Red Dead Redemption 2 Companions Guide – Item Locations, Rewards, Activities

Red Dead Redemption 2 Companions guide will help you with companion requests and where you can find the key items different camp characters ask of you, in the game in the form of mini camp missions.
Companion requests range from items to taking part in activites. These requets will be made by the companions while you walk around the camp during a specific time.
Red Dead Redemption 2 Companions
Red Dea Redemption 2 puts quite an emphasis on companions. Not only that, as you walk around the main camp, you will see different types of interactions.
Companions in Red Dead Redemption 2 will also ask you to grab an item for them or to take part in a specific activity. Also, these requests from the companions will be chapter specific. In the following table, we explain when these requests get available, which companion asks which item, and corresponding item locations and how you can find them.
|Availability
|Companions
|Requests
|Item Locations
|Reward
|Chapter 2(8 am- 8 pm)
|Abigail
|$5
|Arthur’s Savings
|Honor
|Chapter 2,3,4 (8 am- 8 pm)
|Bill
|Hair Pomade
|Sold At General Stores, Common Item
|Repeater Cartridges
|Chapter 2,3,4 (8 am- 8 pm)
|Charles
|Moonshine
|Sold At Fence Shops
|Fire Arrows
|Chapter 2,3,4 (8 am- 8 pm)
|Charles
|Oleander
|Common Item
|Poison Arrows
|Epilogue 2 (8 am- 8 pm)
|Charles
|Eagle Feather
|Hunting
|Horse Reviver
|Chapter 2,3,4 (8 am- 8 pm)
|Dutch
|Pipe
|Vetter’s Echo Shack (On the Desk)
|Spurs
|Chapter 2,3,4 (8 am- 8 pm), If Hosea sees you reading.
|Hosea
|Book(Shrew In The Frog)
|Found on a Coffee Table in a house in Bayou. Located NW of Saint Denis
|Predator bait
|Chapter 3 (8 am- 8 pm)
|Hosea
|2x American Ginseng
|Common Item
|Potent Medicine
|Chapter 2 (8 am- 8 pm)
|Jack
|Abigail’s Thimble
|Can be looted from characters once the request is active.
|Drawing From Jack
|Chapter 2 (8 am- 8 pm), After completing “A Fisher Of Men”
|Jack
|Penny Dreadful Comic Book
|Five Possible Locations: 1. Osman Grove – On a Nightstand inside the shack. 2. Clawson’s Rest – On a nightstand inside the shack. 3. Pleasance – on the table in the abandoned schoolhouse. 4. Downes Ranch – on a nightstand in the house. 5. Lake Don Julio – on a nightstand inside the shack.
|Chocolate bar.
|Chapter 2 (8 am -8 pm)
|Javier
|Oleander
|Common Item
|Poisoned Throwing Knives
|Chapter 3 (12 pm -6 pm)
|Kieran
|2x Burdock Root
|Common Item
|Horse Medicine
|Chapter 2,3,4 (8 pm- 3am)
|Lenny
|Pocket Watch
|Vetter’s Echo, on the desk inside the shack.
|Dynamite
|Chapter 2 (8 am -8 pm)
|Mary-Beth
|Fountain Pen
|Osman Grove, inside the drawer in the cabin
|Ring
|Chapter 3 (8 am -8 pm)
|Molly
|Pocket Mirror
|Martha’s Swain, on the nightstand in the cabin
|Cigar
|Chapter 2,3,4 (8 am- 12 pm)
|Pearson
|Rabbit
|Hunting
|Notorious Stew
|Chapter 2 8 am- 2 pm), While playing Poker
|Pearson
|Naval Compass
|Braithwaite Manor, inside the bathhouse.
|Rum
|Chapter 3,4 Pearson, After completing “Further Question Of Female Suffrage”
|Sadie
|Harmonica
|Grangers Hoggery, on a cupboard inside the shack.
|Gun Oil
|Chapter 2,3 (12 PM – 6 PM)
|Sean
|Kentucky Bourbon
|Common Item, Can be purchased from general store.
|Fire Bottle
|Chapter 2,3,4 (8 am- 8 pm)
|Susan
|2x Oregano
|Common Item
|Potent Miracle Tonic
|Chapter 2 (8 am- 8 pm), While playing Dominoes
|Tilly
|Necklace
|Can be found in lock boxes.
|Medicine x2
|Epilogue 2 (8 am- 8 pm)
|Uncle
|Medicinal Cream
|Has to be crafted, requires Milkweed, Kentucky Bourbon, Peppermint, Pomade, Stringy Meat.
|Clothes
That concludes our Red Dead Redemption 2 Companions guide with tips on how to unlock characters, their requests along with companion item locations to complete their requests.