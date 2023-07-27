How To Solve The Cathedral Of Omens Puzzle In Remnant 2

The Cathedral of Omens Puzzle is basically a three-part objective that you will have to complete one at a time in Remnant 2.

This will involve you moving the three levers that you find there in order to operate the giant metal machine which looks quite reminiscent of an apparatus.

Once you are able to position them correctly you will unlock certain locked doors in the Cathedral, and upon entering these you can claim the rewards for each objective you clear.

That being said, the Cathedral of Omens is situated in the Yaesha region so you can enter it to solve this puzzle and earn good rewards in Remnant 2 as well.

Here in this guide, we will be discussing all three objectives that you need to clear to solve the Cathedral of Omens Puzzle in Remnant 2.

The Cathedral of Omens puzzle solution in Remnant 2

Once you enter the Cathedral of Omen you will observe a giant machine that is hanging over the ground. This particular machine will have giant circles and symbols that will be operated by three levers.

So inside the Cathedral of Omen, you will come face to face with the first lever. This lever holds the functionality of rotating the triangle and the two circles opposite to each other.

Similarly, the lever on the left rotates the two giant circular rings which are adjacent to each other. Whereas the lever on the right will be used in rotating the six symbols.

Before operating these levers, you need to head up the stairs and then turn right to enter a room. There you will find a large table with a lot of books.

In the middle of the table, you will see a book (key) that you can interact with, to access its information in Remnant 2. Inside you will find the six symbols and their meanings. These will go by as:

The Sun = Sister first of the four

= Sister first of the four The Moon = The warrior of light

= The warrior of light Life = The ether and the matter of the Four

= The ether and the matter of the Four Death = The great transformer of the Four

= The great transformer of the Four The Doe = The fleet-footed incarnation of Life

= The fleet-footed incarnation of Life The Ravager = The fanged incarnation of Death

We will be discussing the three puzzles that you will need to complete in order to solve the Cathedral of Omen Puzzle in Remnant 2.

The Calamity

So starting with the first puzzle head back down the stairs to the first lever and interact with it to pull it in Remnant 2. Now you will have to move the lever in accordance with placing the Ravager symbol.

After that, you can go towards the center and see the triangle symbol of the pillar ahead of you. Therefore, you need to position the triangle facing the left side like it. Go towards the second lever this time which is located on the left side of the first lever.

Interact with the second lever and this time around the two circles should cover The Ravager and The Doe in Remnant 2. Once you achieve this you can then go towards the third lever.

Here you will have to pull this lever and this time around the two circles should cover Death and The Doe symbols in Remnant 2. Take as many tries as it gets to pull the lever to get this combination right and after a while, you will be successful in getting this objective done.

This way the door on the left side will be unlocked and you will gain access to the room. There you will receive the Faith Seed as a reward for completing the Calamity challenge in Remnant 2.

The Blood Moon

After completing the first challenge you can go back to the first lever and pull the lever. This time around you need to get the Moon symbol on your left side and as shown in the picture above.

Next, you need to go to the second lever on the left and move the lever until the two circles end up covering the Moon and The Sun in Remnant 2.

Once you get this combination you can go over to the third lever. Interact to pull this lever and here your only objective will be to keep moving this lever until the two circles end up covering The Moon and The Ravager in Remnant 2.

So after you get it done, you will have completed The Blood Moon puzzle and in doing so the room straight ahead will be unlocked. Enter it and you will find two crates at the end. Unlock them and you will receive various rewards such as:

Rewards Quantity Scrap (x125) Ordinary Skill Duration – Cracked Stamina – Brightstone (x1) Sanguine Vapor (x1) Iron (x5) Gul Serum (x1)

This way you will have cleared two parts of the Cathedral of the Omens Puzzle in Remnant 2.

The Hope

Moving onto the last part of the Cathedral of Omens Puzzle you will need to complete the objective known as The Hope in Remnant 2. So start from the first lever and place The Doe on the left circle as shown in the image below.

Next, you can proceed toward the second lever on the left side and operate it. This time around you need the two circles to cover both The Doe and The Ravager in Remnant 2.

Once you have achieved that you can make your way to the third lever. You need to keep pulling the lever to get the two circles to cover The Sun and Life. It should take a few tries and after you accomplish this your objective will be marked as complete.

This way you can go directly towards the center underneath the giant machine and claim your reward which will be the Sagittarius in Remnant 2.

So by completing all three objectives, you will have completed the Cathedral of Omens Puzzle successfully in Remnant 2.