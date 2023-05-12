Red Dead Redemption 2 Chick’s Treasure Maps Locations Guide

There are many treasure maps that you will have to solve in Red dead Redemption 2. In this Red Dead Redemption 2 guide, we will be discussing Chick’s treasure Map location and then by using the map we found, we will guide you on how to locate the treasure. Here’s how you can get your hands on Chick’s treasure Map in RDR2.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Chick’s Treasure Maps

Unlike other treasures in RDR2, Chick’s treasure doesn’t require multiple maps. It is part of a quest in RDR2 so the method of finding the treasure is pretty straightforward but to save time, we will lead you through the journey.

First, you will have to get to chapter 2 in the game and start the mission given to you by Strauss called “Money Lending and other Sins”.

For this mission your task would be to locate Chick Matthews, it will also require you to chase, catch and hogtie him. After that, you will have a little interrogation session with him upon which he will present you will the treasure map.

Unsurprisingly the map is not of much help as the hint we get from it is very indeterminate. You only get this information from the map that a hollow tree contains this treasure. However, the game will guide you the path but there is a possibility of getting stuck but not to worry as we are here to help you out.

Chick’s Treasure Location

There is a location drawn on the map for Chick’s treasure in RDR2 and that is where you need to go. It is stated on the map,

“If something should happen to me, my worldly possessions are stored here.”

It also has a hand-drawn iteration of the location of the treasure. It contains an image of a tree which contains a hole in it and inside this hollow tree is the treasure. The map will not give you any directions about where to go but we will, so here goes:

You would have to go the south border of the Grizzlies East. In the southeast of Moonstone Pond, south of Three Sisters, north of Emerald Station and Emerald Ranch is the tree that we need to get to. It isn’t very hard to spot because of its massive size and the hole in it is also very attention-grabbing. When you get to it, you will see that the treasure is present inside this hole and yours to keep.