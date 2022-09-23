How to Get Golden Saint Armor in Skyrim

Golden Amor is a heavy armor set in Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The armor has a lavish golden appearance making it very desirable for the player. Apart from the eye catchy appearance, the armor has impressive stats as well. The following guide highlights how to get Golden Saint Armor in Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and also talks about its stats and smithing requirements.

Where to get Golden Saint Armor in Skyrim

The Golden Saint Armor can be obtained from the Shivering Isles expansion pack in Elder Scrolls IV. This can be done by completing The Helpless Army main quest in the game. The quest requires the player to defend the Brellach or Pinnacle Rock from the Forces of Order. The player must protect these strongholds.

Golden Saint Helmet is obtained with the armor after completing the Helpless Army quest. However, the Golden Saint must be collected from a fallen golden Saint.

Stats

LEVEL 1-2

Armor Base Value Base Armor Health Weight Armor 0 24.0 825 63.0 Helm 0 4.0 150 6.0 Shield 45 12.0 225 12.0

LEVEL 3-5

Armor Base Value Base Armor Health Weight Armor 0 27.0 1375 73.5 Helm 0 4.5 250 7.0 Shield 95 13.5 375 14.0

LEVEL 6-9

Armor Base Value Base Armor Health Weight Armor 0 30.0 1925 84.0 Helm 0 5.0 350 8.0 Shield 210 15.0 525 16.0

LEVEL 10-14

Armor Base Value Base Armor Health Weight Armor 0 33.0 2750 94.5 Helm 0 5.5 500 9.0 Shield 460 16.5 750 18.0

LEVEL 15-19

Armor Base Value Base Armor Health Weight Armor 0 36.0 4125 110.25 Helm 0 6.0 750 10.5 Shield 1000 18.0 1125 21.0

LEVEL 20+

Armor Base Value Base Armor Health Weight Armor 0 45.0 5400 126.0 Helm 0 7.5 1000 12.0 Shield 2500 22.5 1500 24.0

Smithing requirements

Golden Smithing requiring a Smithing level of 90 is a must to forge the Golden Saint Armor. Golden Smithing is learned by reading Joften’s Notes and Daedric Smithing Perk is a requirement for this skill.