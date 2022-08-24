Saints Row VTOL Jet Location Guide

With the release of Saints Row 2022, the fan-favorite VTOL Jet also returns. This vehicle has always been a staple in the Saints Row series and is still one of the most adored vehicles in the franchise. This is a Jet with VTOL capabilities (Vertical Takeoff and Landing) and features awesome weapons like homing missiles and microwave lasers.

This Jet can hover like a helicopter or fly fast like a conventional jet. You can use all its weapons even when hovering in one place. Hence, if you get your hands on this vehicle you can easily take out any number of enemies as long as you make full use of its arsenal.

There are two ways to get a VTOL Jet in Saints Row 2022. In the first method, you can unlock it in your helipad garage by completing the final mission of the main story. On the other hand, you can simply steal it from any of its spawn locations dotted around the map. But bear in mind that all these spawn locations are very heavily guarded by the enemies.

How to get a Jet in Saints Row

The most reliable way to get a Jet is to unlock it by completing all the main story missions. This method requires time and dedication but, in our opinion, it’s worth it.

On average it takes about 12-17 hours the complete the main storyline. The player must complete the final mission of the main campaign known as “Showdown”. We won’t spoil it for you, but it is this mission in which the player gets to use the VTOL Jet for the first time. Once you have completed the mission you get access to MDI-921V VTOL Jet in your helipad garage. You can spawn it using any helipad.

The controls for the VTOL Jet are fairly simple but will take a little practice for getting used to.

Action PC Xbox PlayStation Ascend Space Bar A Cross Descent Ctrl X Square Fire Laser LMB RT R2 Fire Missiles RMB LT L2 Change Flight Mode Shift B Circle

Jet Spawn Locations

If you are lucky enough, the VTOL Jet can be found at any Marshall Facility on the map. They are not guaranteed to spawn. Even if you find one, you will have to fight a ton of enemies just to get to the jet. So, we highly recommend completing the story missions as they are the most reliable way to get a VTOL Jet.