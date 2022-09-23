How to Get Golden Saint Armor in Skyrim

Golden Amor is a heavy armor set in Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The armor has a lavish golden appearance making it very desirable for the player. Apart from the eye catchy appearance, the armor has impressive stats as well. The following guide highlights how to get Golden Saint Armor in Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and also talks about its stats and smithing requirements.
Where to get Golden Saint Armor in Skyrim
The Golden Saint Armor can be obtained from the Shivering Isles expansion pack in Elder Scrolls IV. This can be done by completing The Helpless Army main quest in the game. The quest requires the player to defend the Brellach or Pinnacle Rock from the Forces of Order. The player must protect these strongholds.
Golden Saint Helmet is obtained with the armor after completing the Helpless Army quest. However, the Golden Saint must be collected from a fallen golden Saint.
Stats
LEVEL 1-2
|Armor
|Base Value
|Base Armor
|Health
|Weight
|Armor
|0
|24.0
|825
|63.0
|Helm
|0
|4.0
|150
|6.0
|Shield
|45
|12.0
|225
|12.0
LEVEL 3-5
|Armor
|Base Value
|Base Armor
|Health
|Weight
|Armor
|0
|27.0
|1375
|73.5
|Helm
|0
|4.5
|250
|7.0
|Shield
|95
|13.5
|375
|14.0
LEVEL 6-9
|Armor
|Base Value
|Base Armor
|Health
|Weight
|Armor
|0
|30.0
|1925
|84.0
|Helm
|0
|5.0
|350
|8.0
|Shield
|210
|15.0
|525
|16.0
LEVEL 10-14
|Armor
|Base Value
|Base Armor
|Health
|Weight
|Armor
|0
|33.0
|2750
|94.5
|Helm
|0
|5.5
|500
|9.0
|Shield
|460
|16.5
|750
|18.0
LEVEL 15-19
|Armor
|Base Value
|Base Armor
|Health
|Weight
|Armor
|0
|36.0
|4125
|110.25
|Helm
|0
|6.0
|750
|10.5
|Shield
|1000
|18.0
|1125
|21.0
LEVEL 20+
|Armor
|Base Value
|Base Armor
|Health
|Weight
|Armor
|0
|45.0
|5400
|126.0
|Helm
|0
|7.5
|1000
|12.0
|Shield
|2500
|22.5
|1500
|24.0
Smithing requirements
Golden Smithing requiring a Smithing level of 90 is a must to forge the Golden Saint Armor. Golden Smithing is learned by reading Joften’s Notes and Daedric Smithing Perk is a requirement for this skill.