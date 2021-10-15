Resident Evil: Village DLC Might Be Revealed This Halloween

It does seem like developer-and-publisher Capcom will soon be revealing the previously promised post-release expansion pack for Resident Evil: Village.

According to a newly launched website earlier today, Capcom will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil franchise by dropping multiple announcements throughout the Halloween festivities.

There are nine announcements, two of which have already been revealed to be a sweepstake for Resident Evil merchandise and the release date for Resident Evil 4 VR on Oculus Quest 2. That leaves behind seven scheduled announcements, most of which will be timid in terms of expectations. However, there does seem to be a big announcement hidden in there for Resident Evil: Village.

Take note that the background of the Halloween-celebrating website is a nod at the story Rose reads to Mia in Resident Evil: Village. Capcom already announced an expansion pack for the game a few months back but without giving away any details. The developer only stated that an update would be provided once development has reached a significant goal.

Revealing that Resident Evil: Village DLC during Halloween would hence certainly be a treat for fans, which is why Capcom is probably saving it for the last. Expect the expansion pack reveal to take place on October 29, 2021.

Resident Evil: Village was launched in May and managed to ship over 3 million copies across all supported platforms within the launch week alone, surpassing Resident Evil 7: Biohazard in terms of sales for the same launch period.

More recently, it was discovered that a bad case of frame-stuttering on PC since release was all because of Denuvo. What happened was that crackers released a pirated version of Resident Evil: Village which disabled Denuvo to eliminate all stuttering issues for smooth gameplay.

Resident Evil: Village is now available for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Google Stadia, and PC.