Resident Evil 4 All Blue Medallion Locations Guide

Running through Resident Evil 4 Remake, you can find several side quests in the form of requests. One of the returning quests in Resident Evil 4 from the original is to collect all the Blue Medallions you can find hanging around in the game.

You can shoot these dangling medallions to complete one of the merchant’s quests. In this guide, we will help you find all the Resident Evil 4 Blue Medallions after you pick up the requested contract.

Village – Farm Blue Medallions

Medallion #1

The first RE4 blue medallion of the area is hanging behind the hut where you can save the game, containing the typewriter.

Medallion #2

Look left of the typewriter hut. You can spot a vast barn. Look inside the barn and around the stables to find one of the Blue Medallions in Resident Evil 4.

Medallion #3

Look at the barn next to the windmill. The medallion is hanging on the barn ceiling, visible from the outside window.

Medallion #4

The medallion is hanging in the window above the door of the main building in RE4.

Medallion #5

Hanging behind the Wayshrine in the area.

Village – Quarry and Fish Farm Blue Medallions

Medallion #1

Look at the tower before you on the cliff as you enter the Quarry. The blue medallion is hanging on top of it.

Medallion #2

Head to the docks. Descend to ground level, and the medallion hangs underneath the back corner next to the hut.

Medallion #3

On the eastern side of the Fish Farm, you can find a save point inside a small hut. The medallion is inside the same hut.

Medallion #4

Look along the cracks in the wall on the southern side of the Fish Farms. Through these cracks, you’ll be able to see the medallion.

Medallion #5

Underneath the walkway leading north of the area. Jump down and then head under the walkway to find the RE4 blue medallion.

Castle – Castle Gate

Medallion #1

The Medallion hangs under the wooden platform on the castle’s northern wall.

Medallion #2

As you head into the castle area, you will fight off the first group of parasite-infested enemies in a collapsed room. The window on the only standing wall of this room has the medallion.

Medallion #3

This medallion is near the northwestern corner of the Castle Gate area. It’s near the point where you find the treasure chest in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Medallion #4

Head to the broken shrine in the castle gate area. The medallion can be seen hanging from here. Look out the window outside the castle.

Medallion #5

Head into the room where you destroy the boulder to free the canon mechanism. Look at the western side of the room from ground level to find the medallion.

Medallion #6

Climb the tower in the center of the Castle Gate area to find this medallion. From the top of the tower, look towards the southeastern side of the castle in Resident Evil 4. The medallion is hanging off a tree next to the wall on your left. Use your rifle to spot and shoot.

Castle – Grand Hall

Medallion #1

The medallion is at the west entrance of the Grand Hall. The medallion is hanging in an arch at the entrance. You can find it over the arch where you find money in the drawers.

Medallion #2

Head to the east side of Grand Hall. Here, look for the three-headed statue in Resident Evil 4. The medallion is hanging on the pillar next to it.

Medallion #3

The medallion can be found hanging from the chandelier of the Grand Hall. Head to the 2nd floor of the grand hall, and you can shoot it by looking at the chandelier from the northern side.

Medallion #4

This blue medallion is found in the southern corner of the gallery in RE4. It’s behind the pillar here.

Medallion #5

The fifth medallion is in the Grand Hall Armory. After you are done with your first encounter with the knights, look on the balcony on the southern side of the room here, and shoot the medallion hanging between the curtains.

Medallion #6

The last medallion of this area can be found in the Dining Hall. Head towards the northeastern section of the Dining hall, and look in the windows in Resident Evil 4. The medallion is hanging in one of them, partially covered by a curtain.

Island – Cargo Depot

Medallion #1

Look for a fuel tank on the area’s eastern side from the merchant here. Find the green fuel tank and look to its left. The medallion is hanging off the map next to it in Resident Evil 4.

Medallion #2

After you climb the first set of stairs in the cargo depot, before you jump to the other side, look at the roof of the giant metal structure behind you. The medallion is hanging in the giant structure above you, on the support at the end of the shed-like structure.

Medallion #3

In the area where you fight off the first group of enemies, with all the containers, look on the red container to find the medallion.

Medallion #4

The fourth blue medallion is in the same area as the third medallion in RE4. Head and search around the northern area. You will find some cages containing cargo in them. Look into these cages, and you’ll find the medallion near these cages.

Medallion #5

After you exit the cargo depot through the stairs towards the main objective, you will come next to a giant fuel tank on which the Medallion is hanging.

Island – Cliffside Ruins

Medallion #1

The first blue medallion is hanging next to the Underground Passage entrance in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Medallion #2

From the underground area, look to the north side of the map. There are two pillars off the map, but you can see the medallion hanging between them. The medallion can be shot from a rifle.

Medallion #3

As you are crossing from the first part of the ruins to the next, by crossing the wooden platform, keep an eye on the metallic beams to the left of the said platform. The medallion is found hanging in them.

Medallion #4

After you use the ladder and get to the platform, look to the southwest side of the platform and keep moving left while holding your aim to find the blue medallion in RE4.

Medallion #5

Look on the tower top of the Specimen Storage building. The Medallion is hanging on this tower and can be shot using your rifle.