Sniper Elite 5 Liberation: How To Neutralize Defenses

With the Germans rallying up their forces, you’ll be tasked to neutralize enemy defenses during the Liberation mission of Sniper Elite 5.

You’ll be going behind enemy lines and with Germans patrolling and guarding every nook and cranny of the map, the following guide will show you how to neutralize their defenses in Sniper Elite 5.

Sniper Elite 5 How To Neutralize Defenses

There are three enemy defenses that you must neutralize. They include an enemy sniper guarding the main entrance, an enemy tank guarding the bridge, and the enemy communications station.

There are several vantage points here to make use of. While you can still snipe most of them from far away, it is up to you if you’re more interested in going all in guns blazing.

Defense #1: Enemy Sniper

The first defense you need to neutralize is a sniper at the top of the main tower. He will be guarding the entrance to the main area from the southern side.

This tower would be clearly visible when you approach the main search area. If you’re still confused, just spot the tallest tower on the horizon.

Depending on your position, you’ll be able to see the reflection from the scope of the enemy sniper. All you have to do is kill that sniper and you’ll neutralize the first defense of the Germans.

You’re recommended to snipe him from range, which you’ll be easily able to do from the starting area. There’s no need to risk exposure by moving close to him.

Defense #2: Enemy Tank

The second defense you need to neutralize is a tank near the bridge that crosses over to the main area. This bridge will be heavily guarded, and the tank will be located on the left side of the bridge.

You can either approach the bridge head-on and kill all the enemies guarding the bridge along with the tank, or you can approach the tank stealthily through the water.

You can blow up the tank either by using TNT or Satchel Charges. You can also blow up the tank by shooting the red barrel right next to it. It’s all up to you.

Defense #3: Enemy Radio System

The third defense you need to neutralize is the radio system. This enemy radio system is located inside a compound on the left side of the bridge just as you cross over, on the first floor.

To disable this radio system, you’ll need a crowbar which is located on the same floor in the adjacent room. The arrow in the image below shows the precise location of the room in the compound where the radio system is located.

Your objective will be completed once you disable the radio system with the crowbar, along with the other two defenses mentioned previously.

Sniper Elite 5 How To Neutralize Anti-Air Guns

With the three enemy defenses neutralized, you’ll be given an optional objective to neutralize three anti-air (AA) guns to clear up the skies for the Allied army.

These three AA guns are scattered around the map. You’ll have to track each of them down and blow them up using a Stachel Charge. However, if you’re out of Satchel Charges, you’ll first need to head into one of the many compounds to find them.

Anti-Air Gun #1

This AA gun is located just beside the initial search area next to the bridge, precisely to the right of the search area and next to the sniper tower. You can also find a Stone Eagle on top of this sniper tower. The arrow in the image below denotes the precise location of the first AA Gun.

Anti-Air Gun #2

This AA gun is located above the initial search area next to the bridge. Just follow the location marked on the map below to neutralize the second AA gun.

Anti-Air Gun #3

The third and final AA gun is located just a few meters northeast of Anti-Air Gun #2 as shown on the map below.