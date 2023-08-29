How To Get The Chimney Purple Item In Remnant 2

The Chimney, a dungeon in the realm of Yaesha, is home to very valuable items in Remnant 2. As players progress through this dungeon, they’ll find and unveil some important material along the way. However, there’s always a purple item on the map that seems impossible to get to.

The Chimney Purple Item in Remnant 2 leaves most players muddled and curious. Getting your hands on this item can be quite confusing due to its secret location.

However, with this guide, you’ll easily get the purple item in The Chimney in no time, and you’ll be able to enjoy all the perks it provides. So, let’s get started.

The Chimney purple item location in Remnant 2

The Chimney is a dungeon location that you come across in the world of Yaesha. This dungeon requires you to complete a puzzle as you battle through the spiral pathways of this vault.

You are going to find several items here, including a secret purple item in the Chimney in Remnant 2.

After you have completed the time-limited puzzle inside the Chimney dungeon and defeated all enemies, it’s time we start looking for the Chimney Purple Item.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You can open the map to search for the exact location of the purple item in the Chimney. However, you find nothing when you reach that location inside the dungeon. This can be quite frustrating, but you’re very close, so do not give up on it.

As you spiral up the dungeon after completing the puzzle, you’ll come across an opening in the wall to your right with a Root bridge connecting it to the opposite platform. You must travel on this root bridge to get this item.

You must look slightly upwards to your right after traveling a short distance down this bridge. Zoom in with a ranged gun to get a better view until you find the Chimney Purple item glowing above. You can locate it between the root and the concrete platform, as shown in the image below.

After locating this item, go ahead and shoot it to bring it down. Next, you must head back down the spiral path to collect the item. You’ll eventually see the purple item in the Chimney lying on the floor as you go down. This item is the Downward Spiral Amulet, so equip it to enjoy its perks.

Downward Spiral amulet stats and effects

The Downward Spiral is the secret purple item inside the Chimney Dungeon of Remnant 2. This is a brilliant amulet flaunted by deadly Par Archers and has some powerful stats players can use to their advantage.

Increases Fire Rate by 10%

Increases Melee Attack Speed by 15%

Gain 3% Ranged Damage (Max 15%) and 4% Melee Damage (Max 20%) for every missing 10% Max Health.

As evident from the stats, you can pair with either a ranged or melee character, with more bonuses for the latter. The Downward Spiral is ideal for offensive gameplay and will give you a major edge in battle.