How To Get Forsworn Armor In Skyrim

Forsworn Armor is a light armor set in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim that includes boots, a headpiece, armor, and gauntlets. There is also a special variant of the Forsworn Armor in the game.

Forsworn Armor location in Skyrim

2 components of this armor are always carried by Forsworn. They might be without gauntlets or a hat. Skyrim does have Forsworn Armor of the Old Gods, a different kind of armor.

It could be feasible to wear the forsworn gauntlets and afterward wear some other piece of armor on top of them. Like you would with the Thieves Guild Hood to benefit from both. Just vampire characters appear to benefit from this.

Enchanted Set

There is an enchanted set of Forsworn armor known as the Armor of the Old Gods. You may get this one-of-a-kind light armor set by finishing the mission No One Escapes Cidhna.

This armor also contains a helmet, boots, and gauntlets in addition to the chest component. Although it has a similar look to standard Forsworn armor, its weight is 50% of the original version, has two fewer points of armor, and also is significantly more expensive.

Every one of the items has a workbench upgrade option with leather and the Arcane Blacksmith perk, but they are not eligible for Smithing perks.

That implies that without raising the Smithing skill above 100, items cannot be upgraded past perfect quality. Enchanted products and/or blacksmithing potions could be used to strengthen Smithing to accomplish this.

Stats

Regarding weight and armor rating, forsworn armor is similar to leather armor. We have compiled the base stats of each piece of Forsworn Armor set in Skyrim below:

Armor Piece Armor Weight Value ID Forsworn Armor 26 6 100 000D8D50 Forsworn Headdress 12 2 50 000D8D52 Forsworn Boots 7 2 20 000D8D4E Forsworn Gauntlets 7 2 20 000D8D55

Smithing requirements

Console Commands

Using the below console command, you may spawn Forsworn Armor in Skyrim:

player.AddItem [ID]

The full list of console commands for spawning the Forsworn armor components in Skyrim is as follows.

Forsworn Armor: player.AddItem 000D8D50

Forsworn Headdress: player.AddItem 000D8D52

Forsworn Boots: player.AddItem 000D8D4E

Forsworn Gauntlets: player.AddItem 000D8D55

Forsworn Armor mods

Forsworn Armor Redux acts as the substitute for Forsworn Armor in Skyrim. This armor set has heavy fur, bones, and horns and covers the whole body.