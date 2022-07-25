Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga All Dagobah Side Missions Guide

Dagobah is a vast swampy, moist and humid jungle. There are lots of different creatures as well. Dagobah is one of the iconic bogs in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. You will be assisting an astromech droid to get him some life on this bog. Your job is to aid him and make his life worth living on Dagobah. This all you are going to do in side missions on Dagobah in Lego Star Wars.

How To Complete All Dagobah Side Missions In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

We have provided a guide to each side mission below on Dagobah in Star Wars Skywalker Saga. Go through all of them thoroughly to complete all of them at once.

A New Home

Go directly to the southern perimeter of the stage once you reach Dagobah. Keep following the path until you bump into an astromech droid: R5-D4. You have to act as his escort whilst he analyses the area.

Beware that you will have to confront a few different kinds of lizards as well here. There might be dragons as well. You just keep blasting them away as they won’t be much of an issue. Once you have taken them all down, the mission finishes.

Unlock Requirements: Complete “Episode V- The Empire Strikes Back”

Complete “Episode V- The Empire Strikes Back” Rewards: Scout Trooper

A Place to Crash (Land)

After finishing the previous mission, you can start this mission immediately. Actually, in the previous mission, the R5-D4 was looking for an area to build his home. That is why you were clearing the area for him.

Now that he has a space, he wants you to supply some stuff to build a home. You are required to bring him wood, vines and junk. Wood is easier to locate. Just hunt down the giant logs. Look for spiky plants to get vine.

The toughest thing to find is Junk. You will be looking for the last hunk. It will give you 3 pieces of junk. So hunk is wedged up in a tree. They are visible from a distance. Once you locate them, shoot them. When you collect all of them; wood, vine and junk, return to the R5-D4. Now build him a home and then you are done.

Unlock Requirements: Complete “ Episode IV: A New Home” in Dagobah- Dragonsnake Bog, Complete “Episode V- The Empire Strikes Back”

Complete “ Episode IV: A New Home” in Dagobah- Dragonsnake Bog, Complete “Episode V- The Empire Strikes Back” Rewards: R5-D4

Rebel Trouble

Wander around the Dagobah until you bump into Astromech. There will be a character marker, floating around. Go to him. He would want you to help him in rescuing some rebel pilots.

Now keep following the Astromech until you come across an ongoing fight. A bunch of Imperial units would be there to confront. Take them down.

Once done dealing with them, fly around and find rebel pilots. They will have a gold star above their ship. Once found, talk to them and the mission is completed.