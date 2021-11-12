Shin Megami Tensei V EXP Farming Guide

In the city of Tokyo in SMT V, you’ll come across different types of adversaries with different types of strengths. Some you can overpower, while for others, you and your party need to be at a certain level to match their power. In this guide, we’ll show you how you can farm EXP and level up fast in Shin Megami Tensei V.

Shin Megami Tensei V EXP Farming

In Shin Megami Tensei V, no matter how good your move-set is or how strong you are, you, along with your party, are going to suffer if you’re looking forward to fighting enemies of a higher level.

Therefore, the best-recommended strategy here is to farm additional EXP to level up fast to take on the higher-level monsters roaming around the modern-day city of Tokyo.

There are many ways to farm EXP in Shin Megami Tensei V. Below, we’ve picked the best ways you can farm EXP and level up fast in SMT 5.

Fight Demons

Probably the most popular method to farm EXP in SMT V is by fighting demons. The stronger the opponent, the more EXP you’ll earn. Therefore, search for different types of demons in Tokyo to fight and defeat to earn EXP and get one step closer to leveling up.

However, the one thing you should keep an eye on is that if you are dedicated to earning EXP, then you shouldn’t negotiate with your opponents since there’s an option to recruit them if you think they can contribute to your party.

If you somehow still manage to recruit them even though your main target is to achieve EXP, then the sad news for you is that you won’t get any EXP.

Demonic Fusion

Shin Megami Tensei V gives players an opportunity to fuse the demons in their party to create an absolute beast of an ally with an overall higher level.

If you think your current demons are going down the hill with their performance, JUST FUSE THEM!

Demon Statues

While on the topic of demons, SMTV consists of interactable demon statues scattered around different areas, which you can use for the benefit of your allies. Simply interact with the statues and help your allies reach a higher level.

Note that interacting with the statue doesn’t change your stats instead increases the level of your party members.

Defeat Kushi Mitama and Ara Mitama

We saved the best for the last. Kushi Mitama and Ara Mitama are demons in SMTV. However, they aren’t your typical demons as they provide more EXP when defeated as compared to standard demons found in Tokyo.

So, if you’re looking for a way to level up fast, defeating Kushi Mitama and Ara Mitama should be on top of your list.

Since Kushi Mitama and Ara Mitama hardly spawn in the game, making them a pair of rare demons, you can buy their spawn rate with the help of the Mitama Dance of EXP DLC for $2.99.

The best part about the EXP DLC is that you can always head over to the options menu to set the spawn rate back to normal if you feel like it is ruining the game experience for you or making things a bit too challenging.