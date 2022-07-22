Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Captain Phasma Boss Guide

Captain Phasma is one of the most fearsome fighters in the Lego Star Wars universe. You’ll face her twice during your playthrough of the game, and you’ll find that she’s a force to be reckoned with. To help you out with defeating Captain Phasma in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be showing you how you can defeat her in both boss fights.

How to Defeat Captain Phasma in Lego Skywalker Saga

Captain Phasma is a boss that you’ll face twice during your playthrough of Lego Skywalker Saga.

Your first encounter with Captain Phasma will be in Episode 7, during a mission called “Starkiller Queen”.

Your second encounter with Captain Phasma will be in Episode 8, during a mission called “Chrome Dome Down”.

Captain Phasma is one of the more challenging bosses in Lego Skywalker Saga, so you’ll need all the help you can get to be able to defeat her. In this guide, we’ll be showing you how to defeat Captain Phasma in both fights in Lego Star Wars.

First Fight – Episode 7 (Starkiller Queen)

In Episode 7 – Starkiller Queen of Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga, when the fight with Captain Phasma begins, she won’t actually face you herself at first. She will instead send out 30 Stormtroopers to take you down.

Your first objective in this fight is to defeat Captain Phasma’s army of Stormtroopers to lure her out of her room.

There’s nothing particularly special about her Stormtroopers, so you should not have much difficulty taking them down. Just make sure to be aware of your surroundings since they can pop out from anywhere.

Your minimap (in the bottom left corner of your screen) will show you where you need to go to find all the Stormtroopers.

Once you’ve taken down all 30 Stormtroopers, a cutscene will play, showing Captain Phasma leaving her room. Before you try fighting her, you need to understand that it is impossible to kill Captain Phasma in this fight.

Instead of killing her, your objective is to capture her by creating traps. For that, first head to the yellow marker on the map and grab the Power Core. Take it to the purple marker and place it in the terminal to activate the lift.

After the lift takes you up, push the object into the middle of the bridge to create your first trap.

Once you’ve done that, Captain Phasma will send another group of Stormtroopers to attack you, but you’ll be able to take them down with ease.

After the Stormtroopers have been taken care of, you’ll need to find the Power Core again. Captain Phasma has stolen the Power Core herself, so you’ll need to tussle with her to get it back.

All you need to do is get close to Captain Phasma and she’ll drop the Power Core. When she does, quickly grab it and run away.

Head to the next purple marker and place it in there to activate the second trap. This trap will shock Captain Phasma, allowing you to capture her. Once she’s captured, walk her to the Central Control Room and force her to disable the defense shields to end the mission.

Second Fight – Episode 8 (The Great Can Crushed)

In Episode 8 – The Great Can Crushed level, Captain Phasma will fight you during the “Chrome Dome Down” stage.

There are 3 phases to this boss fight, so it’ll take quite some time to take Captain Phasma down. Your objective in each phase of the boss fight is to land 3 attacks on Captain Phasma.

Phase #1

As soon as the boss fight starts, you’ll notice a bunch of Fighters standing on a conveyor belt right above Phasma. When the Fighters are right above Phasma, you can shoot at them to drop them onto her.

Once you’ve dropped three Fighters on Captain Phasma, she will change her position and she’ll send more Stormtroopers your way.

After defeating the Stormtroopers, create a Net Launcher from the pieces on the ground. Get on top of the platform where Captain Phasma is standing and launch the net towards her.

You can then get on top of the sphere sitting under the platform and roll it over to the slot next to it. This will land the third attack on Captain Phasma and end the first phase of the fight.

Phase #2

When the second phase starts, switch to Finn and interact with the red terminal on the left. This terminal will allow you to crash a ship into Phasma, but you will have to finish a small mini game for that to happen.

After that, take down the man operating the turret and then toss a grenade at the silver covering under Phasma’s platform. You can then use the turret to fire at the hole that is behind the covering.

Phase #3

When the third phase of the fight starts, grab the FWMB-10B Repeating Blaster from the red chest on the right and land one attack on Phasma using it.

After landing the attack, throw away the weapon and then grab the Energy Core from the left of Phasma. Use it to power up the conveyer belt again. Once the conveyer belt is running again, you just need to drop a machine on Phasma like you did with the Fighters before.

For the last attack, climb up the ladder to the right of the platform where Phasma is standing and then pull the lever at the top. This will land the final attack on Captain Phasma. All you need to after that is to overpower Phasma in a hand-to-hand duel by just pressing the button as fast as you can.

If you manage to overpower her, she will be finally defeated and the mission will be over.