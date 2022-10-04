How to Get Hooded Black Robes in Skyrim

In The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, there are multiple ways for you to find and equip the Hooded Black Robes in the game. The Hooded Black Robes are the unenchanted version of the Hooded Black Mage Robes weighing 1 Encumbrance and having a base value of 5 Gold.

This guide will help you find the exact location of Hooded Black Robes in Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and also mentions its ID and console command.

Hooded Black Robes location in Skyrim

The first for the robes are inside of the Fellglow Keep, which is only accessible during the quest “Hitting The Books”. You will find the robes inside the circular library room on one of the bookshelves before taking on the fight with The Caller.

You can also find Hooded Black Robes on a Vampire named Traveler in Dawnguard that you will encounter randomly.

Lastly, you can also find the robes throughout Solstheim in Dragonborn randomly.

Alternatively, you can also spawn the item by opening and typing into the console command. The command for spawning the Robes are:

player.AddItem <00107108> #

Instead of “#” you can type any number which will spawn the numbers of robes that you need.