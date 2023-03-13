Best Graphics Settings For Sons Of The Forest

Like many games, Sons of the Forest also suffers from some FPS issues, resulting in an unpleasant gaming experience. Considering the game is still in early access this is understandable but also ruins the gameplay experience. To solve this issue and give you the best gaming experience, we have prepared this guide with tips for Sons of the Forest best graphics settings to resolve this FPS issue.
As everybody does not have a high-end gaming PC, we have prepared different settings for gaming and nongaming PCs. Hopefully, by applying these settings, you will not face FPS issues and will still enjoy the game.
Best graphics settings for high-end PC’s
If you are playing Sons of the Forest on a high-end PC and looking for the best Graphics and gameplay experience, use the settings below.
Graphics
- Quality Preset: Custom
- Draw Distance: High
- Ambient Occlusion: Medium
- Fog Quality: High
- Anisotropic Textures: Medium
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Clouds: Medium
- Grass: High
- Water: High
- Parallax Distance: High
- Billboard Quality: Medium
- Texture Resolution: Full
Features
- Anti-Aliasing: On
- Dynamic Resolution: DLSS / FSR 1.0
- Dynamic Resolution Target: 100
- Bloom: On
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Motion Blur: On
- Micro Shadowing: On
- Contact Shadows: Off
- Chromatic Aberration: On
Style
- Film Grain: On
- Color Grade: Default
Best graphics settings for low-end PC’s
Those playing the Sons of the Forest on a low-end PC and want to avoid the FPS issue and get some good graphics can try the settings below.
Graphics
- Quality Preset: Custom
- Draw Distance: Medium
- Ambient Occlusion: Low
- Fog Quality: Low
- Anisotropic Textures: On
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Clouds: Low
- Grass: Low
- Water: Low
- Parallax Distance: Medium
- Billboard Quality: Medium
- Fullscreen: Windowed
- Texture Resolution: half
Features
- Anti-Aliasing: Off
- Dynamic Resolution: TAAU
- Dynamic Resolution Target: 80
- Bloom: On
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
- Motion Blur: Off
- Micro Shadowing: Off
- Contact Shadows: Off
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
Style
- Film Grain: Off
- Color Grade: Default