Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga All Exegol Side Missions Guide

Exegol has two primary locations which are Sith Citadel and Exegol Space. Also, Exegol has three levels and each level has different missions on it. This guide will help you complete all the side missions of Exegol in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. After completing each mission, you will receive unique rewards.

How To Complete All Exegol Side Missions In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Snoke Patrol

Get in touch with the Stranded Pilot on Exegol’s second level. In the giant chamber in the southern section of the map, he can be seen standing on the scaffolding on the right. As his bodyguard, you will be in charge of fighting off clones of Snoke.

Three waves of enemies will challenge you. Keep an eye out for the clones as they approach, and follow the pilot. After reaching the planet’s surface, the mission will be completed. You will be rewarded with C’ai Threnalli in return for your efforts.

Unlock Requirements: Travel to Exegol – Sith Citadel

Rewards: C’ai Threnalli

Attack Of The Clones (Again)

In Exegol’s second level, head to the center after completing the “Snoke Patrol” side mission. Sith Scientist is the best person to talk to. A Snoke clone is running riot in the wild and needs to be controlled. You must eliminate five in total. After successfully eliminating all enemies, the mission will be completed.

Unlock Requirements

Complete “Snoke Patrol” in “Exegol – Sith Citadel”.

Travel to Exegol – Sith Citadel.

Rewards: Sith Acolyte

Sith Training Sabotage

At the intersection of the elevator hallway and the rest of the area lies Ash-Ke, which is located on the second level. This young Sith apprentice is looking for your assistance in sabotaging his rival, Gar-Ee. Gar-Ee must be fought on the third floor.

Almost every other boss you will encounter in this game uses the Force, so you should have no trouble dealing with him. After completing all three of his fight phases, he will be defeated. Upon completing the mission, Ash-Ke will appear. The Sovereign Protector will be your reward.

Unlock Requirements

Complete “Attack of the Clones (Again)” in “Exegol – Sith Citadel”.

Complete “Snoke Patrol” in “Exegol – Sith Citadel”

Rewards: The Sovereign Protector

Knights Of Gonk

Exegol has steel stairs on its second level. You will find the right hand side of the stairs as you go up. On the left is Gonkatine. It is his intention to form a gang of his own. Your mission is to find the most powerful Gonk droids in the galaxy. Once you’ve found all the Gonks, the mission will be completed.

Unlock Requirements

Travel to Cantonica – Canto Bight

Travel to Exegol – Sith Citadel

Travel to Jakku – Niima Outpost

Travel to Tatooine – Mos Espa

Rewards: Kyber Brick, Gonkatine

Emperor Rememberer

Once you have reached the second level of Exegol, return to those steel stairs and take a left turn, returning to the first level. Palpatine Fans can be found opposite where Gonkatine is. There are some keepsakes that Palpatine left behind and he would like you to collect them. I

n Naboo, you should begin by visiting Theed. Once you’ve collected all those keepsakes, you will be rewarded with a Kyber Brick as well as obtaining Pryde.

Unlock Requirements

Travel to Coruscant – Federal District

Travel to Exegol – Sith Citadel

Travel to Kef Bir – Crash Site

Travel to Naboo – Theed

Rewards: Kyber Brick, Pryde

The Brave Little Astromech To The Rescue

Take off from Exegol Space and fly around the region until you encounter the Daring Droid. Take part in a skirmish with the First Order after helping the Daring Droid. Join him in combat. If he flakes out, you will be the only backup.

Defeat the First Order TIE Fighters, and then speak with the Rebel Pilot that has the quest marker above their head. The mission will be completed once you have spoken to them and located the Daring Droid. The TIE Fighter Pilot will be your reward.

Unlock Requirements: Travel to Exegol – Space

Rewards: TIE Fighter Pilot