Red Dead Redemption 2 Torn (Mended) Treasure Maps Locations Guide

You can find certain treasure maps in Red Dead Redemption 2 that lead to some hidden loot. The Torn treasure map is one such piece of parchment in Red Dead Redemption 2 that can guide you to a treasure after you have mended it. This guide covers the location of the map and the treasure.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Torn Treasure Map

Torn Treasure Map 1

You can find the first map in a cabin on the far eastern end of the map. It is north of Annesburg, in Manito Glade and if you’re lucky, it will be empty. Otherwise, you’ll run into two people who will shoot at you the second they see you. Once you’ve dealt with them, get the map from the drawer next to the chimney. You can also find the Rare Shotgun in this cabin so make sure to pick it up.

Torn Treasure Map 2

This map is with a lady Hermit who resides in a home located on the western end of the map, northwest of Wallace Station. Follow Little Creek River into the mountains until you spot her home in the woods.

When you approach the home, she’ll send out her dogs to attack you. She will sick her three dogs upon you when you get close to her home. Deal with them and then the Hermit before you enter the house and collect the map from inside a drawer.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Now that you have both halves, you can see the completely mended RDR 2 treasure map.

The treasure is in a cave that is Northwest of the town of Armadillo. You can spot the entrance along the state line by Rattlesnake Hollow. The treasure is Otis Miller’s Revolver, along with six cigarette cards.