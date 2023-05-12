Red Dead Redemption 2 Duel Guide – Tips, How to Win

Dueling is an art in RDR2 and with our Red Dead Redemption 2 Guide; we will try to teach you how to duel properly in the game.

Since there are only certain instances in the game where you will be able to Duel, mainly through missions or if you seriously piss someone off, the guide will try to be concise.

Another thing to notice is that if you lose a duel, you will certainly die, no matter how much health/armor you have.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Duel

Dueling is one of the most popular cultural art for the Wild West. Two hard-boiled souls come face-to-face in a standoff of trust, pride, and mettle. Only the fairest and fastest gun in the land will prevail in a d-d-duel.

Our guide for Red Dead Redemption 2 Duels will focus entirely on how to duel, what are the buttons involved and what might be some tips and tricks to get better at a duel.

Be sure to follow it closely if you wish to become a better and faster cow-boi. It is time to d-d-duel!

How to Duel

Before you begin dueling, you must find a partner to duel with. These targets will be available throughout missions in the game.

Draw Phase

When you are prompted to start a duel, hold the following button combination to draw your gun:

R2 on your PlayStation Controller or RT on your Xbox Controller.

Aim Phase

Aim your gun at your enemy and press RT/R2 again to enter Deadeye mode. Entering Deadeye mode will slow the world considerably and allow you for a better aim. The higher your Deadeye level, the better your Deadeye mode will be.

You can find out more here on our Deadeye Guide

Shoot Phase

Press RT/R2 a third time to shoot at your opponent.

Tips and Tricks

Here are some tips that’ll help you get better at dueling.

The longer you hold the RT/R2 button in the Draw phase, the more you will charge your ‘Draw’ meter. Charge it too much and you’ll be too late for shooting. Charge it too less and your aim will be off the marker.

Remember this always: 3 RT/R2s. I, myself, have failed at dueling so much only because I used to click R2 button twice all the time.

Aim at the enemy’s hand if you wish to disarm them, and not kill them.

You will get Honor if you disarm your enemy instead of killing them.

You cannot disarm certain enemies, so you will need to kill them. Do not fret, you will not lose any Honor for killing those gunslingers.

Practice makes perfect. You can always practice Dueling safely by holding the R2/RT button in the middle of nowhere to draw your gun, press R2/RT again to enter Deadeye mode, and press R2/RT a third time to shoot. You can also practice this on NPCs and animals, though you might expect some lawful resistance afterward.

Issue with Duel

If you are having an issue with the duel not triggering or you are not able to draw your weapon with the R2/RT button, be sure to head into the “Settings” and then “Controls”.

You will find the option: Third Person Controls. Change it to Alternative and hopefully this will fix your problem.