Shin Megami Tensei V Belphegor Boss Guide

Belphegor is the boss for the quest The Tyrant of Tennozu, which is given to you by the Goddess of Harvest, Demeter. In this Shin Megami Tensei V guide, we will help you defeat the Belphegor boss by highlighting some key strategies.

Shin Megami Tensei V Belphegor Boss

Belphegor is a demon that has taken residence of Mount Tennozu and is terrorizing the weak people, forcing them to give him sacrifices and destroying their way of life. For this, Demeter, the Goddess of Harvest asks for you to go and slay the tyrant.

As you get to the mountain top, you see Belphegor is a demon sitting on a toilet, and as soon as he sees you, he decides you will be his next sacrifice.

How to Defeat Belphegor

Belphegor’s weakness is fire, meaning you need to bring out demons wielding fire skills to fight Belphegor. The strongest variants of Agi such as Agilao coupled with high fire skill potentials are your best friend in this fight.

Belphegor’s attacks consist of party-wide attack debuffs with Matarunda, physical attacks, and despite what his appearance may suggest, Charm through Marin Karin.

The best way to progress through the fight is to keep on buffing your attacks and debuffing Belphegor’s defense. Don’t waste more than two turns to increase your defense.

Also, try to bring out your tankiest demon to take the hits from Belphegor, and use him to taunt Belphegor every once in a while, so that he takes most of the heat while all your other characters can stay safe and focus on dealing damage.

Occasionally you should use a Phys dampener to make Belphagor lose his actions. Keep on following the same pattern and you will defeat Belphegor without much difficulty.

After you defeat the demon, he will retreat and claim that he will be the one to consume your soul so stay safe and survive until you face him again.