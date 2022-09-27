Where To Find Boom Slimes In Slime Rancher 2

The bigger the risk, the bigger the reward, and the prime example of this are Boom Slimes in Slime Rancher 2. These slimes might not be the easiest to collect and keep but they are surely worth the effort and we are going to tell you where you can find Boom Slimes and how to safely catch them in Slime Rancher 2.

Slime Rancher 2 Boom Slime Location

Wandering around the slimy world of Slime Rancher 2, you will encounter some pretty interesting slimes and some of them even go Kaboom. Yes, Boom Slimes are explosive slimes that will explode once they reach a certain level.

Boom Slimes have a good effort-to-profit ratio and they are worth collecting and keeping on your ranch. They are not as easy to find and straightforward to collect.

You won’t be able to find Boom Slimes around the area your ranch is located. These special Boom Slimes reside in the Ember Valley that can be accessed through the teleporter.

To get to the teleporter, head to the Rainbow Fields and there you will find Pink Gordo, guarding the entrance to the Teleporter. You will have to get rid of it before you can use the teleporter.

To get rid of the Pink Gordo, you will have to make it explode by feeding it food. Since Pink Slimes are Omnivores, you can feed them anything.

After successfully getting rid of the Pink Gordo, stand on the crevice that is on the ground. It will shoot air that will lift you up and you can get on the cliff on the left side.

There will be controls to the teleporter on that cliff which you can use to activate and get to Ember Island for some Boom Slime hunting.

Once you reach the Island, head to the extreme west of the island where you will find these explosive slimes in abundance. The area should be easy to spot as the volcano and a bunch of danger signs will be all over the place.

A Batty Gordo is also in the area so you should just look around it and you will see boom slimes spawning all around the lava.

How to Safely Collect Boom Slimes

Boom Slimes can put you in a bit of a pickle if you are not careful as they explode which doesn’t hurt them, but it can surely kill you.

Be quick and collect them before they explode or wait for them to explode.

When they are about to explode, they will be shooting fire crackles out of their bodies and will be a bright red color that will indicate that they are about to explode.

During the normal condition, they are a dull orange color which indicates that there is still time before the explosion.

These Boom Slimes are found around the area with lava which can also hurt you so also be careful of that.