Best Graphics Settings For Sons Of The Forest

Like many games, Sons of the Forest also suffers from some FPS issues, resulting in an unpleasant gaming experience. Considering the game is still in early access this is understandable but also ruins the gameplay experience. To solve this issue and give you the best gaming experience, we have prepared this guide with tips for Sons of the Forest best graphics settings to resolve this FPS issue.

As everybody does not have a high-end gaming PC, we have prepared different settings for gaming and nongaming PCs. Hopefully, by applying these settings, you will not face FPS issues and will still enjoy the game.

Best graphics settings for high-end PC’s

If you are playing Sons of the Forest on a high-end PC and looking for the best Graphics and gameplay experience, use the settings below.

Graphics

Quality Preset: Custom

Draw Distance: High

Ambient Occlusion: Medium

Fog Quality: High

Anisotropic Textures: Medium

Shadow Quality: Medium

Clouds: Medium

Grass: High

Water: High

Parallax Distance: High

Billboard Quality: Medium

Texture Resolution: Full

Features

Anti-Aliasing: On

Dynamic Resolution: DLSS / FSR 1.0

Dynamic Resolution Target: 100

Bloom: On

Screen Space Reflections: On

Motion Blur: On

Micro Shadowing: On

Contact Shadows: Off

Chromatic Aberration: On

Style

Film Grain: On

Color Grade: Default

Best graphics settings for low-end PC’s

Those playing the Sons of the Forest on a low-end PC and want to avoid the FPS issue and get some good graphics can try the settings below.

Graphics

Quality Preset: Custom

Draw Distance: Medium

Ambient Occlusion: Low

Fog Quality: Low

Anisotropic Textures: On

Shadow Quality: Low

Clouds: Low

Grass: Low

Water: Low

Parallax Distance: Medium

Billboard Quality: Medium

Fullscreen: Windowed

Texture Resolution: half

Features

Anti-Aliasing: Off

Dynamic Resolution: TAAU

Dynamic Resolution Target: 80

Bloom: On

Screen Space Reflections: Off

Motion Blur: Off

Micro Shadowing: Off

Contact Shadows: Off

Chromatic Aberration: Off

Style