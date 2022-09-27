Lucky Slimes are a special type of slime in Slime Rancher 2. They are not special just because they are rare, and have a very short lifespan but along with all of that is a special perk. That special perk is their ability to reward players with money! In this guide, we will be talking about Lucky Slime and how you can find a lucky slime in Slime Rancher 2.

How to find Lucky Slimes in Slime Rancher 2

Lucky Slimes are the cash-cows or more like cash-slimes in Slime Rancher 2 because when you encounter a Lucky Slime and feed it its favorite food, it will become happy and give you Newbucks.

A Lucky Slime will give you 100 Newbucks every time you feed it before eventually disappearing. Lucky Slimes look quite similar to Tabby Slimes except for the fact that they have a big Newbuck coin stuck on their forehead.

Lucky Slimes are not so rare that there is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to encounter one of them in the wild. The problem with finding Lucky Slimes is that they vanish and that too, quickly so you have to act fast.

Lucky Slimes spawn randomly all over Rainbow Island and they are usually hiding in some bush or a safe spot. You will know that a Lucky Slime is nearby when you hear the clinking sound of coins.

As soon as you hear the sound, proceed with caution because if they get scared, they will freeze you in your position and before you can move again, they will be gone forever.

You can suck the Lucky Slimes in your Vac so what you will have to do is to use their favorite food – hen, rooster, or any meat, as a bargaining chip and shot it towards it so it will consume and give you 100 Newbucks in return.

You can feed it multiple times before it will vanish, and it will give you double the coins every time you feed it.