Shadow of the Tomb Raider Gold Weapons Guide

Golden Weapon Skins are a game’s most prestigious and pervasive items that give every player who owns them bragging rights. Shadow of the Tomb Raider is no different and offers its players Golden Skinned Weapons. This TR Guide will show you how to unlock Shadow of the Tomb Raider Gold Weapons.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Gold Weapons

Gold has always been a thing to lust upon, ever since ancient times and we have not evolved out of this lust, even now.

These Golden Weapons also feature new, upgraded stats, that make them worth even more then just as cosmetics. The best thing is that Golden Weapons do not replace their counter parts, and can be easily switched back and forth.

Recurve Bow

It is one of the earliest bows in the game. You can find the Golden Weapon Skin for this Bow by visiting the following Tomb Raider Facebook.

Additionally, you need to link this account to your official Square Enix account. It can take up to several hours for the item to pop up in your inventory.

Climbing Axe

The Legendary Climbing Axe, the only piece of equipment Lara has inherited from her previous versions also has a Gold Skin. You can find the Golden Skin for the Climbing Axe by following the Tomb Raider Twitter channel.

Additionally, you need to link this account to your official Square Enix account. It can take up to several hours for the item to pop-up in your inventory.

AB .45 Pistol

The AB .45 Pistol is a great weapon choice and having a Golden Skin on it is even better. You can find the Golden Skin for the AB .45 Pistol by subscribing to the official Tomb Raider YouTube channel.

Additionally, you need to link this account to your official Square Enix account. It can take up to several hours for the item to pop-up in your inventory.

Vicar Mark II Rifle

The Vicar Mark II is an amazing rifle and the Golden Skin makes it so beautiful, it’s blinding. You can find the Golden Skin for the Vicar Mark II Rifle by subscribing to the official Crystal Dynamics Twitch channel.

Additionally, you need to link this account to your official Square Enix account. It can take up to several hours for the item to pop-up in your inventory.

Bishop Shotgun

The Bishop Shotgun is arguable one of the best choices for a one-shot kill weapon in Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Even better, this shotgun comes with a Golden Skin to give it a holy appearance.

To acquire its Golden Skin, you must first log in to your Shadow of the Tomb Raider with your Square Enix account. Once the login is successful, head to the Tomb Raider website and claim the item.

The next step is launching the game on any platform you desire, then visiting the base campfire to get access to the Free Golden Skin for your Bishop Shotgun in Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

It can take several hours for the item to pop up in your inventory. You have finally unlocked all Shadow of the Tomb Raider Gold Weapons. Congratulations! Have fun making your friends jealous!