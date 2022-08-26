Saints Row Discoveries: Lost Wheels Locations

Lost Wheels are vehicle body parts that have been scattered all around the Desert Regions in Saints Row. Upon collecting these collectibles, you’ll unlock some unique vehicles. This guide will pinpoint all of the locations across Saint Row 2022 where you can find and collect Lost Wheels.

All Saints Row Lost Wheels Locations

There are 30 Lost Wheels to find in Saints Row that are indicated by a glimmer they emit. With each collection of Lost Wheels opening a new slot in your garage, you’ll get a chance to unlock six new cars in total. But for that, you must scavenge through the largest locations in Saints Row going from Rojas Desert to Badlands.

Dustlander Car

There are 5 Lost Wheels of the Dustlander Buggy. Finding all its parts will unlock the Ant (Alien variant).

Lost Wheel#1 Rojas Desert South

The first Lost Wheel is found at Rojas Desert South. Reach the location using a chopper and fly towards the NPC standing near the cliff to find the Lost Wheel next to the NPC wearing a Pink T-Shirt.

Lost Wheel#2 Rojas Desert South

The next Lost Wheel is also found at Rojas Desert South. Again, with the help of a chopper reach the top of the cliff with a bunch of screaming NPCs next to another chopper to find the Lost Wheel.

Lost Wheel#3 Rojas Desert South

Using your chopper reaches the edge of the cliff located near the lakeside to find the Lost Wheel on the cliff, above the two vehicles parked near the Wind Turbine.

Lost Wheel#4 Rojas Desert South

Head to the southern part of the road to find the Lost wheel resting at the shore of the lake next to 2 NPCs standing below.

Lost Wheel#5 Rojas Desert South

Reach the eastern side of the lake to find the Lost Wheel atop a crane next to a warehouse, near the southern road.

Bony Car

There are 5 Lost Wheel of the Bony Car. Finding all its parts will unlock the Heavyweight.

Lost Wheel#1 Rojas Desert North

The first Bony Car Lost Wheel is found near the train tracks atop the hill which is on the western side of the launcher.

Lost Wheel#2 Rojas Desert North

This Lost Wheel is found at the central part of the lake on an Island near the western border.

Lost Wheel#3 Rojas Desert South

Visit the Waste Treatment Plant to come across this Lost Wheel near the bridge and the large open river on the southwest corner of the map.

Lost Wheel#4 Badlands South

Reach the Go-Kart car park to find this Lost Wheel at the edge of the Santo Ileso next to a screaming NPC near a car.

Lost Wheel#5 Badlands North

Head over to the western island to find the Lost Wheel at the lake area where you’ll come across some NCPs camping.

Tin Foil Car

There are 5 Lost Wheel of the Tin Foil Car. Finding all its parts will unlock the Potato.

Lost Wheel#1 Badlands South

Head over to the southwest area of the map to find the Lost Wheel atop a rock connected to the road with a billboard and a large Electrical power plant.

Lost Wheel#2 Badlands South

This Lost Wheel is found next to the lost boat on a rock with an NPC stuck on it. Visit the dirt track southwest area to find it.

Lost Wheel#3 Badlands South

Visit the central part of the mountains to find the Lost Wheel surrounded by dirt tracks on the western part of the area.

Lost Wheel#4 Badlands South

Find a picnic area near the dirt crossroad to come across a hill that overlooks the road to find the Lost Wheel atop the hill in the western part of the area.

Lost Wheel#5 Badlands South

Head atop the hill on the northwestern part of the area to find the Lost Wheel next to a Pylon.

Rocket Car

There are 5 Lost Wheel of the Rocket Car. Finding all its parts will unlock the Vindicator.

Lost Wheel#1 Badlands North

Visit the southern border of the region to find the Lost Wheel next to a trailer and a camp with other vehicles parked next to it.

Lost Wheel#2 Badlands North

Head to the southern border of the region near Santo Ileso to find the Lost Wheel atop a hill.

Lost Wheel#3 Badlands North

Find this Lost Wheel next to the train tracks near the central part of the main road.

Lost Wheel#4 Badlands North

Head over to the northwest part of the region to find the Lost Wheel atop the hill near the dirt tracks.

Lost Wheel#5 Badlands North

Head to the northern area of the region to find the Lost Wheel next to the train tracks near the bridge.

Naval Car

There are 5 Lost Wheel of the Naval Car. Finding all its parts will unlock the Frying Dutchman.

Lost Wheel#1 Rojas Desert North

Head over to the cliff where the road curves to find the Lost Wheel at the edge of the cliff near the pond.

Lost Wheel#2 Rojas Desert North

Head up to the viewpoint of the northwestern curved road to find the Lost Wheel at the edge of the cliff.

Lost Wheel#3 Rojas Desert North

Using your chopper, head up to the mountain to find the Lost Wheel near the northeastern lake.

Lost Wheel#4 Rojas Desert North

Head over to the Parking Laut near the northeastern lake to find the Lost Wheel.

Lost Wheel#5 Rojas Desert North

Head over to the northeastern lake’s shore to find the Lost Wheel.

Bandaged Car

There are 5 Lost Wheel of the Bandaged Car. Finding all its parts will unlock the Widowmaker.

Lost Wheel#1 Rojas Desert North

Go near the western border to find the Lost Wheel atop the hill, south of the Launcher that overlooks a lake.

Lost Wheel#2 Rojas Desert South

This Lost Wheel is found on a ridge that interconnects the road with the lake next to an industrial plant nearby.

Lost Wheel#3 Badlands South

Head over to the edge of Santo Ileso to find the Lost Wheel on the side of a valley south of the Go-Kart car park.

Lost Wheel#4 Badlands South

In the valley south of the Go-Kart car park is a school bus near a pond. This is where you’ll find the Lost Wheel, atop the bus.

Lost Wheel#5 Badlands North

This Lost Wheel is found on the edge of a cliff on the eastern Island that overlooks a lake below in the northeast part of the region.