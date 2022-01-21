How to Defeat Proteans in Rainbow Six Extraction

Rainbow Six Extraction is filled with various types of foes you can face off against. One of the meanest you could face off however are the Proteans. They serve as boss encounters and hit pretty hard. Luckily for you, we know all about Rainbow Six Extraction Protean Bosses and how to defeat them.

Rainbow Six Extraction Protean Boss

Proteans are twisted and infected versions of the operators in the game. So far the Proteans have taken the form of the following operators:

Alibi

Sledge

Smoke

More may be added in the weeks to come. These Protean fights take you to a completely different arena and are likely to reveal as a form of an objective or mission gateway.

Protean Encounter

The Gateway objective only ever appears as the third and final objective of a given level. Protean encounters aren’t guaranteed to happen every time. Higher difficulties have a higher chance of spawning this boss fight.

The chance of them appearing on moderate difficulty is pretty slim. If you do get the objective, you’ll be faced with a device creating a wormhole.

Interact with it to begin, before you do that though, you need to ensure you are ready and have plenty of ammo as you won’t be able to come back. You will however also find ammo in the arena, so make sure to keep stocking up.

R6 Extraction Protean Boss Fight Tips And Tricks

Proteans in R6 Extraction can be messy to deal with, they seem to be able to teleport around the area and have a shield up that depletes before they take damage to their health bar. Some abilities from the Sledge Protean are:

Swing attacks with its hammer

A blue glow, followed by a hammer thrust to the ground that sends out an electrical shockwave.

At 50% or lower health the Protean starts summoning allies to help fight against you.

The boss charges and detonates an explosion around it once on low health. Whenever you see this run away as fast as you can.

So these are the attacks you need to watch out for alongside the teleportation abilities. The Protean can take a lot of hits though. You will need a lot of ammo for this one all the while avoiding its abilities and summons.

Maintain your distance and remember, headshots deal more damage. You can also use the stairs to get to a ledge on the left side of the arena and you’ll be in a good position to escape and hit the Protean from afar.