimized mode for gaming called Game Mode. Activating it will definitely help.
- Some laptops will restrict graphic settings when they are in battery mode or power-saving mode. Therefore, make sure that none of it is turned on.
- For the best overall performance, make sure to install Sons of the Forest on SSD with high read and write speed.