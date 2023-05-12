Red Dead Redemption 2 All That Glitters Stranger Mission Guide

All That Glitters is a Stranger Mission in Red Dead Redemption 2. The stranger mission will be available once you’re in Chapter 2 of the game. This guide will show you how to obtain and complete the All That Glitters Stranger Mission in RDR2.

Red Dead Redemption 2 All That Glitters Stranger Mission

You will get his quest from Maximo Cristobal Valdespino, who will be located southwest of Horseshoe Overlook, and west of Flatneck Station, right before you reach the Dakota River, at the right side of the path curving along it.

There will be a grassy area on top of some cliffs, where you will get to meet Maximo.

Maximo boasts a lot about his exploration skills but due to lack of time, he is unable to go for a treasure hunt he recently uncovered. He offers to sell Arthur the map to this treasure for and in order to proceed with this RDR2 stranger mission, players need to take him up on this offer.

You will have to buy the Jack Hall Gang Treasure map from Maximo for $10, or get it lowered to $5 by declining his first offer. You can also consider killing Maximo and looting the map from his body, or if you’ve scared him away, you can buy the map from a fence.

The map leads you to the Jack Hall Gang treasure and the place where the Jack Hall Gang Treasure is located.

Once you have the first map from Maximo, you can proceed to the next step of the All that Glitters stranger mission. Use the map to uncover clues about the next map for the Jack Hall Gang treasure. The second map is near Caliban’s Seat.

The next clue for the treasure is near Cotorra Springs. After this clue, you can go and pick up the treasure from O’Creagh’s Run in Grizzlies East. The Jack Hall Gang Treasure will be two gold bars, each worth $500, marking the end of the All that Glitters stranger mission.