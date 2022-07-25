Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga BB Boss Guide

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features a lot of excellent bosses true to the Star Wars series. One of the main enemies you will face in Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga is the BB-Boss, a large robot that you fight in Be With Me mission in Episode 9. This guide will help you defeat BB-Boss in Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga.

BB-Boss is a large machine that you fight against as the final boss of Be With Me mission in Rise of Skywalker. You are supposed to defeat the enemy BB-9E droid, but it takes control of the gun and now, you have to destroy the machine as well.

How To Defeat BB-Boss In Lego Skywalker Saga

The boss, BB-Boss is literally just a huge gun manned by a BB-9E droid. There is not much it can do except shoot at you. Since it is a big gun, BB-Boss will constantly keep on firing at you, and you’d need to take cover to stay safe.

BB-Boss has four orange fans to cool down the weapon. You need to destroy these to defeat the boss. The gun itself is indestructible and you cannot damage it, so don’t risk dying just by shooting at the gun.

At any given time, you can attack only one of BB’s fans in Lego Star Wars. After you destroy a fan, the gun will start shooting again and that’s your cue to take cover.

BB-Boss will shoot at you constantly and only take a few breaks in-between. When the gun is firing, stay in cover. There are a lot of options for taking cover, so use them instead of repairing the cover if it gets destroyed.

Always focus on the fans fast. The gun remains inactive as long as the fans are exposed for cooling. Try to destroy them before they go back in so you can get done with the boss fight quick and easy.

The boss is backed up by stormtroopers. Try to kill as many as you can when you are taking cover, so you can focus on BB’s fans when they are exposed. If you don’t, these troopers will gang up on you when you try to attack the fans.