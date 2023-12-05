All Skyrim Daedric Princes Ranked, How To Become One

Daedric princes are Deities worshipped by mortals in the world of Elder Scrolls. They are the most powerful among the Daedra and do not bear any gender. There are a total of 17 Daedric Princes, 16 of whom are in the original Elder Scrolls, and the 17th Prince, Jyggalag, emerges in the events of the Third Era in The Elder Scrolls IV: Shivering Isles. Each Prince has their Oblivion realm, which reflects their nature.

In Skyrim, all of these Daedric Princes have a presence in one way or another, and we are going to discuss all of them in this guide.

Skyrim Daedric Princes ranking, quests, rewards and summaries

Throughout the history of Tamriel, mortals have interacted with Daedric Princes on many occasions, such as worshipping or summoning to make deals. Each Daedric Prince has their personality. Some are more favorable than others. Being such god-like entities, Daedric Princes ruled over mortals for their means. Some Princes reward their followers and protect them, while others do not consider the mortal flesh to be worthy and can bring harm to their followers as well. Now, if you are curious to discover which of these Princes is stronger or more evil, we have prepared a ranking for you, including their associated quests, oblivion realms, and summaries.

Rank Daedric Prince Associated Quests Oblivion Realm Summary 1 Molag Bal The House of Horrors Coldharbour Known as the “Prince of Nightmares and Dreams. ”Considered a “Demonic” Prince as she brings destruction and torture. Uses the realm of dreams to bring havoc on mortals. The quest reward is “Skull of Corruption.” 2 Mehrunes Dagon Pieces of the Past Deadlands Also known as the “Prince of Domination. ”Creator of the vampires.Enjoys the torture of mortals. Fond of necromancy. The quest reward is the “Molag Bal’s favor.” 3 Boethlah Boethlah’s Calling Attribution’s Share Known as the “Prince of Destruction. ”Considered one of the most powerful Princes. Has 2 adopted children; Faydra Shardai and Xivilai Moath. The quest reward is “Mahrune’s Razor.” 4 Vaermina Waking Nightmare Quagmire Known as the “Prince of Darkness. ”Her nature includes Cannibalism. She has less power among the Princes, but those under her influence forget themselves and everything but Namira. The quest reward is the “Ring of Namira.” 5 Namira The Taste of Death Scuttling Void Arguably the strongest amongst the Princes. Known as the “Prince of Madness.” Was once the cursed form of Jyggalag until he became a separate Prince himself. Enjoys walking amongst mortals as the “Gentleman with a Cane.” The quest reward is the “Wabbajack.” 6 Sheogorath Mind of Madness The Madhouse (Originally Shivering Isles) Known as the “Lord of the Hunt.” Most decorated and more widely worshipped amongst all the Princes. Has a daughter named ‘Dearola.’ The quest reward is the “Hircine’s Ring.” 7 Hircine Ill Met by Moonlight Hunting Grounds Known as the “Prince of Pestilence. ”Influencing natural order comes under his nature. He is considered one of the most destructive princes. His appearance is occasionally a skeever. The quest reward is “Spellbreaker Shield.” 8 Peryite The Only Cure Pits Known as the “Prince of Pestilence.” Influencing natural order comes under his nature. He is considered one of the most destructive princes. His appearance is occasionally a skeever. The quest reward is “Spellbreaker Shield.” 9 Hermaeus Mora Discerning the Transmundane Apocrypha Known as the “Prince of Dark Desires.” Gluttony and Sin are his nature. Fools mortals into worshipping him and making him stronger by lust and pervertry. The quest reward is ”The Sanguine Rose.” 10 Sanguine A Night to Remember Myriad Realms of Revelry Considered a “sophisticated” Prince, sometimes good, sometimes bad. Meddles with mortal events for the thrill of the outcome. Seen with his loyal companion ‘Barbas’. The quest reward is “Rueful Axe” or “Masque of Clavicus Vile.” 11 Clavicus Vile A Daedra’s Best Friend Field of Regret Mephala is known as the “Prince of Secrets and Lies.” She is considered the creator of the Dark Brotherhood. She believes all mortals and their lives form a web of connection, which she enjoys tormenting. The quest reward is “Ebony Blade.” 12 Jyggalag Restoring Order The Shivering Isles Known as the “Prince of Life.”Considered as one of the oldest Princes. Her nature includes greed, obsession, and disorder. Is in an eternal battle with “Molag Bal.”The quest reward is “Dawnbreaker.” 13 Mephala The Whispering Door The Spiral Skein Known as the “Prince of Life.”Considered as one of the oldest Princes. Her nature includes greed, obsession, and disorder. He is in an eternal battle with “Molag Bal.” The quest reward is “Dawnbreaker.” 14 Meridia The Break of Dawn Colored Rooms Known as the “Prince of Life.”Considered as one of the oldest Princes. Her nature includes greed, obsession, and disorder. Is in an eternal battle with “Molag Bal.” The quest reward is “Dawnbreaker.” 15 Malacalth The Cursed Tribe Ashpit Azure is one of the few Deadra that are “good” to mortals. Introduced ‘Moon Sugar’ to Khajiit.Enemy of Nocturnal. The quest reward is “Black Star” 16 Azura The Black Star Moonshadow Azure is one of the few Deadra that are “good” to mortals. Introduced ‘Moon Sugar’ to Khajiit. Enemy of Nocturnal. The quest reward is “Black Star.” 17 Nocturnal Darkness Returns Evergloam Also known as the “Mistress of Shadow.” Is considered the eldest and most powerful amongst the Princes in her own belief. Nocturnal is accompanied by ravens. The quest reward is ”Blessings of Nightingale.”

Can you Become a Daedric Prince in Skyrim?

Skyrim does not allow the Dragonborn to become a Daedric Prince by regular means. You can be a follower of a prince, but players themselves cannot gain the status of Daedric Prince. A mod, however, grants players with this wish. The Daedra Mod allows players to play as a Daedra while allowing them to go through Skyrim as before. Through this mod, your status will excel to that of a Deity, and you will gain the power to summon Dremora minions and collect the souls of your enemies. This is the closest players can get to being a Daedric Prince. Other mods grant players with worshipping attributes; in return, you receive blessings from the Daedric Prince you worship.