How to Get Fur Armor in Skyrim

Fur Armor is a light armor set in Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim that you can collect pretty quickly from the corpses of Bandits and Stormcloak Soldiers.

This armor set has different variations, which you can find throughout the map of Skyrim. We will try to cover all the details about the Fur armor set in Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim in this guide and how you can upgrade it.

Where is the Fur Armor located in Skyrim?

Fur Armors are pretty easy to find though any merchants or blacksmiths do not sell them. Most of the bandits and guards used to wear this armor set, and to get it, all you have to do is take out that bandit or guard.

The Fur Armor comes in four variants; the bandits and guards wear all four. So you can take out different bandits and guards to find a variant you like. The four variants of the Fur Armor are mentioned below.

Bare Torso

Bare Torso with Shawl

Full Body Sleeveless

Full Body Sleeves

If you head inside the Mzinchaleft, there is a chance that you may find a full fur armor set there. Here you will encounter two bandits that used to wear full fur armor set in Skyrim.

Other than that, if you want to know about a location where it is guaranteed that you will find the complete fur armor set, then go to the White River Watch.

Here you will find two bandits, each wearing a complete armor set that you can loot after taking them out.

Stats

As we have already told you, you will find different variants of Fur Armor pieces. Like sometimes you will find Fur Boots and sometimes Shoes.

Below we will cover the base stats of all the Fur Armor pieces you can find in Skyrim.

Armor Piece Armor Weight Value Fur Armor 23 6 50 Fur Helmet 11 1 23 Fur Boots 5 2 5 Fur Gauntlets 5 2 5 Fur Shoes 6 2 4 Fur Braces 6 1 10

You cannot forge Fur Armor at the Blacksmith Forge, but you can still upgrade it at the Workbench using the Leather.