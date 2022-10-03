You can find many different types of swords in Elden Scrolls V: Skyrim. These swords can differ based on their special abilities and the amount of damage they deal. Swords can be used in both one-handed and dual-handed modes according to your playstyle.

We have made a complete guide on the best Swords in Elden Scrolls V: Skyrim and the best way to get them.

Ranking the best Swords in Skyrim

Swords are the fastest long blade one-handed weapons. They have a nice balance of speed and damage which can be best suited for melee fighting.

In terms of speed, Daggers are a little bit faster than swords. The other counterparts of the Swords: Maces, and Axes are weaker than the swords. Nearly all of the swords found in Skyrim can easily be upgraded using the grindstone.

There are several forms of swords with different amounts of damage-dealing ability. These damage-dealing abilities can be enhanced with the help of enchantment found with the swords.

1. Miraak Sword

ID – XX039FB4

Perk – Arcane Blacksmith

Upgrade Material – Ebony ingot

Miraak sword XX039FB4 has the highest physical damage of 16. It is the lightest one-handed sword in Skyrim. You need to have a level of 60 to get the most out of the Miraak Sword.

You can get this sword while doing the At the Summit of Apocrypha quest. After the end of this quest, Miraak will drop this sword. It can later be upgraded with the help of an ebony ingot, a Daedra heart, and the Arcane Blacksmith perk

This sword has the Absorb Stamina enchantment that will transfer the stamina of the opponent to you for a short time. You can use this enchantment on the flying dragons and cause them to crash. You can then easily hit them with your attacks.

2. Chillrend

ID – 000F8318

Perk – Arcane Blacksmith

Upgrade Material – Refined Malachite Ingot

Chillrend is a glass sword that can deliver strong frost damage to various opponents. This sword delivers base damage of 15, making this one of the best one-handed swords. It also does 30 extra points of frost damage.

You can get this sword as early as level 1. Chillrend can be found while doing The Pursuit quest inside the big mansion called Riftweald Manor in Riften. It can later be upgraded using Arcane Blacksmith Perk with the help of Refined Blacksmith Perk.

3. Dragonbane

ID – 000F71D0

Perk – Arcane Blacksmith

Upgrade Material – Quicksilver Ingot

Dragonbane 000F71D0 is the one-handed sword that does extra 40-point damage to the dragons. It has the physical damage of the 14. The most powerful version of this sword is available at level 46.

You can get this sword while doing the Alduin quest inside the Sky Heaven Temple on the table. Dragonbane can also be upgraded with the help of Arcane Blacksmith and Quicksilver Ingot.

This sword has special Dragon Damage enchantment. When activated, this enchantment only does damage to the dragons. This means this sword can also be called a dragon killer. You will encounter several dragons in Skyrim; therefore, this sword should have to be your first choice against dragons.

4. Nightingale Blade

ID – 000F6527

Perk – Arcane Blacksmith Perk

Upgrade Material – Ebony Ingot

Nightingale Blade is a unique one-handed sword that can absorb the health as well as stamina of the opponent’s weapon. These effects are provided with the help of Nightingale’s Talon enchantment.

You can get this sword as early as level 1 while doing the Hard Answers quest from the Dunmer Thief Karliah. Nightingale’s Sword level can be upgraded using Arcane Blacksmith Perk with Ebony Ingot.

5. Soul Render

ID – XX036689

Perk – Deadric Smithing Perk

Upgrade Material – Ebony Ingot

Soul Render is the best sword to dual-wield with the Bloodscythe. It has the special Fortify Destruction enchantment that boos the sword damage to 100%. The enchantment will only work if the weapon is dual-wielded with Bloodscythe.

You can get this sword while doing the Deathbrand quest from the Haknir Death Brand in Gyldenhul. After the acquisition, you can upgrade it using Ebony Ingot and Deadric Smithing Perk.

6. Windshear

ID – 0006EA8B

Perk – Steel Smithing Perk

Upgrade Material – Steel Ingot

Windshear is the one-handed sword that can deliver a bash attack that can instantly knock down any enemy. It can also paralyze the enemy for 0.1 seconds with the help of block bashing.

After doing the Dark Brotherhood quest, you can get this sword on the Katariah ship at Halfinger Hold. You can upgrade the Windshear with the help of Steel Smithing Perk and Steel Ingot.

7. Red Eagle’s Bane

ID – 000AB703

Perk – Dwarven Smithing Perk

Upgrade Material – Steel Ingot

Red Eagle’s Bane is a special sword that can set enemies on fire in the battleground if their level is lower than 13. This effect will last for 30 seconds. It has a base damage of 11.

You can get Red Eagle’s Bane while doing The Legend of Red Eagle at the Rebel’s Cairn. It can also be upgraded with the help of the Arcane Blacksmith perk and Steel Ingot.

8. The Pale Blade

ID – 000F5D2D

Perk – Steel Smithing Perk

Upgrade Material – Steel Ingot

The Pale Blade is the sword that can make the creatures flee from the combat zone for 30 seconds. It can also inflict frost damage that can deal 25 points of damage to opponents.

You can get this sword at the ancient Nordic tomb Frostmere Crypt. At the tomb, you can loot this sword from the body of Ra’jirr. It is also possible to upgrade the Pale Blade with the help of Steel Smithing Perk and Steel Ingot.

9. Lunar Iron Sword

ID – 0003B0C4

Perk – Arcane Blacksmith Perk

Upgrade Material – Iron Ingot

Lunar Iron Sword is a one-handed sword that can burn enemies and claim 10-20 points of their health. This effect is due to the Silent Moon Enchantment that can only work if the moon is out.

You can get Lunar Iron Sword at the Silent Moon Camp near the Lunar Forge. You can upgrade the Lunar Iron Sword with the help of the Arcane Blacksmith perk and an iron ingot.

10. Dawnbreaker

ID – 0004E4EE

Perk – Arcane Blacksmith Perk

Upgrade Material – Ebony Ingot

Dawnbreaker is a one-handed sword that can deal burn damage of 10 to the opponents. It also has Meridia’s Retribution enchantment that can explode the enemies. The more you hit the enemy, the chance of exploding the enemy increases.

You can get this sword after completing the Break of Dawn quest from the Deadric Prince Meridia. Dawnbreaker can be upgraded with the help of Arcane Blacksmith perk and Ebony Ingot.

11. Gauldur Blackblade

ID – 000F5D1D

Perk – Darwen Smithing Perk

Upgrade Material – Steel Ingot

Gauldur Blackblade is a sword that can absorb the opponent’s health by 25 points during a fight. This effect is due to the Absorb Health effect. It can be acquired while doing the Forbidden Legend quest at the Folgunthur.