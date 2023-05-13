Risk of Rain 2 Mul-T Builds and Loadouts

In order to let you reach the maximum potential of Mul-T, we have formulated this Risk of Rain 2 Mul-T guide to ease off the load off your shoulders by elaborating on all the abilities and moves of Mul-T.

Our RoR 2 Mul-T Robot Character Guide of ours covers all the steps about Mul-T, starting from the method of unlocking it and reaching up to all the passive, primary, and secondary abilities.

Risk of Rain 2 Mul-T Builds, Loadouts and Tips

Mul-T is the only Robot Character in RoR 2 using which you can be confident enough that you will be able to beat the Monsoon difficulty.

First things first – Mul-T is fastest in terms of attacking speed since he is equipped with an auto-nail gun.

Besides, the Mul-T comes with the highest HP in the game. That being said, he scales better than any other survivor in the game.

How to Unlock Mul-T

Unlocking Mul-T is perhaps pretty easy and straight since you will eventually unlock it just by playing the game naturally.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

However, if you want to speed up the process, the easiest way is to complete the first stage 5 times and you will have farmed enough to unlock Mul-T.

Abilities

The passive ability of Mul-T lets him hold two pieces of equipment at once. Moreover, you don’t have to worry about the cooldown of your equipment too since both of the equipment will have their independent cool down periods.

Primary

Now before you start using Primary Abilities, you must keep in mind the positive side of Passive ability – you can use two equipment at the same time!

This means that you can use Auto-Nailgun and Rebar at the same time too which are described as follow along with the other two primary abilities:

Auto-Nailgun

A primary type ability with 0.4 Proc Coefficient. This ability will let you rapidly fire nails dealing 60% damage, firing up to 6 nails if initially pressed.

Rebar Puncher

A primary type ability with 1 Proc Coefficient. Lets you fire a piercing rebar dealing 600% damage!

Scrap Launcher

A primary type ability with 1 Proc Coefficient and 1.5 seconds cool down timing. It lets you fire an arcing hunt that explodes for 360% damage.

Power Saw

Power Saw is also a primary type ability with 1 Proc Coefficient and is perhaps one of the highest damage dealing abilities but for close range only.

It lets you saw nearby enemies for 1000% damage each second.

Secondary Ability: Blast Canister

Blast Canister is the secondary ability of Mul-T having a long cool down period of 6 seconds and 1 Proc Coefficient.

Basically, the Blast Canister is a stun in a stun! Shooting the Blast Canister will unleash a stun canister dealing 250% damage.

The canister then further explodes into many little stun canisters doing 44% damage each.

This is perhaps why the stun canister has a long cool down period and hence you should always be aware before trying to burst these canisters one after another.

Transport Mode

Allows you to Zoom forward, gaining armor and speed. Deals 250% damage to enemies in the way. Deals more damage at higher speeds.

Retool

This ability Switches his primary fire between the rapid Auto-Nailgun and a piercing heavy-damage Rebar Puncher.

MUL-T Item Builds

Below we have listed some different item builds for MUL-T.

Mobility

Goat’s Hoof

Increases movement speed by 14% (+14% per stack).

Energy Drink

Sprint speed is improved by 30% (+20% per stack).

Hopoo Feather

Gain +1 (+1 per stack) maximum jump count.

Old War Stealth Kit

Chance on taking damage to gain 40% movement speed and invisibility for 3s (+1.5s per stack). The chance increases the more damage you take.

Wax Quail

Jumping while sprinting boosts you forward by 10m (+10m per stack).

High Primary Ability Damage

Len’s Maker Glasses

Your attacks have a 10% (+10% per stack) chance to ‘Critically Strike’, dealing double damage.

Will-O’-The-Wisps

On killing an enemy, spawn a lava pillar in a 12m (+2.4m per stack) radius for 350% (+280% per stack) base damage.

Leeching Seed

Dealing damage heals you for 1 (+1 per stack) health.

Sticky Bomb

5% (+2.5% per stack) chance on hit to attach a bomb to an enemy, detonating for 250% damage (+125% per stack).

High DPS

Tri-Tip Dagger

15% (+15% per stack) chance to bleed an enemy for 240% base damage.

Armor-Piercing Rounds

Deal an additional 20% damage (+10% per stack) to bosses.

Crowbar

Deal 150% (+30% per stack) damage to enemies above 90% health